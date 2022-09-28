The Exodus Effect Reviewed

Exodus Effect is a health guide based on Biblical principles that teaches you about a special healing oil.

According to the writers of the Exodus Effect, people in the Bible lived two to three times longer than modern humans. By integrating their health strategies into our lives, the authors believe you can cure diseases, live longer, and relieve chronic pain, among other benefits.

How does the Exodus Effect work? What is “the hidden path to healing they don’t want you to see”? Can you use Biblical principles to cure your health conditions? Keep reading our review to find out everything you need to know about the Exodus Effect today.

What is the Exodus Effect?

The Exodus Effect is a health and wellness book sold exclusively online and written by a man named Pastor Andrew; the Exodus Effect teaches you how to use Biblical oils, remedies, and wellness strategies to solve various health problems.

According to Pastor Andrew, the Bible has a long-hidden recipe for God’s healing oil. An ancient healing recipe is hidden in the Book of Exodus. That recipe disappeared for centuries because of a single mistranslated word in the Bible. Now that Pastor Andrew has translated that work and revealed the secret ointment, he claims to have discovered the most significant Biblical breakthrough of the last century.

Today, you can discover the secret healing oil and other wellness strategies by downloading the Exodus Effect.

Exodus Effect Features & Benefits

The Exodus Effect tells you about a special “anointed oil” mentioned in the Bible. That oil can purportedly relieve pain, target diseases, and illnesses, and support a range of significant health benefits.

Here are some of the features and benefits of the Exodus Effect book:

Discover what God and the Bible say about the true anointed oil

Learn how to make natural anointed oil at home using everyday, easy-to-find ingredients

Discover the fast, safe, and easy process for making the oil for the first time

Learn the numerous ways of using the anointed oil to help naturally heal yourself on the inside out

About Pastor Andrew

Exodus Effect was written by a man named Pastor Andrew, who describes himself as a lifelong student of theology who spent the last 30 years trying to figure out why people in the Bible lived two to three times longer than modern humans.

Andrew claims. Biblical figures lived to be 200 to 300 years old – or older. Over time, life expectancies have dropped, giving us the meager 80-year life spans we enjoy today.

According to Andrew’s research, life expectancies plummeted in 333 AD. This was also the year in which the Bible was translated into Greek by Symmachus. Andrew found an almost “universal” drop in life expectancy at this time. Suddenly, life expectancies around the world plummeted.

To make a long story short, Andrew traced the drop in life expectancy to a single mistranslated word in the Bible. Now that Andrew has correctly translated that word, he has revealed God’s secret healing oil – and anyone can use that oil to cure disease, treat illness, relieve all pain, live hundreds of years longer, and solve virtually any health problem in the world.

The Exodus Effect is the Hidden Path to Healing They Don’t Want You to See

According to the author, big pharmaceutical companies, governments, and others are trying to suppress the Biblical healing oil.

After Andrew discovered the Biblical healing oil, influential people began to attempt to remove it from the internet and destroy Andrew’s work.

Andrew blames the attack on pharmaceutical companies, governments, and others, claiming they don’t want the healing oil released to the world. If these mysterious powers are successful, they could control the fate of the secret healing oil.

By downloading Exodus Effect online today, you can discover the recipe for the sacred healing oil before it gets taken down for good.

What Will You Learn in The Exodus Effect?

The Exodus Effect features recipes, remedies, and wellness strategies from Biblical times. These remedies can purportedly solve various health problems, and they’re all based on Andrew’s Biblical research.

Some of the topics covered in Exodus Effect include:

How to Use a Breakthrough Biblical Oil to Heal Yourself: Pastor Andrew, the creator of Exodus Effect, claims to have discovered a mistranslated word in the Bible. That mistranslation caused life expectancies to drop worldwide in the year 333 AD – the same year the Bible was translated by Symmachus. Before 333 AD, people used to live to be 200 to 300 years old or more, according to Andrew. Then, the average life expectancy dropped to just 35 years, eventually rising to the 80-year life expectancy we enjoy today. In the Exodus Effect, you can discover the specific healing oil recipe, how it increases your life expectancy, and how to use the oil to treat various diseases.

Dr. Benet’s Dangerous Discovery: The discovery of the mistranslated word is traced back to Dr. Sula Benet. She identified the mistranslation in 1939 and suggested it could lead to the discovery of the sacred healing oil.

