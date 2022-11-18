Estro-Cleanse Plus Reviews (Dr Al Sears MD Private Label Primal Force)

Estro-Cleanse Plus is a testosterone booster supplement from Dr. Sears’ Private Label Primal Force.

Available exclusively online through PrimalForce.net, Estro-Cleanse Plus uses holy basil powder, chaste tree berry, resveratrol, and DIM, among other ingredients, to reduce estrogen and raise testosterone power.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus today in our review.

What is Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus?

Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus is a male sexual health supplement created by Dr. Al Sears, MD.

Dr. Sears developed the formula after identifying “America’s great sex hoax.” Pharmaceutical companies were recommending dangerous, unproven treatments to men with disastrous side effects – like long-term erectile dysfunction and man boobs.

Dr. Sears wanted to create a male sexual health supplement targeting the root cause of male sexual health dysfunction: excess estrogen levels.

Today, anyone can use Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus to fix their hormone problem, raise testosterone (by lowering estrogen), and fix sexual function.

How Does Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus Work?

Dr. Sears believes male sexual health problems aren’t complicated: they’re a hormone problem that are easy to fix:

“…I consider it the most easily fixable hormone problem middle-aged men face today. The solution requires no drugs, gels, patches, or injections. It does nothing to artificially increase your testosterone…Yet it has the power to double your testosterone dominance.”

In fact, Dr. Sears claims men who take his formula can expect benefits like:

Boost libido

Enjoy harder and taller erections

Improve strength and stamina

Burn away excess fat

Enjoy the best erections you’ve had in years

Dr. Sears claims Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus is similar to the testosterone-boosting, anti-aging therapy he recommends at his Florida-based clinic, the Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. At that clinic, Dr. Sears has treated 25,000+ patients from around the world – including men dealing with lower testosterone levels.

Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus Versus Testosterone Drugs & Other Therapies

Some doctors recommend testosterone gels, injections, drugs, or other therapies to address low testosterone levels in men.

However, Dr. Sears does not. He believes these therapies cause more problems than they solve and don’t tackle the root cause of male sexual health dysfunction.

Here are some of the reasons Dr. Sears advises his patients against testosterone therapy, drugs, pills, and injections:

Dr. Sears claims he’s warned patients about the dangers of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) for over 30 years. TRT is one of the more popular testosterone-boosting therapies available today. However, Dr. Sears claims many testosterone clinics are run by doctors with no training in urology or endocrinology, and they don’t understand the complexity of hormones.

TRT and other testosterone treatments “make your prostate swell” and can ruin your sex life, among other dangerous side effects. In other words, they worsen the problems they were supposed to help.

Some testosterone therapies do more to “ruin your erections than to help them,” making you softer over time instead of harder.

More than 80% of men quit testosterone replacement therapy within one year, according to a 2017 study by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus Doubles Your Testosterone Power with Zero Side Effects

According to Dr. Sears, his Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus will “double your own testosterone power” within weeks with no side effects – and no injections required.

Here’s how Dr. Sears explains the benefits of his formula and what to expect:

“…you can double your own testosterone power starting in just weeks – no drugs – needed – and stay as strong as a bull for a lifetime.”

To do that, Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus targets the flip side of testosterone in men: high levels of estrogen.

Due to chemicals in the food and other modern lifestyle habits, male estrogen levels are higher than ever. Estro-Cleanse Plus aims to fix that.

Excess Estrogen is Destroying Male Testosterone

Dr. Sears claims men aren’t dealing with a testosterone problem but an excess estrogen problem.

In fact, Dr. Sears claims most men have normal testosterone levels, and they don’t technically need to raise testosterone. That’s one reason why TRT and other therapies don’t work.

Instead, men need to reduce estrogen and lower their excess estrogen levels. Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus claims to do that by cleansing estrogen from your body using natural ingredients.

Here’s how Dr. Sears explains the “epidemic” of testosterone problems in men:

“As a physician, I’ve spent decades researching the problem of excess estrogen in men. I’ve had to – because estrogenic overload in aging men has become epidemic.”

