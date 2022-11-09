AromaTru Reviews – Is It Legit Essential Oil Diffuser?

AromaTru lets you bring the spa home with the touch of a button using an innovative essential oil diffuser system.

Sold exclusively online through AromaTruOrganics.com, AromaTru aims to be superior to traditional diffusers with its waterless, mold-free, chemical-free design.

Does AromaTru live up to the hype? How does AromaTru work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about AromaTru and how it works today in our review.

What is AromaTru?

AromaTru is an essential oil diffuser featuring an innovative, waterless design.

After plugging an essential oil bottle into the AromaTru diffuser, you can spread essential oils throughout your home safely, easily, and effectively.

Because of its waterless design and hassle-free technology, AromaTru aims to be a safe choice for you, your family, and your pets. The device does not use water or heat, and the chemical-free design diffuses only pure oil into the air.

AromaTru is available exclusively through AromaTruOrganics.com, where it’s priced at $129.95 per unit. You can buy essential oil bottles from the same company. Or, you can use any other standard 15mL essential oil bottles.

AromaTru Benefits

AromaTru offers all of the following features and benefits:

Does not use water or heat

Clean, safe, and chemical-free

Exclusive, 4-oil diffusion carousel

No messy measuring drops

Diffuse only pure oil into the air

Control the timing, duration, and intensity of oil diffusion

How Does AromaTru Work?

AromaTru uses an atomizing diffusion system to spread essential oils throughout your home without using water.

Standard diffusers use an ultrasonic system to disperse essential oil and water vapor throughout your home. This can create a pleasant scent, but it doesn’t have the richness or intensity of AromaTru. Plus, standard essential oils rely on the quality of your water. Some water is loaded with toxins and forever chemicals, for example, that could spread throughout your home.

With the AromaTru diffuser, there’s no need to count drops, add water, clean the device, or worry about mold and bacteria buildup. Instead, AromaTru aims to offer a pure diffusion experience – whenever you want it.

Just press the button on the AromaTru diffuser to immediately create a relaxing, spa-like environment in any space of your home.

Some use AromaTru in a bedroom or dorm room. Others use it in their living room or kitchen to spread pleasant scents throughout the largest rooms of their home.

After installing the essential oils into the AromaTru diffuser, you place a cone over top of the oils. AromaTru diffuser oils into the surrounding air through the top of the device, and you can choose from one of three beautiful shades to match your home décor.

AromaTru is available in two versions, including With Wi-Fi and Without Wi-Fi. If you want a smart diffuser you can control from your phone or tablet; then you may want AromaTru With Wi-Fi. Or, if you find Wi-Fi connectivity unnecessary, then you can save money by ordering the model without Wi-Fi.

AromaTru Versus Traditional Diffusers

AromaTru aims to be a superior alternative to traditional diffusers. Instead of worrying about water, mold buildup, and toxic chemicals in your diffuser, you can enjoy AromaTru’s water-free design.

Here are some of the advantages between AromaTru and traditional diffusers:

Waterless: With traditional diffusers, you must regularly fill up a bowl with water for the device to work. AromaTru has a completely waterless design.

Works with Any Standard 15mL Essential Oil Bottles: Some diffusers require you to buy specific essential oil bottles to work with the diffuser. With AromaTru, that’s not the case. You can buy AromaTru essential oils online or use any standard 15mL essential oil bottle with the diffuser.

No Mold Concerns: With traditional essential oil diffusers, mold begins growing within 24 hours, invading every surface of the diffuser and contaminating the air you breathe. With AromaTru, there are no mold concerns because there’s no standing water.

No Constant Cleaning Required: Other diffusers require constant cleaning to remain safe and operational. For example, you should wipe down your traditional diffuser after each use and perform a deep clean every month. With AromaTru, there’s no constant cleaning required.

No Risk of Inhaling Forever Chemicals: Other diffusers use water that could contain forever chemicals that build up in your bloodstream and are difficult to remove. With AromaTru, that’s not the case.

Stronger, Longer Lasting Aroma: AromaTru uses pure, strong essential oils to deliver a powerful fragrance. The essential oils are also designed to last a long time, creating a fine mist of pure essential oil for maximum aroma.

