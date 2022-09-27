Capital Wealth Letter Reviews (Jimmy Butts) StreetAuthority Crypto Research Newsletter

Capital Wealth Letter is a monthly financial newsletter published by Street Authority.

As part of a 2022 promotional campaign, the Capital Wealth Letter team has launched a presentation explaining why “The Future of Crypto is Still Inevitable.”

All new subscriptions to Capital Wealth Letter come with bonus reports and guides that explain three specific cryptocurrency recommendations that could deliver huge returns on investment.

Please keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Capital Wealth Letter and whether or not it’s worth the subscription today in our review.

What is Capital Wealth Letter?

Capital Wealth Letter is an investment newsletter priced at $39 per year.

New subscribers to Capital Wealth Letter receive a bundle of bonus reports, tools, guides, and more. These guides feature specific cryptocurrency recommendations, the Capital Wealth Letter’s predictions on the best cryptocurrencies to buy today, and other information about the opportunities in today’s crypto markets.

Subscribers also access model portfolios, special reports, and other investment products and services.

Capital Wealth Letter’s recent reports have focused on cryptocurrency, although the newsletter covers more than just crypto. The goal is to help regular investors “generate life-changing wealth” by sharing the best opportunities across the investment space.

Capital Wealth Letter is published by Street Authority, a financial publishing company dedicated to providing independent guidance for profitable investing. Capital Wealth Letter is led by Jimmy Butts, Chief Investment Strategist at Street Authority.

Why Today is the Most Important Time to Buy Crypto

According to the Capital Wealth Letter team, today is the most critical time to buy cryptocurrency if you haven’t already done so.

As part of a 2022 promotional campaign, the makers of Capital Wealth Letter have launched a video and text presentation featuring crypto investment recommendations, specific coins that could skyrocket in value, and other opportunities.

The Capital Wealth Letter team believes cryptocurrency adoption will continue to grow, and we’re at a point where crypto adoption is inevitable.

Here are some of the reasons why today is an important time to buy crypto, according to the Capital Wealth Letter team:

A tiny starting stake invested in the right cryptocurrency today “has the potential to hand you as much as a million-dollar return,” according to the Capital Wealth Letter team

Investors could have a small window to take advantage of what could be the most significant financial event in history

The Fed “inadvertently unleashed crypto” by printing trillions of US Dollars over the last few years, leading to skyrocketing inflation.

Over the past two years, cryptocurrencies have risen an average of 1,996%, including 324% gains on bitcoin and 1,328% gains on ETH; if you invested $1,500 into crypto two years ago, you would have $149,692 today.

In comparison, someone holding the US Dollar would have significantly less value than they held two years ago; $100 from 2019 only buys $83 worth of stuff today, thanks to the Fed’s money printing.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are designed to be deflationary – not inflationary; most cryptocurrencies have a fixed supply, which means you can’t simply print more bitcoin to lower the value of existing bitcoin.

For these reasons, the Capital Wealth Letter team believes today could be the best time to buy cryptocurrency. As the value of the US Dollars in our bank account dwindles, cryptocurrencies could be a safe haven while delivering oversized returns for investors.

Wall Street Insiders Are “Pumping Billions Into Crypto”

According to Capital Wealth Letter, some of the smartest money in the world is pouring into cryptocurrency right now. Despite cryptocurrency nearing record lows, some of the world’s smartest investors are actively buying cryptocurrencies.

Some of the examples featured in the Capital Wealth Letter include:

Billionaires Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen just invested $2.2 billion into cryptocurrencies

Former Goldman Sachs insider Dan Morehead recently invested $5.6 billion

Legendary investor Bill Miller just put half his personal wealth into cryptocurrency

According to CNBC, “most billionaires and their families already own crypto.”

The recent drop in crypto prices has led to a “buying spree,” with wealthy investors scooping up as much cryptocurrency as possible at record lows.

Why Crypto is Better than Paper Money

The Capital Wealth Letter team believes cryptocurrency provides a safe haven for investors as they seek a reprieve from inflation.