The problem gets worse as you age. According to Dr. Sears, your estrogen levels tend to increase as you get older. This is the opposite problem for women, whose estrogen levels tend to decrease with age.

Men are dealing with excess estrogen because of all of the following, according to Dr. Sears:

Residual hormones in food and water

Chemical xenoestrogens leaching from plastics

Phytoestrogens are hidden in your diet

These high estrogen levels kill your virility, cancel your testosterone, and kill your muscle tone, among other benefits.

Signs of Estrogen Dominance in Men

According to Dr. Sears, the effects many men attribute to low testosterone are actually attributed to estrogen dominance. You don’t have low testosterone levels: you have high estrogen levels.

Some of the effects of estrogen dominance, according to Dr. Sears, include:

Stroke

Loss of muscle tone

Heart disease

Increased body fat

Decreased sex drive and sexual function

Enlarged prostate and prostate cancer

This is one reason why TRT and similar therapies don’t work. They simply overload your body with testosterone and expect your testosterone to become dominant on its own.

Men Should Have a 4:1 Ratio of Testosterone to Estrogen

The goal of Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus is to cleanse estrogen from your body and restore the 4:1 ratio of testosterone to estrogen. According to Dr. Sears, this is the optimal ratio for most men.

By maintaining a 4:1 ratio of testosterone to estrogen, you can boost your sex drive, start melting away belly fat, improve muscle tone, and improve your state of mind, among other benefits.

Here’s how the 4:1 testosterone-to-estrogen ratio works:

The best way for men to maintain testosterone dominance is to adjust their testosterone-to-estrogen ratio (TER) to 4:1, according to Dr. Sears

If you have a normal testosterone reading of 400 to 450 ng/dL, then you’d want an estrogen score of less than 100 ng/dL to feel lean, powerful, and sexual

Dr. Sears recommends lowering this ratio even further for maximum manliness; by lowering the ratio to 8:1, you can “maintain testosterone dominance for the rest of your life” and never experience the effects of male menopause

At his clinic, Dr. Sears claims to have seen men with estrogen scores over 100 – and even some close to 200. These estrogen levels make it impossible for testosterone to shine through. You would need the high testosterone levels of a teenager to have a chance.

With that in mind, Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus claims to reduce your estrogen to improve your TER, giving your testosterone a better chance.

How Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus Reduces Estrogen

Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus claims to modify your hormone balance to reduce estrogen without impacting your testosterone.

To do that, Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus uses two little-known plant-based nutrients. Dr. Sears describes these nutrients as “estrogen flushers” for their ability to flush excess estrogen from your body.

The two nutrients include:

Estrogen Flusher #1: Indole-3-Carbinol (I3C): I3C supports the healthy breakdown of estrogen into harmless compounds in your bloodstream, according to Dr. Sears. One of those compounds is 2-hydroxy estrone, which actually has beneficial effects: it helps protect your prostate. In one study, a group taking 500mg of I3C for seven days doubled their levels of “good” 2-hydroxy estrone in their urine and decreased other estrogen measurements as much as 45%.

Estrogen Flusher #2: Diindolylmethane (DIM): DIM Is found in many testosterone boosters and male hormone supplements sold online today. Some studies have shown that DIM can significantly impact hormones in men. DIM is connected to I3C: part of I3C breaks down into DIM after digestion. Together, the two ingredients form a strong team to cleanse estrogen from your body.

Although these ingredients sound funny, they’re totally natural. They’re found in cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli. You could eat more of these vegetables every day. However, you’d need to eat two pounds per day to impact your estrogen. Or, you can take a single serving of Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus.

Other Ingredients in Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus

In addition to the two estrogen flushers listed above, Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus contains other ingredients to lower your estrogen levels.

