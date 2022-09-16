Hims Reviewed

Men’s healthcare isn’t often as freely talked about as it should be. This is why there are a lot of stigmas when a man seeks treatment for anything. This usually worsens when it issues such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, hair loss, and more such problems.

This is why Hims is here to provide men with discrete professional services that can help them talk to and gain guidance from a medical professional that can treat ED, help with hair loss, and also provide them with medications for other health benefits.

Brand: Hims or ForHims Description: A brand dedicated to providing medical assistance, consultation, and medication to men who suffer from various issues in a discrete and easy-to-access manner. Website: www.forhims.com Services Offered: Sexual Health Care Hair Loss Treatment Skin Care Acne Care Mental Health Care Primary Care Popular Products: Viagra Cialis Generic Viagra Generic Cialis Finasteride And more. Money-Back Guarantee: NA Price Point: NA

In this Hims review, we will be taking a closer look at this brand to understand if it can really help make things easier for men or not.

What Is Hims?

Hims provides a variety of health and wellness goods for men, from prescription drugs to board-certified doctors’ telemedicine consultations. In 2017, Hims Inc. was established. A year later, Hims’ sister firm, Hers, joined together to form Hims & Hers Health.

Hims is the leading telehealth company that enables men to obtain the support they require without having to wait in lines at the pharmacy or deal with stress. It offers industry-leading care and therapies.

Hims is a telemedicine provider that focuses on individual wellness and dispelling stigmas associated with seeking treatment for sexual health problems. Users are given the option to submit private health information and medical history for evaluation by a medical professional. Post evaluation, they can see prescription medications and other ed medications as well as connect with wellness professionals to gain access to supplements and more.

If necessary, these specialists can even recommend prescription medications for erectile dysfunction. This presents a great way of discretely seeking erectile dysfunction medications. You can also seek medical advice from their online-only care portal, where they have trained medical professionals that can provide mental health services.

Hims also has other medications, products, and services that can help men with more than just their sexual health issues. They have something for everyone, such as hair loss treatments, generic Cialis, generic viagra, anti-aging cream, and also other over-the-counter medications and generic versions of ed medications, and medications that can help with increasing blood flow, hair loss, and more.

Overall, the Hims site is one of the best telemedicine providers that we have seen in a long time. They have a wide range of treatment options for various options ranging from sexual performance to personal care, as well as an expert team of trained medical professionals.

How Does Hims Work?

Adult males with sexual dysfunction, hair loss, skin conditions, and other general health problems could benefit from the wide selection of products and other treatments on the Hims website. Hims may very well be capable of providing a practical remedy for treating erectile dysfunction.

To use its services, you are required to be at least 18 years old. Additionally, some Hims products and services, such as ed products and ed medication, are only for people 21 years of age and older. They have everything that your local pharmacy is unable to provide you with.

For issues relating to male health, Hims offers a variety of treatment solutions. Starting off is a straightforward online consultation. You respond to a few queries about yourself, gain immediate access to a qualified healthcare provider, and then receive the necessary help.

The medical professionals on their platform can prescribe medications for erectile dysfunction and other common diseases after they discuss treatment options with you.

To purchase prescription drugs from Hims, you must first create an account. Hims is a service that you can access by using the Hims website or their mobile app that the company started offering in November 2021. A series of automatic questions will be asked of you, such as “How frequently do you have difficulties attaining or maintaining an erection while having sex? ” and “What outcomes are you seeking? You will be taken to an online consultation once you have responded to these questions.

Your medical professional will go over your objectives and medical history during the appointment. Following a consultation, the doctor will provide alternatives for treatment. Depending on the laws of each state, medical consultations may take place by video chat, internet chat, or even over the phone.

Your assigned medical professional will prescribe medication if they believe the Hims services can be used to help you successfully. They use a subscription model to distribute prescription medications. They are typically filled on a monthly basis, although there may be other time slots. More than 550,000 people have already subscribed to Hims.

The prescription medications can be mailed to your local pharmacy or delivered by mail. You can speak with the pharmacist or the medical professional who gave you the prescription if you have any follow-up queries.

