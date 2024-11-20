Cause No. 24-2-10261-8-Sheriff Sale

Cause No. 24-2-10261-8
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
ELK HEIGHTS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
GHAG DEVELOPMENTS, LLC, A WASHINGTON STATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,
Defendant(s).
TO: DEFENDANT GHAG DEVELOPMENTS, LLC, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action The property is unimproved, and the common address is 1631 DAVIS PL, BUCKLEY, WA 98321.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, January 10, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,468.49 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 13, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 9, ELK HEIGHTS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JULY 30, 2007 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200707305003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 8000300090
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
OSERAN HAHN P.S.,
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
DAVID M. TALL, ATTY
11225 SE 6TH ST STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004
(425)455-3900
IDX-1005422
November 20, 27, December 4, 11, 2024