Some of the reasons they believe cryptocurrency is superior to paper money include:

Crypto is tamper-proof, and no government can erode its value like central banks around the world have done with national currencies

You don’t need a bank or safe to store crypto securely

You can use crypto anonymously to make purchases anywhere in the world

Crypto cannot be confiscated – like FDR confiscated gold in the 1930s – as long as you take some basic precautions

Crypto “Is Replacing the Dollar” and Today Could Be the Right Time to Buy

The Capital Wealth Letter team has spotted numerous instances of crypto replacing the dollar. As the dollar value drops each year, we could see growing evidence of crypto replacing the dollar, making today the best time to buy.

Here are some of the reasons why crypto is replacing the dollar, according to the Capital Wealth Letter team:

Coca-Cola has vending machines that accept crypto along with dollars

Major theater chains, including AMC, Lionsgate Films, and Cineplex, accept crypto at the box office

Big name retailers like Home Depot, Whole Foods, and Microsoft now let you pay with crypto at the register

Fast food companies like McDonald’s, Subway, Pizza Hut, and Domino’s, among others, accept crypto at specific locations

Both Visa and Mastercard have cards that let you pay your balance with cryptocurrencies

The number of crypto ATMs in the United States has tripled in the past year, making it easier to access crypto anywhere you go.

For these reasons and more, the Capital Wealth Letter team believes now could be the best time to buy cryptocurrency.

Buying 3 Coins Today Could Make You a Crypto Millionaire

If you subscribe to Capital Wealth Letter today, you get a report featuring three specific coin recommendations. If you buy these three coins today, you could become a crypto millionaire, according to the Capital Wealth Letter team.

We can’t name these coins upfront without spoiling the report. However, the coins include:

Crypto #1: Rescues Wall Street’s Big Banks: This crypto recommendation, which is not bitcoin, is a banking-related cryptocurrency most have never heard of. It solves crucial problems for big financial institutions, eliminating slow transaction times and lowering fees. Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express have already signed on to use this cryptocurrency. And the Capital Wealth Letter team believes this cryptocurrency will become the first federally-regulated cryptocurrency with official government approval. It could even become “the de facto cryptocurrency of the global banking system” and hit $4,000 per coin, making even a small investment today worth a fortune.

Crypto #2: King of the Blockchain for the Business World: Blockchain is changing how companies do business. The second cryptocurrency recommended by Capital Wealth Letter is described as the “king of the blockchain” because it uses blockchain to solve crucial problems for businesses. State Farm, Microsoft, and Credit Suisse have already used this blockchain to optimize their business processes. As its use rises, cryptocurrency could hit “$1 million per coin,” according to a “Goldman insider” cited on the Capital Wealth Letter website.

Crypto #3: A Coin that Could Be Bigger than the Internet: The technology behind this third recommended coin could unleash a revolution as big as – or bigger than – the internet itself. The crypto was recently updated, and some believe it could reach “$6 million per coin.” Some of today’s largest institutional investors are already buying the coin for that reason.

When you subscribe to Capital Wealth Letter today, you get immediate access to a report called 3 Coins That Could Put You on the Path to Becoming a Crypto Millionaire. You can discover the names of the three coins listed above and why they could be a great investment opportunity.

New to crypto and not sure where to get started? Your subscription also comes with a report called Crypto 101: How to Get Started with Cryptocurrencies in 10 Minutes or Less. The report explains how to buy your first crypto, secure your cryptocurrency, and use your ordinary brokerage account to purchase cryptocurrencies like you buy any stocks, bonds, or ETFs.

Capital Wealth Letter Reviews: How Much Money Can You Make with Capital Wealth Letter?

The official Capital Wealth Letter features testimonials from customers who have earned significant returns on investment by following Capital Wealth Letter’s investment recommendations.

Here are some of the reviews and earning stories featured on the official website:

One customer claims he “pocketed a quick $50,300” and got rid of his financial advisor after subscribing to Capital Wealth Letter

According to the Capital Wealth Letter team, even a “small $100 stake in crypto could still set you up for a much higher quality of life than you have today…and give you larger and potentially faster gains than you’ve ever seen.”