The other ingredients include:

Holy Basil to Neutralize Stress: Stress shuts down testosterone production. As stress rises, testosterone tends to decrease. Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus contains holy basil, which neutralizes the stress hormone cortisol, to support the effects of its estrogen flushes. Also known as Ocimum sanctum Linn, holy basil is backed by 3,000+ years of use as a medicinal plant in Ayurvedic medicine. Holy basil “reduces stress and cortisol in one fell swoop,” according to Dr. Sears, by providing you with a strong dose of ursolic acid. Ursolic acid boosts testosterone by reducing cortisol, lowering stress, promoting muscle mass, and burning fat.

Chaste Tree Berry to Lower Prolactin Levels: A lesser-known hormone, prolactin, could lower your testosterone. To lower prolactin, Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus contains chaste tree berry, which is rich with natural chemicals (phytonutrients) like diterpenoids to lower prolactin levels to a normal range. Dr. Sears describes chase tree berry as “the ideal complement” to I3C, DIM, and holy basil.

Scientific Evidence for Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus

Dr. Sears cites 25+ studies on the Estro-Cleanse Plus references page as proof his supplement works as advertised. The supplement was also formulated by a medical doctor (Dr. Sears) who has experience treating 25,000+ patients at his anti-aging clinic – including men seeking help for hormone problems. We’ll review all of this evidence below to see if Estro-Cleanse Plus can really lower estrogen and raise testosterone as advertised.

Holy basil is the largest ingredient in Estro-Cleanse Plus. There’s more holy basil than all other ingredients combined. Those who use holy basil for testosterone frequently cite a study where rabbits ingested 2g of holy basil per day, then experienced significant increases in testosterone. Researchers also noted reduced sperm count and overall reproductive capability in that study. This echoes the findings of another study, where researchers found bioflavonoids like ursolic acid – the active ingredient in holy basil – inhibited the motility of sperm.

In another study, researchers found a connection between holy basil and estradiol. Estradiol is often used by women to combat symptoms of menopause. Researchers found holy basil improved hair follicle growth and development and increased estradiol synthesis and secretion. However, the study was performed on women trying to become pregnant – not men trying to become stronger or more virile. Beyond these studies, there’s little information proving holy basil will lower estrogen, raise testosterone, or provide other benefits suggested by Dr. Sears.

Fortunately, there’s more evidence supporting the other, smaller ingredients in Estro-Cleanse Plus. In this 2018 study, for example, researchers found indole-3-carbinol (I3C) had a positive effect on steroid hormone profile and tumor progression in mice with cancer, with mice in the treatment group also experiencing a significant increase in testosterone. A separate study found I3C inhibited the aromatization of testosterone, allowing more testosterone to circulate in your body.

I3C could also impact estrogen. One large 2003 study found I3C prevented the development of estrogen-enhanced cancers, including breast, endometrial, and cervical cancers, positively suggesting I3C impacted estrogen. That study also examined the effects of I3C with DIM, which is also found in Estro-Cleanse Plus.

Speaking of DIM (diindolylmethane), some studies have found DIM helps with estrogen metabolism. In a 2011 study, researchers found DIM modulated estrogen metabolism in patients with thyroid disease. Women have a 4-5x higher risk of thyroid cancer than men. In the study, women took 300mg of DIM per day for 14 days, then excreted significantly more 2-hydroxy estrone through their urine, suggesting DIM enhanced estrogen metabolism.

Overall, Dr. Sears Private Label Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus contains a small blend of science-backed ingredients that could help with testosterone and estrogen balance in some small ways. However, there’s little evidence Estro-Cleanse Plus can reduce estrogen by 50% to 80% in men or significantly increase your testosterone to estrogen-ratio, as advertised on the official website.

Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus Ingredients Label

Dr. Sears discloses all ingredients in Estro-Cleanse Plus upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other testosterone boosters sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients in each capsule serving of Estro-Cleanse Plus:

420mg of holy basil powder

100mg of diindolylmethane (DIM)

100mg of indole-3-carbinol

100mg of chaste tree berry

5mg of resveratrol (with 50% total resveratrol)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including gelatin, water (to form the capsule), microcrystalline cellulose, and magnesium stearate

Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus Reviews: How Much Estrogen Can You Lose?

The Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus website is filled with testimonials from men in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond who have experienced significant hormonal changes after taking the formula.

Here are some of the estrogen-lowering experiences shared by customers on the official website:

One 52-year-old man lowered his estrogen by more than 80%, dropping from 171 to 30 with the supplement

Another reviewer dropped his estrogen levels by 60% with Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus, from 191 to 74

A 64-year-old claims he lowered his estrogen by 80%, from 173 to 34, with Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus

After taking Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus for 6 months, one man lowered his estrogen levels from 91 to 43, reducing them by 53% while doubling his testosterone-to-estrogen ratio; that man claims to have experienced dramatic improvements in libido and energy without TRT

Another reviewer lowered his estrogen 55% after taking Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus for more than a year, dropping it from 168 to 75 while making him feel stronger, sharper, and more energized

One man claims he is “definitely stronger and a lot leaner” after taking Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus and was surprised by how fast the supplement worked

Another man exercised at the gym for the first time in years after taking Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus, and he now feels optimistic and productive each morning when he wakes up

Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus Pricing

Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus is priced at $29.95 per bottle when ordering the trial bottle (a one-month supply). However, you can get three bottles at a discount rate by taking advantage of Dr. Sears’s buy 2 bottles get 1 free offer.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $29.95

$29.95 3 Bottles (Buy 2, Get 1 Free): $59.95

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of Estro-Cleanse Plus (30 capsules). You take one capsule daily to restore your testosterone-to-estrogen ratio (TER) to optimal levels.

Bonuses Included with Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus

As part of a 2022 promotion, Dr. Sears bundles several bonus eBooks with all new Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus purchases. If you buy the supplement online today, you receive immediate access to two bonus eBooks to enhance the effects of the supplement:

Free Bonus eBook #1: Purify Your Body in 6 Easy Steps: This eBook explains how dangerous xenoestrogens and other toxic chemicals can weaken your health and sap your energy. You can discover how to cleanse these toxins from your body to achieve the vibrant health you deserve.

Free Bonus eBook #2: 45 Days to a Younger You: This eBook, written by Dr. Sears, contains some of his most science-backed anti-aging strategies and tips, including simple lifestyle and diet changes you can make today to look and feel younger.

Free Bonus eBook #3: Top 10 Fat Burning Workouts: This eBook, also written by Dr. Sears, features 12-minute workouts you can perform daily to melt away fat, rejuvenate your masculinity, and lose weight – all without spending hours at the gym.

Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus Refund Policy

All Primal Force Estro-Cleanse Plus purchases come with a 90-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 90 days if unsatisfied for any reason.

Just return the bottle(s) and unused portion within 90 days from your purchase date to receive a prompt refund of any penny you paid. Any bonus gifts you receive are yours to keep.

About Dr. Sears Private Label Primal Force

Dr. Sears, MD, was one of the first physicians to be board-certified in anti-aging medicine. He also operates an anti-aging clinic in Florida, where he has helped 25,000+ patients from around the world enjoy powerful anti-aging benefits.

Today, Dr. Sears offers a range of supplements under the Private Label Primal Force brand. In addition to Estro-Cleanse Plus, popular Primal Force supplements include Assure II HC Tonic, Curcumin Triple Burn, Focus IQ, and Mito-Essence, among others.

You can contact Dr. Sears and the Primal Force customer service team via the following:

Email: support@alsearsmd.com

Phone: 1 (866) 895-8555

Mailing Address: 11905 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Final Word

Dr. Sears and the team at Primal Force have launched a testosterone and estrogen support supplement called Estro-Cleanse Plus.

Using a blend of natural ingredients, the supplement claims to flush estrogen from your body, helping to restore your testosterone-to-estrogen ratio (TER), allowing men to enjoy powerful rejuvenating effects.

To learn more about Estro-Cleanse Plus and how it works or to buy the male sexual health supplement online today, visit the official website! >>>

