AquaTru Reviews – Ideal Living Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier Filter for Home

AquaTru is a water purification solution from Ideal Living designed to transform your tap water.

Each AquaTru filtration product uses a four-stage reverse osmosis purification system to provide high-end water purification in every home, giving you pure, great-tasting water free of contaminants.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about AquaTru and how it works today in our review.

What is AquaTru?

AquaTru is a lineup of water purification products designed for use at home.

Independently tested to NSF standards, AquaTru brings cutting-edge reverse osmosis water purification into the home at a reasonable price.

Each AquaTru features a 4-stage reverse osmosis purification technology to remove dangerous contaminants from your water.

Over 100,000 customers have trusted AquaTru with their clean water, and the company has received attention from major media and brands – from Good Housekeeping to Goop to the QVC to the Los Angeles Times.

AquaTru is a subsidiary of Ideal Living, a Sherman Oaks, California-based company dedicated to creating science-backed health and wellness solutions for use in homes.

How Does AquaTru Work?

AquaTru doesn’t just filter your water: it purifies your water. The company offers a range of products for different settings, including countertop systems, under-sink systems, and installation-free devices.

AquaTru products include:

AquaTru Carafe

AquaTru Classic / AquaTru Connect

AquaTru Under Sink

Whichever AquaTru device you buy, you get a 4-stage reverse osmosis purification product to transform tap water into pure, delicious, clean water. Reverse osmosis can remove contaminants from water that would typically pass through conventional water filters – including PFAS and other harmful contaminants common in drinking water in the United States.

In fact, according to AquaTruWater.com, 3 out of 4 homes in the United States have unsafe drinking tap water.

About AquaTru’s 4-Stage Reverse Osmosis Technology

AquaTru purifies your water in four stages. Those four stages include:

Stages 1 & 2: Pre/Carbon Filter: The pre-filter removes large particles like sediment and rust, while the activated carbon removes chlorine and chloramines. This stage involves a mechanical pre-filter and a carbon filter.

Stage 3: Reverse Osmosis: Each AquaTru device has a reverse osmosis (RO) filter, which uses an ultra-fine membrane to remove inorganic chemicals like lead, chromium 6, arsenic, uranium, nitrates, and other hard metals from your drinking water.

Stage 4: VOC Filter: AquaTru also uses a volatile organic compound (VOC) filter made from activated coconut block carbon, which removes organic compounds like rocket fuel, prescription drug residue, and forever chemicals (including PFAS). Depending on which AquaTru device you purchase, you may get a pH and Mineral Boost Alkaline VOC Filter instead of the standard VOC filter. This upgraded filter removes all of the same contaminants while adding minerals like calcium and magnesium back into your water and increasing the pH of your water, resulting in delicious alkaline mineral water.

After all four stages of purification, the end result is purified, great-tasting water.

AquaTru Products

AquaTru offers a Carafe, Classic, and Under Sink option. Here’s how each option works:

AquaTru Carafe

The AquaTru Carafe is a countertop purifier featuring AquaTru’s 4-stage water purification technology. You can enjoy all of the benefits of the AquaTru Under Sink system but with zero installation required – and a smaller footprint. The Carafe is popular with individuals and smaller households.

Another perk of the AquaTru Carafe is that you can place the glass carafe in the fridge to enjoy chilled water. Key features of the AquaTru Carafe include:

64oz glass carafe for easy, plastic-free pouring

No installation or plumbing required

Patented 4-stage Ultra Reverse Osmosis technology

Control panel with change filter and maintenance alerts

Long-lasting filters that last from 6 months to 2 years

You can use the AquaTru Carafe control panel to view crucial information about the device. There are indicator lights to alert you when you need to change your filters or contact the AquaTru maintenance team, for example.

Meanwhile, the tap water tank at the back of the device features a built-in handle, making it easy to add tap water to the device.

The glass carafe itself, meanwhile, is made from strong, durable borosilicate glass and is designed for easy pouring. Featuring a 64oz holding capacity, the carafe fits easily into your fridge and is priced at $349.

AquaTru Classic & AquaTru Connect

The AquaTru Classic is a countertop reverse osmosis water purifier with a larger size than the Carafe system above. There are two versions of this device, including the AquaTru Classic and the AquaTru Connect, with the Connect adding Wi-Fi connectivity.

Each AquaTru Classic transforms tap water into pure, delicious water you can enjoy at your fingertips without requiring installation or plumbing. You can enjoy long-lasting filters (the last 6 months to 2 years, depending on usage), filtration certified to NSF standards, and the same patented 4-stage Ultra Reverse Osmosis purification technology seen in other AquaTru devices.

