Cause No. 22-2-10688-9-Sheriff Sale

Cause No. 22-2-10688-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs

RICK HOWICK AND JANE DOE HOWICK, HUSBAND AND WIFE OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: RICK HOWICK AND JANE DOE HOWICK, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is unimproved, and the common address is 12011 WAPATO ROAD, ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $15,726.31 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 12, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 33 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 12, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 37 OF PLATS, PAGES 48 AND 49, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5017880330

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253) 627-1091

IDX-1005283

November 20, 27, December 4, 11, 2024