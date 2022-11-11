Dr. Al Sears MD Re-Nourish Reviewed

Dr. Sears’ Pure Radiance has launched a promotion for their popular hair growth support formula, Re-Nourish.

By buying Re-Nourish online today, you can get a free extra bottle while also getting several bonuses with your purchase, including a newsletter and a hair growth book.

How does Re-Nourish work? Can Re-Nourish really help your hair? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Dr. Sears Re-Nourish today in our review.

What is Dr. Sears Re-Nourish?

Re-Nourish is a hair growth formula made by Dr. Sears. The formula is designed to help people with bald spots, thinning hair, and other hair growth issues.

By applying Re-Nourish to your scalp daily, you can purportedly “make existing hair thicker, fill bald spots, and restore your natural hairline,” according to Dr. Sears and his team.

If you have a receding hairline, for example, then you can restore your natural hairline with Re-Nourish. Or, if you’ve noticed bald spots and thinning hair, then Re-Nourish can regrow hairs in those areas, according to the official website.

Each bottle of Re-Nourish contains 29 ingredients to help with stress, hair growth, and the appearance of thick hair. Just apply Re-Nourish daily to enjoy powerful effects.

As part of a 2022 promotion, Dr. Sears is offering Re-Nourish as part of a buy one, get one free offer. You also get a bundle of bonus reports and guides included with your purchase. Plus, all purchases are backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Re-Nourish Work?

Re-Nourish is designed to target the real culprit of baldness and thinning hair. By applying Re-Nourish to your scalp daily, you can give your scalp the ingredients it needs to fight back against thinning hair.

According to Dr. Sears, many of us experience thinning hair due to stress. A stress-induced attack impacts your hair’s natural growth cycles, which can lead to thinning and bald spots.

Re-Nourish aims to relieve stress in your scalp to increase hair growth. The formula uses natural ingredients to stimulate hair follicle stem cells, encouraging them to continue growing – instead of stagnating.

Each time you apply Re-Nourish to your scalp, the 29 ingredients in the formula go to work to support hair growth in various ways. Some of these ingredients work by targeting stress. Others flood your scalp with antioxidants to relieve the damaging effects of toxins. The goal of all of these ingredients is to kickstart your natural hair growth cycle and support the appearance of full, lustrous hair.

How Stress Impacts Hair Growth

Stress plays a critical role in hair growth problems. If you’re stressed, your body struggles to grow hair. Stress can lead to thinning hair, a receding hairline, and bald spots.

Unfortunately, stress is getting worse. Dr. Sears claims pandemics, inflation, economic slowdowns, a looming recession, the coming food crisis, war in Ukraine, and worsening tensions with China are all making stress worse, so it’s “no wonder Americans are losing their hair at an alarming rate.”

Fortunately, Re-Nourish claims to help by kickstarting your hair’s natural growth cycles. To do that, Re-Nourish targets the three primary phases of hair growth, including:

Stage 1) Anagen: Your hair grows and thickens, and hair continues to grow as normal.

Your hair grows and thickens, and hair continues to grow as normal. Stage 2) Catagen: Your hair prepares to rest – similar to how you prepare for bed.

Your hair prepares to rest – similar to how you prepare for bed. Stage 3) Telogen: Your hair is resting. This is the phase where your hair sheds. Ideally, you want as little time in this phase as possible.

Because of stress, you might spend 5x longer in the telogen (resting) phase, leading to hair growth problems. Your hair is still engaging in its natural growth cycles, but it’s growing much more slowly than normal because of stress.

What Does Re-Nourish Do?

Plenty of hair growth formulas claim to help with hair growth – only to have little real impact on balding, thin spots, and a receding hairline. So what makes Re-Nourish different? Why pick Re-Nourish?