Why the Bible Advocates the Use of Cannabis: The mistranslated word in the Bible is “kanabos.” Ancient scholars thought the word was translated to mean a different plant. Today, Pastor Andrew and others believe the Bible refers to the cannabis plant. That’s why Exodus Effect’s healing oil is a cannabis-based remedy.

Miraculous Healing Powers for Various Diseases and Illnesses: According to the official website for the Exodus Effect, the cannabis-based healing oil can relieve arthritis, autoimmune disease, diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, prostate problems, heart disease, and even Alzheimer’s, among “51 other” deadly conditions. Making the oil at home and using it as recommended can purportedly solve a range of severe health problems.

Why It Might Change What It Means to Be Christian: The discovery of the mistranslated word and Pastor Andrew’s work “goes against everything [Christians] ever believed,” according to the official website. Many Christians avoid cannabis and other drugs – or they at least believe the Bible advocates against their use. Because the mistranslated word refers to cannabis, Christians may need to choose “between their old beliefs, or their pain.”

How the US Government and Left Wing Elites Are Taking Control: Pastor Andrew believes his work will soon be removed from the internet because influential people don’t want the healing oil to be released. Andrew blames “the US government” in general for trying to stop the release of the healing oil, although he also blames “PACs, the IRS, big pharma, and left-wing agendas.” Andrew claims Congress “is aware of this breakthrough” and “recently took out a patent on it,” which is why the United States Congress, as a whole, will now “control the fate” of the ancient healing oil.

Overall, the Exodus Effect aims to teach you about the benefits of God’s mysterious healing oil, how to use that oil to heal disease and illnesses, and why Andrew believes the oil is the secret to virtually all life’s problems.

The Secret Healing Oil is Cannabis

The Exodus Effect is written on the idea that the Bible recommends using cannabis as a healing oil.

In Exodus Effect, you can discover the benefits of making cannabis “anointed oil,” how to use that anointed oil for your health, and why people should use the anointed oil for specific health conditions.

Here are some of the topics covered in Exodus Effect include:

How to easily and quickly make true holy anointed oil the way God originally intended it

How to use anointed oil to heal arthritis, diabetes, dementia, and Alzheimer’s

How the anointed oil promotes vitality on a cellular level

How can you transform your body, mind, and spirit to better worship God and receive his blessings thanks to the anointed oil

What Does the Bible Say About Cannabis?

The Exodus Effect is based on the idea that the Bible recommends using cannabis to treat diseases and illnesses, heal chronic pain, and increase longevity.

Is any of this true? Does the Bible really contain a mistranslated word like “cannabis” linked to Biblical healing powers?

According to OpenBible.info, the Bible does mention the power of plants for healing, although it’s unclear if the Bible specifically recommends cannabis – or if the Bible mentions other herbs and plants.

Here are some of the things the Bible says about the healing powers of plants:

The Bible supports the use of various seeds and herbs for healing because they were created and blessed by God for that purpose

According to Genesis 1:12, it’s okay for Christians to use hemp as food and medicine – or for general enjoyment

In Genesis 1:29-31, the Bible also indicates that all herbs are given for food

One part of the Bible mentions a “plant of renown” that has healing properties (Ezekiel 34:29); some believe this plant is hemp

The Bible recognizes the use and abuse of drugs, including the over-consumption of alcoholic beverages like wine; there’s also evidence of the use of drugs in Israel and other parts of the ancient Middle East.

Overall, the Bible appears to discuss the use of hemp as a healing plant. And, because God anoints hemp like all other herbs and seeds, the Bible may advocate the use of hemp as a healing oil – as discussed by Pastor Andrew and the Exodus Effect team.

Exodus Effect Reviews: What Do Readers Say?

The official Exodus Effect website is filled with testimonials from clients who have witnessed significant health benefits from following the lessons in the book.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers:

One reader ordered Exodus Effect for his wife because she was in terrible pain with badly swollen legs and feet. She took the Exodus Effect oil for a few weeks and noticed significant changes. She claims she was “getting better almost every hour.”

One reader used the Exodus Effect oil to relieve pain caused by a large cyst in his lower vertebrae. He had experienced severe, chronic pain until he started using the oil, and the oil has taken away “so much of the pain.”

One reviewer started to take the Exodus Effect oil on Friday to relieve arthritis pain in her thumbs. That pain was so severe she had trouble lifting things and opening jars. A few days later, she found “most of the pain was gone,” and she could lift heavy boxes without pain and move her thumbs in circles.