One Capital Wealth Letter investment recommendation delivered a 164% return in 90 days; that biotech firm, Reata, helped investors quickly make a lot of money.

One reviewer claims he “made over $500,000 last year” after subscribing to Capital Wealth Letter.

One reviewer had never bought a single stock until subscribing to Capital Wealth Letter; then, he made 125% on his first stock purchase and doubled his return on his second stock.

Other reviewers praise Capital Wealth Letter for giving them financial independence.

Overall, the Capital Wealth Letter website is filled with testimonials from customers who have earned significant returns on investment by following Capital Wealth Letter’s trading recommendations. Although the team is careful to explain they cannot predict the future, they seem confident that even a small investment into the recommended cryptocurrencies could be worth a lot.

What’s Included with Capital Wealth Letter?

As part of a 2022 promotion, all subscriptions to Capital Wealth Letter come with a bundle of bonus guides, reports, and tools to make crypto investing as easy as possible.

Here’s what you get when you subscribe to Capital Wealth Letter today:

Monthly Issues of Capital Wealth Letter: Each month, you receive a new issue of Capital Wealth Letter. Each issue is an in-depth report featuring new opportunities to grow your money. You get specific investment recommendations, market analysis, investment ideas, and more. According to the Capital Wealth Letter team, each issue is “packed with easy-to-buy investment recommendations that can help surpass your wildest expectations of building wealth,” potentially helping you get rich quickly by buying the right cryptocurrencies and other assets.

Bonus Report #1: 3 Coins That Could Put You on the Path to Becoming a Crypto Millionaire: This report, valued at $300, identifies three small cryptocurrency opportunities that could be like buying bitcoin in 2011. According to the Capital Wealth Letter team, these coins all have the potential to surge to record highs and make you a crypto millionaire. You get the names of each of the three cryptocurrencies and why the team recommends them.

Bonus Report #2: Crypto 101: How to Get Started with Cryptocurrencies in 10 Minutes: This report, valued at $100, is a step-by-step guide to buying your first cryptocurrency. You can discover the easy steps for opening your first account at a cryptocurrency exchange, funding that account, and buying your first cryptocurrency. If you’re new to the crypto space but want to learn how to get started, then this guide can help.

Bonus Report #3: How to Buy Crypto Through Your Broker: This report, priced at $100, explains how you can invest in cryptocurrency through your ordinary brokerage account. You don’t have to set up a weird account with some obscure website to buy crypto; instead, you may be able to buy cryptocurrency through the financial platforms you already use – just like you would buy a stock, mutual fund, or ETF.

Access to Three Model Portfolios: Your subscription to Capital Wealth Letter includes access to three model portfolios designed for different investors. You can see the currently recommended holdings, the date and price at the time of purchase, the total return, the buy-up-to price, and more. The three portfolios include:

The Crypto Portfolio: This portfolio holds all current cryptocurrency recommendations from the Capital Wealth Letter team, including the price of the cryptocurrencies at the time of purchase, their current price, the overall return, and more.

The Game-Changers Portfolio: Capital Wealth Letter has identified innovative, high-potential investment opportunities that have passed detailed analysis. The Game-Changers Portfolio features a breakdown of all of these opportunities.

The Main Portfolio: The Main Portfolio holds all core positions of the Capital Wealth Letter team, including investments across the space they have previously recommended.

24/7 Access to the Members-Only Website: Your subscription gives you complete, 24/7 access to the Capital Wealth Letter members-only website. The password-protected website features a full library of reports, including the reports listed above and all previous reports, along with previous issues, the current issue, access to the model portfolios, and more.

Profit Alerts & Updates: If an update occurs in one of Capital Wealth Letter’s recommended stocks or cryptocurrencies, subscribers may receive an update. If the Capital Wealth Letter team spots an opportunity, they may alert subscribers – especially if these opportunities occur between the normal monthly newsletters. You can receive profit alerts, updates, news breakdowns, and more from the team regularly.

VIP Concierge Service: Described as a “VIP concierge service,” the Capital Wealth Letter customer service team can answer your questions and explain details about your membership.

