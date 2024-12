Cause No. 24-2-05967-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JEFFREY MACALUSO,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MARGARETTE ANN HAYES, AN INDIVIDUAL, COLEMAN HAGERMAN, AN INDIVIDUAL, OCEAN CARGO CONTAINERS, INC., A WASHINGTON CORPORATION (WA UBI # 601 561 495),

Defendant(s).

TO: MARGARETTE ANN HAYES, COLEMAN HAGERMAN, AND OCEAN CARGO CONTAINERS, INC., Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 7006 51ST ST CT W, UNIT 13-B, UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $125,992.40 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 25, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

SECTION 22 TOWNSHIP 20 RANGE 02 QUARTER 11 NANTUCKET WEST CONDO PH II AMENDED UNIT 7006 BLDG 13-B TOG/W 2.6315% INT IN COMMON AREAS APT AREA 1614 SQ FT EASE OF REC OUT OF 011-0,012-0,013-0,014-0 & 015-0 (REF: 011-1) SEG G0593 MD 12/7/94MD

PARCEL NO.: 9000970050

PLAINTIFF:

JEFFREY MACALUSO 2352 N 28TH ST TACOMA, WA. 98422

(253)279-8887

IDX-1006048

December 5, 12, 19, 26, 2024