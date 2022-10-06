The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies Review (365 Daily Health)

The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies is an eBook created by 365 Daily Health.

In the eBook, you’ll discover 300+ ancient cures, natural healing techniques, and home remedies for common ailments.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies today in our review.

What is The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies?

The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies is an eBook sold exclusively online through 365DailyHealth.com.

In exchange for a one-time fee of $37, you get immediate access to an eBook featuring hundreds of remedies from around the world. You can discover ancient cures for various ailments, for example, along with natural healing techniques backed by centuries of use around the world.

365 Daily Health is an online blog and publishing company founded by Kenny and Wen Li. The duo founded the company to help people live better, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. Today, 365 Daily Health offers blog posts, eBooks, and more online through 365DailyHealth.com.

365 Daily Health is careful to explain that the information was not written by doctors or medical practitioners, nor can the company provide specific medical or nutritional advice; instead, The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies is designed for anyone who wants to discover some of the best remedies, solutions, and treatments from the natural world and traditional medicine.

Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies Features & Benefits

The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies offers all of the following features and benefits:

300 ancient cures, natural healing techniques, and home remedies for common ailments

Pay a one-time fee for lifetime access

Read on any device

Support health and lifestyle goals

Discover proven remedies from around the world to support overall health and specific systems

A comprehensive guidebook into the world of alternative medicine

What Will You Learn in The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies?

The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies is a global tour of some of the world’s most time-honored healing practices.

You can discover herbal medicine practices from around the world. The authors of the eBook researched cures from jungles, tribes, and cities across Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.

Throughout the book, you’ll discover healing practices from China and India, folk remedies from Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine, remedies from Japan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Iran, and more.

Some of the information in The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies has been passed down through thousands of years. Healers have passed the practices to their descendants via oral tradition, for example, creating and refining the best possible natural health practices over time.

Many of these remedies focus on holistic healing. Instead of targeting specific symptoms, illnesses, and diseases, these remedies take a whole-body approach to health and wellness. By supporting your body’s natural defenses, The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies can help you enjoy powerful potential benefits.

Topics Covered in The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies

The creators of The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies have spent hundreds of hours researching cultures and practices from around the world. They’ve condensed all of this research into a single eBook. With The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies, you can see beyond your usual options and begin to start healing yourself via holistic remedies and natural solutions.

Overall, the authors of The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies describe the time as “a comprehensive guidebook, into the world of alternative medicine.”

Some of the topics covered in The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies include:

Health information that western medical institutions usually miss out on

Practical remedies written in a simple, easy-to-understand manner

How anyone who’s passionate about improving their health can easily start using the guidebook to feel better and live better

Natural remedies from around the world, including remedies from Ayurveda, formulas recommended in traditional Chinese medicine, folk remedies from Iran, and more

Holistic, natural healing sourced from Sri Lanka, India, Japan, Indonesia, China, Iran, and other countries

Remedies passed down through thousands of years, including unique healthcare protocols relatively unknown within the western world

By reading The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies, you can fully immerse yourself in the world of alternative medicine, allowing you to explore all of the options to find a remedy that suits you.

What Are the Best Home Remedies and Natural Solutions?

The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies features 300+ remedies, traditional medicine solutions, and other products from around the world designed to target various ailments.

some of the remedies and natural solutions covered in the eBook include:

How to Support Cognition, Stress Relief, and Overall Brain Health Using Natural Remedies: The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies features natural remedies for stress, cognition issues, and overall brain health. The modern world bombards us with so much stimuli every day. In The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies, you can discover how to use natural solutions like lemon balm, stinging nettle, aromatherapy, chamomile tea, skullcap, St. John’s wort, and maca to help support stress relief, anxiety relief, and overall cognition.

Insomnia Relief: Certain natural remedies can help relieve insomnia. You can make a healing tea to help with insomnia, for example, or take a magnesium or melatonin supplement.

Depression Relief: Natural plants and herbs could help support your body’s defense against depression. Essential oils, maca, cinnamon, and St. John’s wort, for example, have been traditionally used to fight depression.

Anxiety Relief: Some plants and herbs can help with anxiety. Skullcap, chamomile tea, frankincense oil and other essential oils, and other natural ingredients may have anxiolytic effects.

Acne Remedies: People used traditional remedies to fight back against acne for years. In The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies, you can discover natural skin support solutions. Some of the skin health solutions in the book include apple cider vinegar, honey, and green tea, all of which could help clear up acne.

Eczema Relief: Eczema relief can come from colloidal oatmeal, tea tree oil, calendula, and other natural ingredients.

Psoriasis: The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies discusses how to use natural ingredients for psoriasis and other skin conditions. Epsom salts, turmeric, oats, and moisture, for example, are some of the best natural ways to manage psoriasis.

Common Cold & Flu: The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies features common cold and flu defense options. You can brew ginger tea, for example, or take specific essential oils to boost your body’s natural defenses against the cold and flu. Some people take eucalyptus oil or peppermint oil.

Sore Throat: The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies features natural remedies for a sore throat, including fenugreek tea and cayenne pepper.

Strep Throat: Typically, doctors treat strep throat with antibiotics and other prescription medication. However, some studies show thyme oil and bone broth can also help with certain symptoms of strep throat.