Key features of the device include:

Patented 4-stage Ultra Reverse Osmosis filtration technology

Long-lasting filters (6 months to 2 years)

Digital display

Tap water tank and clean water tank

Easy dispensing button

Just add tap water to the tank, then press the button whenever you need clean, pure water. AquaTru Classic makes it easy to get pure water to make coffee, place a carafe in your fridge, and enjoy other benefits.

The AquaTru Connect, meanwhile, features all of the same benefits and design – but with added Wi-Fi connectivity. You can interact with your AquaTru via the Android or iOS app, track filter life, water quality, and water consumption, and check built-in total dissolved solids (TDS) sensors, among other information. The app also lets you access tap water quality data in your area, maintenance, and filter change alerts, and plastic bottles and money saved.

To boost the pH of your water, consider buying the Alkaline Mineral Boost VOC Filter. This option adds pH to your AquaTru Connect, replacing the standard stage 4 VOC filter with an improved option. You get the same purification – but with added pH and mineral content to give you great-tasting mineral water.

Pricing:

Classic with Classic VOC Filter: $449

$449 Classic with Alkaline Mineral Boost VOC Filter: $469

$469 AquaTru Connect Wi-Fi Connected with Classic VOC Filter: $499

$499 AquaTru Connect Wi-Fi Connected with Alkaline Mineral Boost VOC Filter: $519

AquaTru Under Sink

The AquaTru Under Sink system works differently from other AquaTru products above. It uses the same reverse osmosis technology. However, it connects to your ordinary tap water supply while minimizing wasted water and avoiding a higher water bill.

The AquaTru Under Sink system uses the same Ultra Reverse Technology to purify your water. You install the system underneath your sink, then clean and purify the water when you turn on your tap.

Each AquaTru Under Sink dispenses water from a dedicated faucet at your sink, making it easy to fill up cups, pots, coffee carafes, and other containers just like you would typically use your tap.

Installing the AquaTru Under Sink system requires drilling into pipes underneath your sink, which is not recommended for individuals unfamiliar with plumbing. AquaTru recommends hiring a professional to install the system.

Here’s how the Under Sink system works:

The AquaTru Under Sink filtration technology works by recirculating the water and concentrating contaminants in the tap water tank, leading to more water being filtered and less water being wasted

To start, the system pumps water from the tap tank into the base, and the water travels through the pre-filter and carbon filter to remove sediment, rust, and chlorine.

Next, the system uses high pressure to push the water through the Ultra Reverse Osmosis filter, which removes more than 90% of TDS; then the system flushes the TDS out of the RO filter along with 80% of the water from the pre-filter/carbon filter, while the remaining 20% of water flows into the VOC filter as TDS-free water.

Finally, water flows through the VOC filter and into the clean water tank as purified water.

The 80% wastewater mentioned above (left over from the Ultra Reverse Osmosis process) is high in TDS and calcium; the system pumps this water back into the tap tank as hard water to increase the overall hardness of the water in the tap tank.

You must sanitize under-sink RO systems regularly to ensure clean, bacteria-free water. To help sanitize the AquaTru Under Sink, AquaTru has released a patent-pending TruPure RO Sanitizer solution. You unscrew the TruPure RO Sanitizer, pour in the sanitizing solution, and sanitize the system once per year when changing your VOC filter. This simple process ensures you can continue to drink great-tasting, purified water while enjoying the convenience of an under-the-sink system.

Replacement Filters

It would be best if you replaced AquaTru’s filters periodically. You need to replace the stage 1, 2, and 4 filters roughly every year, for example, and the stage 3 filter (the reverse osmosis filter) approximately every two years.

You can buy replacement filters through AquaTruWater.com, where they’re priced at the following rates:

Pre/Carbon Filter: $19.95

Carbon VOC Filter: $29.95

pH + Mineral Boost Alkaline Carbon VOC Filter: $49.95

Reverse Osmosis Filter: $49.95

One-Year Classic Combo Filter Pack: $59.95

Two-Year Classic Combo Filter Pack: $149.95

One-Year Alkaline Combo Filter Pack: $79.95

Two-Year Alkaline Combo Filter Pack: $179.95

Carafe Pre/Carbon Filter: $19.95

Carafe VOC Carbon Filter: $29.95

Carafe Reverse Osmosis Filter: $49.95

One-Year Carafe Filter Combo Pack: $59.95

Two-Year Carafe Filter Combo Back: $149.95

Accessories

AquaTru offers a range of product accessories, including replacement tap tanks, countertop sliding trays for the carafe, stainless steel water bottles, and more.

