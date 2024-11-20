Cause No. 24-2-10261-8-Sheriff Sale

Cause No. 24-2-10261-8

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ELK HEIGHTS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

GHAG DEVELOPMENTS, LLC, A WASHINGTON STATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Defendant(s).

TO: DEFENDANT GHAG DEVELOPMENTS, LLC, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action The property is unimproved, and the common address is 1631 DAVIS PL, BUCKLEY, WA 98321.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,468.49 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 13, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 9, ELK HEIGHTS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JULY 30, 2007 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200707305003, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 8000300090

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

OSERAN HAHN P.S.,

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

DAVID M. TALL, ATTY

11225 SE 6TH ST STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

IDX-1005422

November 20, 27, December 4, 11, 2024