StreetAuthority Insider: Your subscription to Capital Wealth Letter includes a weekly newsletter called StreetAuthority Insider. That newsletter features the newest opportunities and investments from the StreetAuthority financial research team.

Extra Bonus Report #1: How to Safely Grow Your Crypto Fortune: If you subscribe to Capital Wealth Letter today, you get access to an additional bonus report explaining how to grow your crypto fortune even larger. You can discover how to store cryptocurrencies, how to easily secure your cryptocurrencies from hackers and the government, the benefits of different types of wallets, and more.

Extra Bonus Report #2: The Secret to Multiplying Your Crypto Gains by As Much as 10X This Year: This report explains you could get rich quickly by investing in the right cryptocurrencies this year. As cryptocurrencies reach recent lows, they could present a good buy opportunity for investors. According to the Capital Wealth Letter team, previous cryptocurrency recommendations have risen 1,450%, 6,490%, 7,210%, or even 8,240%. In this report, you can discover recommendations that could deliver similar returns.

Extra Bonus Report #3: The Hottest Investment Opportunities of 2022: Want to know where the smart money is going in 2022? Which three cryptocurrencies should you buy today? Which blockchain companies are at the forefront of the growing technology? In this report, you get complete details about some of the best opportunities of this year. One opportunity is linked to Elon Musk’s Starlink, while another is related to flying cars. A third recommended investment is connected to a miracle fiber that is 35x tougher than steel and lighter than nylon.

Capital Wealth Letter Pricing

Capital Wealth Letter is priced at $39 per year or $78 for two years.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 Year Subscription: $39

Includes a 1-year subscription to Capital Wealth Letter with portfolio updates and flash alerts

Includes three bonus reports, including 3 Coins That Could Put You on the Path to Becoming a Crypto Millionaire, Crypto 101: How to Get Started with Cryptocurrencies in 10 Minutes, and How to Buy Crypto Through Your Broker

2 Year Subscription: $78

Includes a 2-year subscription to Capital Wealth Letter with portfolio updates and flash alerts

Includes six bonus reports, including 3 Coins That Could Put You on the Path to Becoming a Crypto Millionaire, Crypto 101: How to Get Started with Cryptocurrencies in 10 Minutes, and How to Buy Crypto Through Your Broker, Hottest Investment Opportunities of 2022, How to Safely Grow Your Crypto Fortune and The Secret to Multiplying Your Crypto Gains By As Much as 10X This Year.

Your membership automatically renews at the end of your subscription period at the then-current rate.

Capital Wealth Letter Refund Policy

A 90-day money-back guarantee backs all Capital Wealth Letter purchases.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 90 days with no questions. If you’re unhappy with the information provided in Capital Wealth Letter or unsatisfied with your subscription for any reason, you can request a complete refund. You can even keep the bonus reports.

If you’re beyond the 90-day window, you can still receive a refund on the remaining months of your membership.

About Street Authority

Street Authority is a financial publishing company offering a range of free and paid newsletters.

The company is led by analysts Jimmy Butts, Nathan Slaughter, and Brad Briggs. Notable publications from Street Authority and Capital Wealth Letter include Top Stock Advisor, Maximum Profit, High-Yield Investing, The Daily Paycheck, and Takeover Trader, among others.

Street Authority was founded in 2001 by industry veterans. Today, the company strives to provide investors with independent, unbiased, and profitable investment recommendations.

You can contact Street Authority and the Capital Wealth Letter customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://www.streetauthority.com/contact/

Phone: (800) 832-2330

Mailing Address: 7600A Leesburg Pike West Building, Suite 300, Falls Church, VA 22043

Final Word

Capital Wealth Letter is a financial newsletter featuring crypto investment recommendations, stock investment tips, and more.

To promote new subscriptions to the newsletter, publisher Street Authority bundles a package of bonus reports with all new subscriptions, including specific cryptocurrencies you can buy today to earn huge returns on investment potential.

Visit the official website to learn more about Capital Wealth Letter and how it works, or subscribe today.