Overall, most customers agree the Exodus Effect’s oil works as advertised to relieve pain. However, there are few reviews from customers who claim to have used the Exodus Effect’s oil to cure diseases or illnesses.

Exodus Effect Pricing

Exodus Effect is priced at a one-time fee of $67.

You pay the fee, then the company ships the physical book to your address. You also receive instant digital access to the Exodus Effect eBook. You can download that eBook and read it on any device – including a phone, laptop, computer, tablet, or e-reader.

Exodus Effect (Digital + Print Edition): $67

Exodus Effect is usually priced at $67, although the eBook may be listed as $47 on certain online stores, including the publisher’s official website.

Other Exodus Effect eBooks

The Exodus Effect sales page offers several other bonus eBooks covering additional healing strategies.

These eBooks cost an extra fee. They are not automatically bundled with your Exodus Effect purchase (although all Exodus Effect purchases do come with other bonus eBooks, as listed below).

Here are all of the products available through the Exodus Effect website:

HighWay Healing: $69

Fasttrack your healing

Discover exclusive immune-boosting tips

Get more energy, immunity, and vitality

Build upon the Biblical healing secrets in Exodus Effect and take your recovery further

Biblical Fat Burning Secrets: $39.95

Discover what the Bible says about fat loss

Biblical tips, tricks, and strategies for losing weight

How to burn fat with no dieting or exercising whatsoever

The Memory Covenant: $29

Improve your mind and emotions using the power of the Bible and prayer

Boost memory and cognitive function

Discover how prayer impacts your mind

Bonuses Included with Exodus Effect

As part of a 2022 promotion, all Exodus Effect purchases come with multiple free eBooks. You receive instant access to these eBooks after buying Exodus Effect online.

Bonus eBooks include:

Bonus eBook #1: Divine Pet: This eBook explains the secrets to using anointed oil with your dog or cat, helping them live healthier and longer lives while being obedient, pain-free, and happy.

Bonus eBook #2: Lazarus Effect: This eBook explains how to use Lazarus’ long-lost longevity secrets to add 5 to 15+ years to your lifespan (and the lifespan of your loved one).

Bonus eBook #3: Hidden Prayers: This eBook features 33 prayers once hidden inside the Bible. The prayers can vastly enhance the power of anointed oil, giving you even faster relief. You can enjoy powerful healing as you’ve never experienced before using these prayers.

Bonus Access to the Prayer Warrior Network: All Exodus Effect purchases also come with access to the Prayer Warrior Network, a group of thousands of believers devoted to praying for you and your healing 24 hours a day. It’s like joining hands in prayer with thousands of other Christians.

Exodus Effect Refund Policy

All Exodus Effect purchases have a 365-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your investment within 365 days with no questions asked.

If the Exodus Effect oil did not work for you, if you’re unhappy with the Exodus Effect oil for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 365 days of your purchase date.

Note: Some websites claim to offer a 180-day money-back guarantee on your Exodus Effect purchase, so consider contacting customer service within 180 days of your purchase to avoid refund issues.

About The Exodus Effect

The Exodus Effect was developed by Pastor Andrew, who teamed up with a Miami-based company named Divine Origins, LLC.

You can contact Divine Origins, LLC via the following:

According to the official Divine Origins website, the company was founded by “a group of men and women who believe in God’s healing power.” They teamed up to spread the word about God’s healing power to people worldwide.

So far, Exodus Effect is the company’s largest and most popular product. The book reveals the secret of God’s “anointed oil” and why that anointed oil could involve cannabis.

Other eBooks from Divine Origins include Divine Pet, The Lazarus Effect, Hidden Prayers, Highway Healing, and Armor of God Meal Plans, among others. All eBooks work similarly, revealing Biblical strategies for supporting health and wellness.

Divine Origins has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau and an average rating of 1.15 stars out of 5 with 25+ customer reviews. Customers complain about being charged hidden fees for products they did not purchase.

Final Word

The Exodus Effect is a book that claims to teach you how to make a special “anointed oil” to heal diseases and illnesses. According to the official website, the Bible recommends using cannabis-based oil to remedy various issues. The Exodus Effect teaches you how to make and use that oil for maximum benefits.

To learn more about Exodus Effect or to buy the unique eBook online today, visit the official website.