Bronchitis: Drinking as much clear fluid as possible, including water or homemade chicken broth, can loosen mucus and make it easier to expel while helping to keep your throat and lungs moist, which could help with bronchitis.

Digestive Health: Some remedies in The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies target digestive health. You can take remedies for acid reflux and indigestion, for example. Some people buy foam wedges to fight against acid reflux, while others use ginger and aloe vera for upset stomachs. The ancient Egyptians used aloe vera thousands of years ago for digestion issues. Today, modern science is increasingly validating the benefits of aloe vera for digestion.

Type 2 Diabetes: The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies doesn’t recommend using natural remedies to replace doctor-prescribed diabetes medication or treatment. However, they claim certain natural remedies could help support your body’s healthy blood sugar. Some diabetics take cinnamon or ginseng daily, for example, for natural support.

Constipation: The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies explains how to use natural remedies to help with constipation. Herbs like triphala, for example, which is actually a blend of three herbs, have been traditionally used for centuries to help with constipation. Prunes and other fiber-rich substances can also give you the relief you need.

Heart Health: Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide. In The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies, you can discover certain natural remedies for supporting heart health. You can learn how to use aloe juice and bananas for heartburn, for example, or watermelon and cardamom for blood pressure.

Blood Pressure: High blood pressure is the silent killer. Fortunately, certain foods, ingredients, and remedies can support your body’s ability to maintain healthy blood pressure. Some popular natural remedies for blood pressure issues include omega-3 fatty acids, fish oil, cardamom, and watermelon, among others. You can also discover certain things to avoid – like unhealthy snacks or excessive alcohol consumption – to manage blood pressure.

Urinary Health: Certain natural remedies can help with urinary health. If you’re having urinating issues, for example, then cranberry juice or Oregon grape root can help. Some people take yogurt for urinary and digestive health. You can also discover remedies for cystitis, kidney stones, and other issues.

Chronic Pain: If you’re dealing with chronic aches and pains, then prescription medication could offer powerful relief – but with equally powerful side effects. Many turn to the natural world for support. You can discover natural remedies for migraines, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and other issues causing aches and pains throughout your body. Cayenne and coconut oil may be able to help with arthritis, for example, while sandalwood oil is ideal for fibromyalgia.

Sexual Health Concerns: Certain natural remedies can help with sexual health concerns. Certain herbs and plants can help with chlamydia and herpes, for example. Echinacea, olive tree extract, and garlic are all popular natural remedies for chlamydia, while corn starch, baking soda, probiotic yogurt, and zinc supplements could provide mild antiviral defense against herpes.

First Aid: The natural world has plenty of remedies for applying first aid, including natural bandages, poultices, and wound healing ointments. You can use calendula cream for burns, for example, and aloe vera to soothe inflammation. Tea tree oil and coconut oil are ideal for insect bites, while garlic and turmeric can help with cuts.

Strains & Muscle Issues: Strains can be painful. Fortunately, the right natural remedy can help with mild strains. You can use a plant called arnica, for example, as an herbal cream. Or, you can place a cold compact of frozen vegetables on your body to soothe inflammation at the source.

Ear Aches: Certain oils can defend your body against ear aches. Olive oil and garlic oil, for example, can provide mild relief, as can alternative hot and cold therapy.

Hypnosis: Many people use hypnosis to achieve targeted goals. Some use hypnosis to help recover form diseases and illnesses. Others use hypnosis to quit addictions, heal the mind, or simply relax. Hypnosis has been used for thousands of years, and it continues to be backed by science today.

Neuro Linguistic Programming: Neuro linguistic programming, or NLP, is the language of the brain. It’s like using a computer code to rewire your brain. Featuring principles similar to hypnosis, NLP can ensure you’re using your maximum brainpower while achieving targeted health and wellness goals.

The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies Pricing

The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies is priced at $37.

Instant Access: $37

You pay a one-time fee, then get instant access to the eBook. After your payment is confirmed, you can instantly download the eBook on any internet-connected device – including your phone, tablet, computer, e-reader, or anything else.

You can pay online using any major credit card or PayPal.

Bonuses Available with The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies

After buying The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies online, you may see offers for additional products from 365 Daily Health. The company offers supplement deals, for example, and other eBooks on natural remedies.

Some of the bonuses available with The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies for added cost include:

Vision 20, Hair ReVital X, Blood Sugar Premier, Joint N-11, and other health supplements from Zenith Labs

Natural Synergy: 2 Natural Therapies Combined to Heal Your Body & Mind

The Medicinal Plants Hiding in Your Backyard (a map of natural remedies found within every state)

And more

The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies Refund Policy

All purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with the information provided in The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies, or if you didn’t like the book for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 60 days of your purchase date.

About 365 Daily Health

365 Daily Health is an online health publishing company founded by Kenny and Wen Li. The company offers free blog posts, paid eBooks, and other online materials.

You can contact the 365 Daily Health team via the following:

Final Word

365 Daily Health has published an eBook called The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies.

In the eBook, you’ll discover 300+ natural remedies from around the world.

To learn more about The Encyclopedia of Natural Remedies and the remedies available within the eBook, or to buy the eBook online today, visit the official website. It’s priced at a one-time fee of $37 and backed by a 60 day, no questions asked, moneyback guarantee.