Available accessories include:

AquaTru Carafe Accessory Bundle: $124.80

AquaTru Classic Accessory Bundle Regular: $139.95

AquaTru Carafe Replacement Tap Tank: $24.95

AquaTru Carafe Countertop Sliding Tray: $29.95

Additional Glass Carafe: $34.95

AquaTru Stainless Steel Water Bottle (Available in Deep Blue, Urchin Black, or White Sand): $29.95

AquaTru Countertop Sliding Tray: $29.95

AC Adaptor: $14.95

AquaTru 4-Pack Glass Water Bottles: $19.95

AquaTru Tap Water Tank: $34.95

AquaTru Additional Purified Water Tank: $50

Perfect Minerals: $15

AquaTru Descaling Kit + Reverse Osmosis Filter: $64.90

AquaTru Descaling Kit: $19.95

AquaTru Descaling Powder: $9.95

Scientific Evidence for AquaTru Filters

AquaTru’s filters have been tested to rigorous NSF/ANSI standards by the IAPMO to verify they remove dangerous contaminants.

To meet NSF/ANSI standards, filters must be tested by a third-party organization and verified to reduce contaminants for the filter’s full life, ranging from 300 to 1,200 gallons.

In other words, the filters have been verified to not only remove contaminants from the water for the first few gallons: but they’ve also been verified to continue cleansing water throughout their lifespan.

AquaTru also publishes testing information about its products online, including complete Performance Data Sheets for the Carafe, Classic, and Under Sink models. You can view detailed information about how much of each contaminant AquaTru removed from ordinary tap water, making it easy to see how pure your water is – even after hundreds of gallons of use.

What’s in Your Water? Why You Need AquaTru

Tap water in the United States is not as safe as people think. Millions of people drink contaminated water every day.

According to AquaTruWater.com, tap water can be dangerous because of all of the following:

American standards for tap water are “woefully outdated,” which means every glass of tap water you drink is risky for your health

Tap water in the United States has 270+ dangerous contaminants, according to the Water Quality Association, including lead, chlorine, fluoride, nitrates, PFAS, and more

Some things in tap water could kill you, including arsenic (a known human carcinogen, according to the EPA and WHO), lead (which leaches from pipes and plumbing and can be deadly), and other toxins.

Some tap water contains PFAS, including PFOS and PFOS; also known as forever chemicals because they take so long to biodegrade; PFAS are linked to higher rates of cancer, hormone issues, liver damage, and immune system issues.

Tap water also contains chlorine, essential for disinfecting water but can be harmful in large doses; it also tastes unpleasant.

Other harmful compounds include fluoride (good for your teeth at low levels but harmful and linked to bone brittleness at high levels) and nitrate (caused by agricultural run-off into drinking water and increases the risk of cancer)

You can enter your ZIP code into the online form at AquaTruWater.com to see if your tap water is at-risk in your area. You’ll receive an indicator of whether tap water is in the clear, fairly safe, unsafe, toxic, or severely toxic.

Because of all these issues, AquaTru recommends using a water purification device to clean your drinking water – and improve its taste.

AquaTru Refund Policy

AquaTru backs its water purification products with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try the product in your home for 30 days, and if you don’t love the difference, then contact AquaTru to receive a refund minus shipping and handling costs. You must also pay your return shipping fees.

For more information about the AquaTru refund policy, contact 800-220-6570 or cs@aquatruwater.com to speak with the customer service team.

About Ideal Living

The AquaTru brand is a subsidiary of Ideal Living, a wellness technology company. The company offers science-backed wellness solutions for homes, including Air Doctor (an indoor purification system), AquaTru (an indoor water purification system), and Thera Botanics (a supplement brand).

Ideal Living was founded by Peter Spiegel and Katie Williams (both listed as founders and co-CEOs).

You can contact Ideal Living and the AquaTru customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://idealliving.com/contact/

Phone: 818-217-2000

Email: info@idealliving.com

Phone (AquaTru Customer Service): 800-220-6570

Email (AquaTru Customer Service): cs@aquatruwater.com

Ideal Living is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

Final Word

AquaTru is a water purification company making it easy to get clean, pure, great-tasting water in your home.

The company offers multiple products featuring a four-stage filtration system to remove contaminants from your water. Those four stages include VOC filters, reverse osmosis, and mechanical filters to help you enjoy pure, great-tasting water.

To learn more about AquaTru or to buy an AquaTru water purifier online today, visit the official website at AquaTruWater.com >>>.

ALSO READ: