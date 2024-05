Cause No. 22-2-10332-4 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

AURC III, LLC, AN OREGON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

POINT RUSTON PHASE II, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: POINT RUSTON, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY AND POINT RUSTON PHASE II, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; JOINTLY AND SEVERALLY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property addresses are 5101 YACHT CLUB RD, TACOMA, WA 98407 and 5121 RUSTON WAY, TACOMA, WA 98407.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, July 19, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $91,701,080.89 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, May 14, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

TRACTS 1 THROUGH 3, INCLUSIVE, TOWN OF RUSTON BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 08-01, ACCORDING TO SURVEY RECORDED FEBRUARY 6, 2009 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200902065003, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONVEYED TO THE TOWN OF RUSTON FOR RIGHT OF WAY BY DOCUMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 201007130346, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

AND

TRACTS 17 AND 18, INCLUSIVE, TOWN OF RUSTON BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT NO. 08-01, ACCORDING TO SURVEY RECORDED FEBRUARY 6, 2009 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200902065003, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONVEYED TO THE TOWN OF RUSTON FOR RIGHT OF WAY BY DOCUMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 201007130346, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0221231106 and 0221231107 (with the exception of Tract 19)

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

RUSSELL A. KNIGHT, ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091

IDX-996320

May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 2024