According to Dr. Sears, Re-Nourish is the first and only hair growth formula on the market that can give you thicker hair in 8 weeks or fewer by:

Supporting the appearance of a full, healthy, lustrous head of hair

Creating a “stress shield” on your scalp to defend you from the effects of stress and ensure hair spends as little time in the telogen phase as possible

Renourish your scalp (which is where the name of the Re-Nourish formula comes from), providing maximum anti-aging support to give you thick, healthy hair

Making your hair look youthful, revitalized, thicker, and fuller for the first time in decades

Allowing you to say goodbye to anxiety and embarrassment and avoid hair on your pillow and in the shower, hiding bald spots with hair products and headpieces, and avoiding smelly products that make your hair feel greasy

Overall, Re-Nourish aims to solve many of the problems faced by people with baldness, thinning hair, receding hair, and other issues by helping to support the appearance of thick, full, healthy-looking hair.

Re-Nourish Ingredients

How can Re-Nourish help with hair growth? What does Re-Nourish do?

Dr. Sears travels 20,000 miles around the world every year, visiting exotic destinations to find the best natural ingredients for various health and wellness issues.

After all of these travels, Dr. Sears identified a total of 29 ingredients to help with hair growth. Today, Re-Nourish contains 29 total ingredients, including plants, herbs, and nutrients linked to hair growth. Here’s how the seven most important ingredients in Re-Nourish work:

Anti-Stress Hair Solution #1: Panax Ginseng Root: Ginseng has been used for over 2,000 years by traditional medicine practitioners around the world. Today, we know ginseng works because it’s rich with natural, plant-based nutrients called ginsenosides. These natural chemicals within the plant are linked to a range of effects. According to Dr. Sears, the ginseng in Re-Nourish can help reduce circulating cortisol levels in the blood. Cortisol is your body’s stress hormone, and higher cortisol levels can inhibit hair growth.

Anti-Stress Hair Solution #2: D-Alpha Tocopherol: D-alpha tocopherol is a powerful antioxidant that can help your hair recover from oxidative damage – say, the oxidative damage caused by stress. According to Dr. Sears, the D-alpha tocopherol in Re-Nourish will support Treg cells by regulating your dendritic cells, helping you avoid the effects of stressful toxic materials on your thick, healthy hair. Overall, Dr. Sears claims the ingredient is “a powerful ally in supporting the health of your hair” and can contribute to the appearance of thicker, fuller hair.

Anti-Stress Hair Solution #3: Organic Nigella Sativa: Nigella sativa has protective effects against toxins, according to Dr. Sears. It’s also backed by clinical trials showing it can help with hair growth. In one study, volunteers applied a lotion containing Nigella sativa, then experienced significant improvements in hair thickness in just 90 days.

Anti-Stress Hair Solution #4: Fenugreek Seed: Fenugreek has natural anti-stress properties, and it could support the appearance of thick, healthy hair. According to Dr. Sears, the fenugreek in Re-Nourish support the delivery of nutrients to your hair for optimal shine, healthy appearance, and thickness.

Anti-Stress Hair Solution #5: Uttwiler Spätlauber: Uttwiler spätlauber is an extract from a rare “stem cell apple” from Switzerland. Dr. Sears describes it as a “special apple” because it regenerates new skin layers via its own supply of stem cells. By adding Uttwiler spätlauber to the Re-Nourish formula, Dr. Sears was able to harness the power of stem cells to support anti-aging benefits. In one study, a 0.1% Uttwiler spätlauber extract boosted adult stem cell production by 80% and made hair look 15 to 20 years younger.

Anti-Stress Hair Solution #6: Niacinamide: Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that’s easy for your body to absorb. Studies show people with low niacinamide levels tend to have higher stress levels. Niacinamide is also associated with its own hair growth benefits, and it powers metabolic processes throughout the body linked to health, wellness, growth, cell activity, and more.

Anti-Stress Hair Solution #7: Zinc: Zinc is a crucial mineral involved in countless processes throughout the body. By taking zinc daily, you can support the appearance of a full, thick, healthy head of hair. Zinc also supports the health and longevity of hair by increasing Treg cells – similar to how D-alpha tocopherol works. Plus, zinc is linked to stress response, and people with high stress levels tend to have low levels of zinc.