Apart from ED medications and erectile dysfunction treatments, they also have treatment options for other health concerns. This includes some of the best over-the-counter medications which do not require consultation from a medical professional, as well as creams and supplements for personal care.

With the help of a medical professional from the Hims team, you can gain easy access to professional consultation and FDA-approved medications. Let us take a closer look at what exactly are these Hims FDA Approved products and services, as well as the other medications they offer.

What Does Hims Have To Offer?

What sets Hims apart from being just a generic online retail store for FDA-approved medications is the fact they offer complete treatment programs and the assistance of trained medical professionals.

You can seek treatment for various health concerns and problems on the Hims platform. They have ED treatment, hair loss treatment, and many other programs for various health conditions. Each treatment comes not only with Hims medications but also with a thorough medical consultation. Here are some of the most popular treatments that they offer:

Men’s Sexual Health

It must be very clear by this point that Hims offers to treat erectile dysfunction and other men’s sexual health issues. Erectile dysfunction is the problem where a man is unable to maintain erections even when experiencing sexual stimulation.

ED treatment and ED medications are some of the most popular services that Hims offers. You can start your ED treatment in a discrete manner with the help of Hims by signing up on their official website and completing a questionnaire about your sexual health concerns, recent sexual performance, and other medical questions found in any generic form used to asses medical history.

Once you have answered everything, you can be connected with a medical professional who can discuss the various things you can do to get over your sexual dysfunction and boost your sexual performance. They can give you generic Cialis and generic viagra as well as other more potent erectile dysfunction medications that can help treat ED without any issues.

Hims concentrates on five drugs that are FDA approved for treating ED, even though numerous ED medications and products on the market claim to do so (FDA). They consist of both store-brand and generic goods. What makes the ED medication that Hims provides so good is the active ingredient they have which is unique to Hims. This active ingredient in their ED medication has helped many men get over erectile dysfunction.

Other than erectile dysfunction, Hims products can not only treat ED but also help you with issues such as premature ejaculation. Just like their ED medications, the premature ejaculation products and treatments that they offer can help boost your sexual performance by many folds.

Generally speaking, most generic versions of erectile dysfunction medications, such as generic viagra, work by relaxing blood vessels which improves blood flow to your male organs and helps maintain erections. The same general property is used by the ED medication that Hims offers to treat ED. These medications and treatments improve blood flow and ensure that erectile dysfunction doesn’t affect your sex life anymore.

Premature ejaculation, on the other hand, can be more physiological than physical. More often than not, the root cause of premature ejaculation, unlike erectile dysfunction, has to do with your mental health. This is why you can also seek help from Hims providers who know about mental healthcare to deal with the problem of premature ejaculation.

But they also have medical professionals who can prescribe medications that can help you with premature ejaculation. Hims doctor might prescribe sertraline to lengthen the time to climax, for instance. Hims claims that sertraline could 400% increase the time before the climax. Or a doctor can prescribe paroxetine, which can lengthen the period to climax by 9 to 12 times.

As an alternative, Hims provides topical delaying wipes, sprays, and other treatments to make the region less sensitive and lengthen your time in bed.

What Is Premature Ejaculation?

Premature ejaculation is a condition that affects men and can be embarrassing for both partners. It’s not uncommon, but it does happen to some people more than others. If you have premature ejaculation, you may feel like your partner doesn’t understand what’s happening or why you are having problems with this issue. You might also think there isn’t anything you can do about it.

There are many reasons why men experience premature ejaculation. Some of these include-

Stress – When you are stressed out, it’s hard to control your body. Your mind becomes focused on other things, and you don’t pay attention to what’s going on around you. This makes it harder for you to focus on your sexual activity.

– When you are stressed out, it’s hard to control your body. Your mind becomes focused on other things, and you don’t pay attention to what’s going on around you. This makes it harder for you to focus on your sexual activity. Anxiety – When you are anxious, you tend to worry about everything. This includes your health, money, relationships, etc. Worrying about all of these issues can make it difficult to relax during sex.

– When you are anxious, you tend to worry about everything. This includes your health, money, relationships, etc. Worrying about all of these issues can make it difficult to relax during sex. Depression – Being depressed can cause you to lose interest in sex. You may even find yourself thinking about other things when you should be focusing on your partner.

– Being depressed can cause you to lose interest in sex. You may even find yourself thinking about other things when you should be focusing on your partner. Alcohol/Drug Use – Drinking alcohol or using drugs can affect your ability to perform sexually. You may become distracted by thoughts of drinking or taking drugs instead of being able to concentrate on your partner.

– Drinking alcohol or using drugs can affect your ability to perform sexually. You may become distracted by thoughts of drinking or taking drugs instead of being able to concentrate on your partner. Hormone Imbalance – Hormonal imbalances can cause you to have erectile dysfunction. This means that you won’t be able to get an erection when you want to. In addition, testosterone levels can drop, which can lead to premature ejaculation.

What Is Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection during sexual intercourse. ED is common among older men and those who take certain medications, such as blood pressure medication. However, ED can occur at any age. There are two types of ED: organic and psychological. Organic causes of ED include physical conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, prostate cancer, and neurological disorders. Psychological causes of ED include stress, anxiety, depression, and relationship problems.

The most common reason for ED is aging. As we grow older, our bodies begin to change. For example, our skin thins, and hair begins to fall out. These changes can cause us to lose muscle mass and strength. Our nerves also start to deteriorate over time. All of these factors can contribute to ED.

Other factors that can cause ED include:

Diabetes – Diabetics often suffer from nerve damage. This can result in ED.

– Diabetics often suffer from nerve damage. This can result in ED. Heart Disease – Men with heart disease often have poor circulation. This can prevent them from getting an adequate amount of blood flow to their penis.

– Men with heart disease often have poor circulation. This can prevent them from getting an adequate amount of blood flow to their penis. High Blood Pressure – High blood pressure can cause arteries to narrow. This can restrict blood flow to the penis.

– High blood pressure can cause arteries to narrow. This can restrict blood flow to the penis. Prostate Cancer – The prostate gland produces fluid that helps keep sperm healthy. If the prostate gland becomes enlarged, it can block the urethra. This prevents semen from leaving the penis.

– The prostate gland produces fluid that helps keep sperm healthy. If the prostate gland becomes enlarged, it can block the urethra. This prevents semen from leaving the penis. Neurological Disorders – A number of neurological diseases can cause ED. These include Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia.

Mental Health Care Services

Apart from Erectile dysfunction treatments, Hims is also known for its Mental health services. They can help you seek the help you need in a very easy-to-access, discrete manner.

Hims provides online psychiatry services that let you get the prescription meds you require for your mental wellness. Hims can put you in touch with a qualified mental healthcare provider who can then assist you with the clinically tested medication you require (if appropriate for your situation).

There is a lot of stigma around people seeking mental health care, and more so when a man needs it. But it is very important as mental health issues can be just as bad as any other health problem. But before diving into medications, it is very important that you undergo proper counseling and therapy.

Hims offers a variety of drugs for anxiety and depression, including citalopram (the generic version of Celexa), bupropion XL (the generic version of Wellbutrin XL), buspirone HCl (the genetic formula of Buspar), and others.

Apart from this, Hims also has online therapy sessions from trained professionals. From the convenience of your home, and with the help of just your phone. Some people use online counseling from Hims to deal with their daily stress and burnout. Others utilize it to achieve mental calmness, alleviate sadness and anxiety, or achieve equilibrium.

Other mental health benefits and resources that Hims offers include mental health support groups. Through Hims, you can easily schedule a session, ask questions, observe, learn, and discuss with professionals and other people. The therapist will give tips and techniques, lead the group discussion, and provide direct feedback during the session.

Every day, Hims holds group therapy sessions addressing a variety of issues. Cognitive behavioral therapy groups, men’s mental health awareness groups, recreational and environmental meditation sessions, journal writing for stress relief sessions, and much more are among the group therapy sessions offered by them.

