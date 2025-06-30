NO. 25-4-01402-1
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE of
RONALD CLARK PATTEN, SR.,
Deceased
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent (SSN:***-**-4087, DOB 12/19/1948) must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of Filing Copy of
Notice to Creditors
With Clerk of Court: June 27, 2025
Date of First Publication: June 30, 2025
/s/ Kathleen A. Patten
Personal Representative
c/o Eric Maughan
3708 14th St. Pl. SW
Puyallup, WA 98373
253-840-0288
/s/ Eric Maughan
WSBA #32704
Attorney for Kathleen A. Patten 3708 14th St. Pl. SW
Puyallup, WA 98373
253-840-0288
IDX-1015983
June 30, July 7, 14, 2025