Other Ingredients in Re-Nourish to Support Hair Growth

The seven active ingredients listed above are designed to specifically combat stress. However, Re-Nourish contains other ingredients to support hair growth in various ways, including:

Hair Growth Ingredient #1: Serenoa Repens (SR): Serenoa repens, or SR, is an herb shown to block 5-alpha reductase, an enzyme linked to hair loss. Many hair loss treatments work as 5-alpha reductase inhibitors. When you inhibit the activity of this enzyme, you reduce its ability to produce a hormone called DHT. DHT is extremely toxic to hair. When you have high levels of DHT, you have a greater risk of thinning or balding hair. In one study, researchers found Serenoa repens boosted the appearance of new hair.

Hair Growth Ingredient #2: Biotin: Biotin is a B vitamin associated with hair growth and other effects throughout the body. Dr. Sears specifically added Re-Nourish to the formula to support hair follicle stem cells. Your hair follicle stem cells play an important role in the growth cycle of hair. By supporting stem cells in this process, you can solve hair growth issues.

20+ Other Hair Nourishing Ingredients: Re-Nourish contains 29 ingredients in total, including plant-based extracts, herbs, plants, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients from all over the world.

Scientific Evidence for Re-Nourish

Re-Nourish was formulated by a genuine medical doctor: Dr. Sears, MD. Dr. Sears and his team also cite 35+ studies validating the individual ingredients within the formula. We’ll review some of that evidence below to determine how Re-Nourish works and what the formula does, according to science.

Ginseng could help support hair growth, according to some studies. In this 2018 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, researchers found ginseng and its major metabolites “have demonstrated hair growth-promoting effects in a large number of preclinical studies.” After reviewing this evidence, researchers found ginseng could help with multiple types of hair growth problems.

Some people take zinc supplements daily for hair growth. In a 2009 study, researchers gave high doses of zinc to patients with alopecia. Researchers wanted to determine if zinc deficiency was associated with alopecia. Researchers found 50mg of oral zinc gluconate per day led to “positive therapeutic effects.” If your zinc levels are low, then taking a zinc supplement (or applying zinc to your scalp), could help support hair growth in various ways.

Some studies suggest fenugreek can help with hair loss. Researchers are unsure how fenugreek works for hair growth, and we need more research to verify the effect. However, some small studies have connected the herb to hair growth. Some believe fenugreek works by stimulating blood circulation. Others believe fenugreek contains natural compounds to inhibit DHT.

It’s important to recognize that Re-Nourish doesn’t specifically claim to reverse baldness, regrow hair in bald spots, or eliminate thinning hair problems. The FDA has only approved two treatments for hair loss: finasteride and minoxidil (Rogaine). Instead, Dr. Sears is careful to explain that Re-Nourish simply “restores the appearance of thick, lustrous hair.”

The formula doesn’t claim to give you thick, lustrous hair, nor does it claim to help you grow thick, lustrous hair. Instead, Dr. Sears is simply claiming his formula helps with the appearance of thicker, fuller hair. It’s a critical difference. Nevertheless, many patients on the Re-Nourish website claim to have fixed baldness, restored thinning hair, and reversed their receding hairline within weeks of using Re-Nourish.

Re-Nourish Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Customers have good things to say about Re-Nourish, claiming to have experienced significant benefits when applying the formula to their hair. Many customers experience a visible difference within just two weeks of applying the hair formula for the first time.