Customizable Fragrance Combinations: Most traditional essential oil diffusers only support one or two essential oil bottles at once. With AromaTru, you can install multiple essential oil bottles to customize your fragrance combinations, making new and unique scents.

No Measuring Drops: You don’t need to measure drops with AromaTru because it’s a water-free design.

No Need to Touch Oils with Your Hands: Other essential oil diffusers can leave you sticky and messy, causing oil to spill onto your hands or surfaces.

How to Use AromaTru

AromaTru is designed to be as easy as possible to use. Here’s how it works:

Step 1) Insert essential oils into AromaTru

Step 2) Use the manual control or connect to the app

Step 3) Start diffusing

You can mix and match different scents, swap out fragrances, and run AromaTru for as long as you like while spreading USDA Organic certified, natural, and pure essential oils throughout your home.

Meanwhile, to install essential oils, follow these steps:

Step 1) Pull the atomizer head up and out.

Step 2) Screw in the essential oil bottle.

Step 3) Push in and firmly press down until it locks.

How AromaTru’s Atomizing Diffusion Works

AromaTru uses atomizing diffusion technology instead of standard ultrasonic diffusion. This allows AromaTru to spread high-quality essential oils throughout a space without relying on water or creating a sticky mess.

Here’s how AromaTru’s atomizing diffusion technology works:

When you place the AromaTru cartridge into the diffuser, you attach the bottle’s atomizer head to the atomizer post, allowing the device to spread essential oils throughout the room.

AromaTru uses only pure essential oil in its atomizing diffusion technology. There’s no need to add harmful tap water to the device or dilute the essential oils with water.

AromaTru delivers a hi-fidelity symphony of pure essential oil fragrances. In comparison, traditional diffusers emit a pleasant but weak fragrance, and they often lack aroma, richness, and diffusive power.

The atomization system within AromaTru creates the optimal aerial concentration of essential oil to maximize the impact on your mind, body, and spirit.

Essential oils retain their antioxidant activity because they’re not diluted with water.

AromaTru Features

AromaTru offers all of the following features to make it the ultimate diffuser available today:

40+ USDA Organic, Pure Essential Oils: AromaTru offers 41 total essential oils in its online store. You can buy individual bottles for $10 to $40, depending on your desired fragrance. Each essential oil is USDA Organic certified. Many essential oils are also wildcrafted.

Pre-Built Aromatherapy Bundles: AromaTru also offers over a dozen pre-built aromatherapy bundles, which include four essential oil bottles you can add to your AromaTru today. Each AromaTru features four cartridge slots, making it easy to customize your fragrance and diffuse multiple essential oils at once.

Works Without Water: AromaTru is a waterless diffuser. There’s no need to add specific drops of water, nor do you need to refill or empty AromaTru. Instead, it works completely without water.

Available With Wi-Fi or Without Wi-Fi: You can control AromaTru using a mobile app to schedule diffusions and customize blends. Or, you can buy a non-connected version to manually control AromaTru. Both versions of AromaTru come with the same base design.

Supports Other Essential Oil Bottles: You can use AromaTru’s branded essential oils in the diffuser. Or, you can use any other essential oil packaged into a standard 15mL bottle.

Holds Four Oils at Once: Each AromaTru holds four essential oils at once, allowing you to mix and match. You can create your own unique fragrances by blending multiple essential oils together, for example.

Safe for Family & Pets: Other essential oil diffusers can pose a risk to pets, kids, and other members of your family. Because AromaTru uses a heat-free, waterless design, it’s safe to use in any space.

Available with Three Colors to Match Home Décor: You can choose from three unique AromaTru covers to match your home décor. AromaTru is available in Light Bamboo, Marble Grey, and Rich Walnut varieties.

Atomizing Diffusion for Pure, High-Quality Mist: AromaTru uses a waterless, atomizing diffusion system to spread pure, high-quality mist throughout your home.

Customizable Mood-Enhancing Light Room: AromaTru also has a mood-enhancing light ring you can adjust to set the tone in any room.

No Water or Sticky Mess: AromaTru doesn’t leave sticky, oily residue around your home, nor does it leave a wet mess behind. Instead, the waterless design makes it easy to enjoy the benefits of essential oil diffusion without the mess.