Hair Loss And Hair Care

Hims products can also help you treat hair loss. You can connect and get a consultation from skilled professionals as well as gain access to the Hims hair loss treatments that have helped many men regrow hair again.

The first step in Hims’ hair loss treatment is to determine the type of baldness you have. Some men experience a bald spot, while others experience moderate hair problems, thinning around the crown, or general thinning of hair. Hims then inquires as to what results you hope to get from therapy, such as hair regrowth, thicker hair, or better-looking hair in general.

Hims has several kinds of treatments for hair loss. For general thinning, some packages they offer include a variety of products (such as supplements, topical treatments, and other items), while some others only include one product focused on dealing with a specific problem. Additionally, you can learn about the best vitamins or wellness items for preventing hair loss, such as biotin gummies, thickening shampoo, and other items.

Other than this, Hims sells everyday hair care products that can help you prevent hair loss in the first place. They have options for both prescription hair loss treatment as well as over-the-counter products that can help you naturally deal with your hair problems.

Hims Skin Care

Another aspect that many men tend to overlook is skin care. Healthy and radiant skin can not only make you look more attractive, but it can also help you feel more confident in yourself.

To help you take better care of your skin, Hims has a great selection of supplements, serums, creams, and more. Hims sells products that, among other things, hydrate the skin, smooth the skin overnight, decrease fine lines and deep wrinkles, make pores smaller, give you a more uniform complexion and texture, and minimize fine lines. Simply lather your skin with the prescribed skin lotion every day to see its benefits.

Custom Anti-Aging Skin Cream is the company’s main anti-aging skin care solution. It is a skin cream with prescription-strength chemicals like tretinoin to minimize small wrinkles, azelaic acid to treat dark spots, as well as niacinamide to give the skin a smoother appearance. These substances are all specially formulated for your individual skin.

Apart from this, they also have an amazing acne cream that is known to be very effective, as per the Hims reviews. The active ingredient list for this cream consists of some of the best-known and potent ingredients. This cream can help you battle acne without any irritation or trouble.

What Is Acne?

Acne is a skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide, and it’s not just teenagers who get acne. It can happen to anyone at any age, but the most common time for acne to occur in adults is between the ages of 15 and 25. The exact cause of adult acne isn’t known, but several factors may contribute to its development:

Hormonal changes during puberty or pregnancy:

Hormonal changes can affect your body’s ability to produce sebum (oil) on your face. Sebum helps keep your skin moisturized and healthy by keeping bacteria from growing on your skin. When you have more oil than normal, this makes your pores clog up with dead skin cells and bacteria, which causes pimples.

Stress:

Stress can make your hormones go haywire, causing them to release too much testosterone into your bloodstream. This excess testosterone then gets converted into estrogen, which can lead to breakouts.

Excessive alcohol consumption:

Alcohol has been linked to increased levels of free radicals in your system, which can damage your skin. Free radicals also increase inflammation, which can trigger acne outbreaks.

Poor diet:

A poor diet can be one of the main reasons why you might develop acne. Eating foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates will put extra stress on your liver, which can result in hormonal imbalances.

Sun exposure:

The sun can play havoc with your skin if you don’t protect yourself properly. UV rays can damage your DNA, leading to premature aging and wrinkles. They can also increase the production of free radicals, which can lead to acne.

What Is Aging?

Aging is the process of getting older and is a natural part of life. It can be defined as the gradual loss of function, strength, and energy that comes with age. The skin ages in two ways: by losing its ability to regenerate itself and by becoming thinner and more fragile.

The first sign of aging is visible on your face, hands, arms, legs, or other parts of your body. As you get older, fine lines appear around your eyes, mouth, nose, forehead, cheeks, neck, chest, and abdomen. These are called wrinkles. Wrinkles are caused by the thinning of the skin’s collagen fibers. Collagen is a protein found in connective tissue, such as ligaments and tendons. When these fibers become damaged, they lose their elasticity and form deep grooves in the skin. This causes the skin to wrinkle.