Here are some of the reviews and thoughts shared by customers online:

One customer started using Re-Nourish two weeks ago and has already noticed “a tremendous difference” in her dry, brittle hair

Another customer discovered “new straight hairs” on her scalp after applying Re-Nourish regularly

Some customers claim to have solved their balding problems with Re-Nourish; one customer claims he only had “fuzz” on the top of his head before using Re-Nourish, but his “hair began to grow” after just 30 days of applying the formula

Other customers claim to have solved thinning hair with Re-Nourish; one customer claims to have noticed new strands of hair growing in areas with thinning hairs, for example

Other customers report significant improvement in hair growth, including hair that “has started growing back in” on thinning or balding areas of the scalp

One customer claims Re-Nourish caused thick hair to appear “right at the front of [her] hairline” after just three weeks of use; hair in that area had been damaged by highlights and hair irons

Other customers claim to feel soothed, fresh, and clean immediately after applying Re-Nourish – especially if their hair has been damaged by conditioning treatments, vitamins, and chemicals over the years

Some customers claim Re-Nourish has slowed down their rate of hair loss

Even in reviews, customers are careful to explain that they’re only observing the “appearance” of thick hair. Although some customers claim to have observed new hair growth, many customers simply claim to have boosted the appearance of better, thicker, healthier-looking hair.

Re-Nourish Pricing

Re-Nourish is priced at $99.95 per package. Your purchase includes two bottles of Re-Nourish as part of a buy one, get one free offer.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Re-Nourish online today:

Re-Nourish Buy 1 Get 1 Free: $99.95 + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Bonuses Included with Re-Nourish

As part of a 2022 promotion, Dr. Sears is bundling two free bonus gifts with all purchases of Re-Nourish. In addition to the buy one, get one free offer, you get bonus gifts like:

Free Bonus Report: 4 Steps to Regenerate Thick, Lustrous Hair: Discover the New Revolution in Scalp Health and Hair Growth: Dr. Sears believes you can use natural ingredients – like stem cells – to fix baldness, reverse receding hairlines, and fill in thinning hair. In this guide, you can discover four steps you can use to regenerate thick, lustrous hair – even if you’re already dealing with bald spots, thinning hair, and other issues.

Free Bonus Newsletter: All Re-Nourish purchases also come with a free subscription to Dr. Sears’ Anti-Aging Newsletter, Ageless Beauty Secrets. Twice a week, you receive updates on Dr. Sears’ recommended anti-aging tips and tricks, including supplements to take, changes to incorporate into your lifestyle, and other science-backed information. Each newsletter covers topics like:

How to slow down and reverse signs of aging by changing the DNA of your skin cells

How to activate stem cells to regenerate skin

How to regenerate and heal your skin, hair, and nails using natural nutrients

And more

Re-Nourish Refund Policy

Re-Nourish is backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a full refund on your purchase within 90 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unsatisfied with Dr. Sears Re-Nourish for any reason, or if you did not experience dramatic hair growth effects, then you can request a refund within 90 days of your original purchase date. You can also keep any bonus gifts as a thanks for trying the formula.

About Pure Radiance

Dr. Sears sells skin care and hair care products through Pure Radiance, his anti-aging product brand. Dr. Sears personally formulates Pure Radiance products, and he backs those products with a 90 day guarantee.

Each year, Dr. Sears travels over 20,000 to remote regions of the world searching for natural anti-aging secrets ignored by mainstream medicine. An anti-aging pioneer, Dr. Sears has published 35+ books since 1999 and has millions of loyal readers around the world.

Dr. Sears is also a medical doctor. He was one of the first doctors to be board-certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M). Today, Dr. Sears operates the Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, and 25,000+ patients visit the clinic every year.

You can contact Dr. Sears and the Pure Radiance customer service team via the following:

Phone: 1 (888) 795-4005

1 (888) 795-4005 Online Form: https://mypureradiance.com/contact-us/

https://mypureradiance.com/contact-us/ Mailing Address: 11905 Southern Blvd, Ste 102, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Final Word

Re-Nourish is a hair formula sold exclusively online through RenourishYourHair.com.

Developed by Dr. Sears and the team at Pure Radiance, Re-Nourish claims to support the appearance of thick, lustrous hair. According to reviews on the official website, Re-Nourish has helped patients deal with baldness, receding hairlines, thinning hair, and other issues.

To learn more about Re-Nourish or to buy the formula online today, visit the official website, where it’s available as part of a buy one, get one free offer for $99.95 and backed by a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