Customizable Schedule: You can customize your AromaTru schedule to run at certain hours. Just use the AromaTru mobile app to set your schedule.

Backed by 30-Day Moneyback Guarantee: If you don’t love AromaTru for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 30 days.

No Mold or Toxic Buildup: Mold and toxic residue can build up in a traditional diffuser, spreading toxic mist throughout your home. Because AromaTru is waterless, there’s no mold or toxic buildup.

No Constant Cleaning: You need to clean other diffusers regularly – including wiping them down after every use and doing a monthly deep clean. Because AromaTru has a waterless design, you don’t need to clean it constantly.

AromaTru With Wi-Fi Versus Without Wi-Fi

You can buy the AromaTru Without Wi-Fi ($130) or With Wi-Fi ($160). If you want a smart diffuser, then you can buy it. However, both AromaTru versions come with similar base features.

For example, both versions of the AromaTru let you diffuse up to 4 oils on the carousel, turn fragrance into a fine mist, feature a customizable light right to support mood, and use a water-free design.

However, the With Wi-Fi version of AromaTru comes with two bonus perks, including:

Schedule custom blends and adjust the intensity and timing of essential oil diffusion via the AromaTru Smart App

Schedule your diffuser for up to 24 hours

AromaTru Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

AromaTru is backed by strong reviews online, and most customers agree AromaTru works as advertised to diffuse high-quality essential oils throughout their home without the mess, hassle, or complexity of other diffusers.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers on the official website:

One customer described AromaTru as “the perfect design and function,” praising the modern appearance of the diffuser that makes it easy to fit into any home décor

Others like AromaTru for being easy to use; even if you have zero technical skills, you can easily install four aroma cartridges and create your own special diffusion

Many customers start using AromaTru after experiencing issues with old diffusers – like mold buildup or annoyances with water; because AromaTru uses a water-free design, it’s less of a hassle

Many customers like the AromaTru app because it makes it easy to control the diffuser from the couch, customize schedules, and create their own aroma blends

Many customers like the scent and intensity of AromaTru; it provides a powerful and noticeable scent without being overwhelmingly powerful

Many customers also like the peace of mind of knowing they’re only breathing in USDA Organic essential oils – not unidentified tap water or mold particles that may be lying in your diffuser

Overall, most customers are satisfied with AromaTru and how it works, and the diffuser has close to a 5-star rating online across hundreds of reviews.

AromaTru Pricing

AromaTru offers the oil diffuser along with USDA Organic-certified, wildcrafted essential oil packages. You can buy essential oils through AromaTru. Or, you can use any standard 15mL bottles of essential oil.

Here’s how pricing works when buying AromaTru online today:

1 x AromaTru Diffuser With Wi-Fi: $129.95

$129.95 1 x AromaTru Diffuser Without Wi-Fi: $159.95

AromaTru is available in three colors: Light Bamboo, Marble Grey, and Rich Walnut.

AromaTru Essential Oils

AromaTru offers individual essential oil bottles. Or, you can buy pre-built packages with multiple essential oils.

Each essential oil is USDA Organic certified, and many essential oils are also wildcrafted. There are 41 essential oil options in the AromaTru catalog in total.

Available individual essential oils include:

Organic Balsam Fir Oil ($16)

Organic Basil Oil ($30)

Organic Bergamot Oil ($35)

Organic Black Spruce ($27)

Organic Black Pepper ($21)

Organic Cinnamon Leaf ($11)

Organic Citronella ($21)

Organic Clary Sage ($46)

Organic Coriander Seed ($25)

Organic Cypress ($25)

Organic Eucalyptus Globulus ($20)

Organic Frankincense ($60)

Organic Geranium ($40)

Organic Ginger ($49)

Organic Grapefruit ($24)

Organic Ho Wood ($16)

Organic Indian Frankincense ($17)

Wild Crafted Juniper ($39)

Organic Lemon ($12)

Organic Lemon Eucalyptus ($16)

Organic Lemongrass ($10)

Organic Lime ($17)

Organic Mandarin ($36)

Organic Palmarosa ($14)

Organic Patchouli ($18)

Organic Peppermint ($15)

Wild Crafted Petitgrain Bigarade ($17)