The second way aging affects the skin is through changes in pigmentation. Skin cells turn browner over time due to the presence of melanin. Melanin is produced naturally by the body when it produces pigment for certain types of hair and skin coloration. As we age, our bodies produce less melanin, which results in darker skin.

As you grow older, your skin becomes drier and thicker. This makes it harder for new skin cells to replace old ones. In addition, the amount of oil secreted from sebaceous glands decreases, causing the skin to look dull and lifeless.

As you age, your skin loses its elasticity and becomes thinner. This means that it takes longer for blood vessels to refill after an injury. If you have been injured, it may take several days before the area heals completely.

Your immune system weakens as you get older. This increases your risk of infection, especially if you have weakened bones. You also have a higher chance of developing cancer.

There are many factors that contribute to aging. Some of them include:

Genetics – A person’s genes determine how long he or she lives. People who live longer than average tend to have healthier lifestyles. They eat well, exercise regularly, and avoid smoking.

– A person’s genes determine how long he or she lives. People who live longer than average tend to have healthier lifestyles. They eat well, exercise regularly, and avoid smoking. Sun exposure – Exposure to sunlight accelerates the aging process. Too much sun exposure leads to premature wrinkling and sagging of the skin.

– Exposure to sunlight accelerates the aging process. Too much sun exposure leads to premature wrinkling and sagging of the skin. Smoking – Cigarette smoke damages the lungs and causes lung cancer. It also reduces the production of vitamin D, which helps keep bones strong.

– Cigarette smoke damages the lungs and causes lung cancer. It also reduces the production of vitamin D, which helps keep bones strong. Stress – Chronic stress can cause health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression.

– Chronic stress can cause health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression. Alcohol consumption – Drinking too much alcohol can lead to liver damage and cirrhosis.

– Drinking too much alcohol can lead to liver damage and cirrhosis. Poor diet – Eating foods rich in antioxidants can help prevent cell damage and slow down the aging process.

– Eating foods rich in antioxidants can help prevent cell damage and slow down the aging process. Medications – Certain medications can cause side effects, including dryness, itching, etc.

Hims Primary Care

Another thing that Hims is known for is its primary care products and services. In terms of primary care, you can talk to a medical professional who can give you advice as well as prescription medication.

Primary care includes issues related to your everyday care as well as small colds, flu, high blood pressure-related problems, digestive issues, or just about any of the medical conditions that are too small to go to the hospital for but big enough that you shouldn’t be ignoring them.

It is the first line of treatment for most health problems and is where you go to get your annual physical exam. It’s an important part of preventive medicine because primary care physicians are trained in diagnosing and treating common illnesses like colds, flu, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, cancer, and other conditions that can be treated with medication or lifestyle changes.

Following are some of the primary concerns addressed by Hims prescription products as well as supplements that are customized for you:

Stomach Ache

Stomach ache is pain felt in the stomach region. There are different kinds of stomach aches. One kind is referred to as acid reflux. Acid reflux occurs when food passes into the esophagus and then back up into the throat. Other kinds of stomach aches include indigestion, nausea, vomiting, bloating, gas, diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal cramps.

Flu

Flu is caused by viruses. It usually starts with fever, chills, sore muscles, headache, cough, runny nose, sneezing, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting. It lasts about 3-7 days. Influenza (flu) is spread through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms last about 2 weeks.

Diabetes

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic condition characterized by elevated levels of glucose in the blood. Glucose is the main source of energy for all living things. When insufficient insulin is available to move glucose out of the bloodstream, sugar builds up in the blood. High blood sugar levels can result in serious complications such as kidney failure, blindness, nerve damage, amputations, and death.

Asthma

Asthma is a respiratory disorder that makes breathing difficult. The airways become inflamed and swollen, causing shortness of breath. In some cases, people may wheeze or cough. Asthma attacks occur when something triggers the body’s immune system to release chemicals called histamines. Histamines cause inflammation and swelling in the airways, narrowing their diameter. This makes it harder to breathe.

Heartburn

Heartburn happens when stomach acids travel from the stomach into the esophagus. The esophagus is the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach. If the esophagus becomes irritated, it produces extra saliva and mucus. Saliva and mucus mix with stomach acid to form a thick, yellowish substance that travels backward toward the throat. This mixture irritates the lining of the esophagus and causes heartburn.

Constipation

Constipation means having hard stools. Hard stools are formed when the stool does not pass easily through the colon. People who have constipation often feel bloated after eating. They may also experience painful bowel movements. Constipation is more likely if you eat less fiber than normal, drink too little water, do not exercise regularly, or use laxatives.

Diarrhea And Dysentery

Dysentery is an infection of the intestines. It is usually accompanied by severe diarrhea and/or bloody diarrhea. Diarrhea is loose, frequent, and watery stools. Dysentery is usually caused by bacteria or parasites.

Nausea

Nausea is feeling sick to your stomach. You might feel queasy, lightheaded, dizzy, or nauseated. Some people feel this way even though they aren’t actually hungry. Nausea is one of the earliest symptoms of pregnancy. It’s also a symptom of motion sickness.

Vomiting

Vomiting is throwing up. It happens when the stomach releases its contents into the digestive tract. Vomiting helps remove harmful substances from the body. Sometimes people vomit when they’re very ill. Vomiting is a sign of poisoning or illness.

Other Products And Services

Hims is known for their erectile dysfunction or Ed products primarily, but everything else that they offer in terms of their various products and services lives up to the highest quality standards.

You can basically get all-around care on the Hims platform that ranges from medication to help you deal with a regular headache all the way to help from a medical professional to treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation to help you regain your sex life.

Even the generic products they offer often contain more than one high-quality active ingredient that can easily get absorbed into your blood vessels and, with the help of your natural blood flow, ensure that the benefits reach the right parts of the body.

What Do Customers Say About Hims?

This Hims Review would be incomplete if we didn’t go through Hims reviews from customers who have actually used their products. Overall, people really seem to be over their products, as Hims has helped many men deal with erectile dysfunction, hair loss, acne, mental health issues, and many other problems.

The majority of the reviews that we came across on TrustPilot were positive, and here are a few examples of the same:

“Hims is a life changer! I was too embarrassed to talk to my doctor and the ladies in the office. With Hims I didn’t have to deal with that feeling as I did not have to go into an office. It was all handled online, and the prescriptions got sent to my house. It was easy to speak with a Dr. and make adjustments to the medication until I found what was best for me. I recommend Hims because it changed my life in a great way! It’s easy, and it’s hard!”

“I found that this product not only works once really well but found I can get the same great results just hours later a second time where before I had a difficult time to make it the first round, now I can handle 2 or 3 rounds and stay strong, this is amazing”

There are very few negative Hims reviews that we did find had very little to do about the product itself and more to do with the process of shipping, which understandably happens due to very high demands. Here is what one unhappy customer had to say about the whole process.

“I used Hims to buy ED medication. The ordering was the easy part. They sent me a tracking link to the package. I followed its way with DHL as the original delivery service. DHL delivered it to USPS in the Chicagoland area. It was then transported to my post office, and then I saw the message “Out For Delivery.” All that took just a weekend and a Monday. Well, it was never delivered. After that, the tracking read, “Will Be Delivered Soon.” It is now over a week. No more delivery scans since that delivery day. hims will have to find a way to save money using one shipping service. Less chances for BS ghost deliveries. The good news is after I texted the concierge on the app, I got a refund (well, I will in 5 to 10 business days) and canceled my subscription. I would have preferred NOT to do that, but the concierge asked me to contact USPS. Hims has to learn that I am the client/customer, and you are the seller. You want my business, you do the leg work and contact your shipper. You are not eBay, you are the seller. THE seller.”

Final Verdict – Should You Buy Hims Products?

Hims has constantly been working to improve its services, and they are slowly but steadily becoming a one-stop solution for all your healthcare needs. Their products do seem genuine, and they might just be the solution for your erectile dysfunction or hair loss.