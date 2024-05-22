Case No.: 24-4-00464-34

NOTICE TO CREDITORS.

RCW 11.40.020

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF THURSTON

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

LYLE EDWARD SCHAEFER,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been duly appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, must present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing a copy of the claim to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, as well as file the original claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (2) four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 22, 2024

Personal Representative:

Fred Schaefer

Attorney for the Personal

Representative: Julie M. Fulk

Address for Mailing or Service:

6963 Littlerock Road SW Tumwater, WA 98512

Court of probate proceedings

and cause number:

Thurston County Superior Court

24-4-00464-34

DATED THIS 14 DAY OF

MAY 2024.

Fred Schaefer,

Personal Representative Estate of Lyle Edward Schaefer WORTH LAW GROUP, P.S.

/s/ Julie M. Fulks, WSBA No. 57490

Attorney for Personal Representative IDX-996531

May 22, 29, June 5