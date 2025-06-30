Case No.: 25-2-07040-4
NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Dissolution of DGT HOLDINGS LLC, a Nevada limited liability company,
TO CREDITORS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST:
1. NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 16, 2025, Resource Transition Consultants LLC (“Receiver”) was appointed the general receiver of DGT HOLDINGS LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (“Debtor”), pursuant to RCW 7.60.025, whose last known address is 2855 E Lakeridge Shores, Reno, NV 89519.
The Receiver has assumed control over the Debtor’s assets.
YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHER NOTIFIED that to receive any dividend in this proceeding you must file a proof of claim with the receiver within 30 days from this notice at the following address:
RESOURCE TRANSITION CONSULTANTS, LLC
ATTN: KEVIN HANCHETT
4100 194th Street SW
Suite 208
Lynnwood, WA 98036
IDX-1015868
June 30, July 7, 14, 2025