Organic Pine ($23)

Organic Ravintsara ($16)

Wild Crafted Red Cedar ($10)

Organic Red Thyme ($42)

Organic Rhododendron ($40)

Organic Rosemary ($16)

Organic Rosemary Verbenone ($28)

Organic Spanish Sage ($22)

Organic Spearmint ($20)

Organic Sweet Marjoram ($31)

Organic Sweet Orange ($10)

Organic Tea Tree ($20)

Organic True Lavender ($20)

Organic Ylang-Ylang ($35)

AromaTru also offers over a dozen pre-built packages of essential oils. Each essential oil is USDA Organic certified. The packages include:

Refresh ($59.95): Includes True Lavender, Lemon, Peppermint, and Eucalyptus Globulus.

Includes True Lavender, Lemon, Peppermint, and Eucalyptus Globulus. Comfort ($59.95): Includes True Lavender, Palmarosa, Sweet Orange, and Ho Wood.

Includes True Lavender, Palmarosa, Sweet Orange, and Ho Wood. Purify ($59.95): Includes Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Globulus Lemon, and Black Spruce.

Includes Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Globulus Lemon, and Black Spruce. Energize ($89.95): Includes Cinnamon Leaf, Ginger, Lemongrass, and Black Pepper.

Includes Cinnamon Leaf, Ginger, Lemongrass, and Black Pepper. Breathe ($74.95): Includes Spanish Sage, Pine, Lemon Eucalyptus, and Ravintsara.

Includes Spanish Sage, Pine, Lemon Eucalyptus, and Ravintsara. Inspire ($129.95): Includes Clary Sage, Basil, Bergamot, Rosemary, and Verbenone.

Includes Clary Sage, Basil, Bergamot, Rosemary, and Verbenone. Unwind ($99.95): Includes Sweet Marjoram, Red Thyme, Red Cedar, and Coriander Seed.

Includes Sweet Marjoram, Red Thyme, Red Cedar, and Coriander Seed. Arise ($69.95): Includes Grapefruit, Lime, Citronella, and Spearmint.

Includes Grapefruit, Lime, Citronella, and Spearmint. Balance ($99.95): Includes Geranium, Frankincense, Sweet Orange, and Bergamot.

Includes Geranium, Frankincense, Sweet Orange, and Bergamot. Slumber ($79.95): Includes True Lavender, Red Cedar, Mandarin, and Petitgrain Bigarade.

Includes True Lavender, Red Cedar, Mandarin, and Petitgrain Bigarade. Sensual ($129.95): Includes Patchouli, Ylang Ylang, Geranium, and Rhododendron Leaf.

Includes Patchouli, Ylang Ylang, Geranium, and Rhododendron Leaf. Elevate ($89.95): Includes Indian Frankincense, Balsam Fir, Juniper, and Cypress.

Includes Indian Frankincense, Balsam Fir, Juniper, and Cypress. Focus ($64.95): Includes Rosemary, Peppermint, Lemon, and Grapefruit.

AromaTru Refund & Warranty

Each AromaTru comes with a one-year limited warranty. You can make a warranty clean here: https://aromatruorganics.com/warranty

All AromaTru purchases also come with a 30-day refund policy. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days.

About AromaTru

AromaTru is led by founder and co-CEO Peter Spiegel and founder and co-CEO Katie Williams.

Peter and his life partner Katie founded a company called Ideal Living in 2007. They wanted to improve the world through innovative products that solved real-world problems.

AromaTru, LLC also employs an essential oil expert named Gabriel Mojay. As the Expert Advisor of AromaTru, LLC, Gabriel has been the Principal of a London-based aromatherapy institute since 1990. He’s also the co-founding chair of the International Federation of Professional Aromatherapists (IFPA).

You can contact the makers of AromaTru and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: cs@aromatruorganics.com

cs@aromatruorganics.com Phone: (800) 926-1709

Final Word

AromaTru is a high-quality essential oil diffuser available exclusively online.

Priced at $129 per unit, AromaTru uses a waterless diffusion technique to spread high-quality, USDA Organic, pure essential oils throughout a space without the mess.

To learn more about AromaTru and how it works or to buy AromaTru online today, visit the official website at AromaTruOrganics.com.