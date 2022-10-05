Production Administrative Coordinator (Lakewood, WA) [Largest Press in 5-state Region]

Sound Publishing is searching for a Production Administrative Coordinator professional at our Lakewood printing facility in Washington State.

JOB BRIEF:

Under the direction of the Director of Production Operations, the Administrative Coordinator is responsible for facilitating the flow of information throughout all Production Departments within the Sound Publishing Printing Facility. In addition, the Production Administrative Coordinator will monitor the front office and provide necessary guidance and assistance to visitors and other non-Production company employees who come into the facility via the front office. The Production Administrative Coordinator will become familiar with operations within Pre-Press, Press, Post-Press, Receiving and Transportation, in order to complete Production administrative tasks, obtain information and/or direct questions to the appropriate Department Manager.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Work as part of the Production team to facilitate paperwork flow and utilize Production-specific software to coordinate print runs, communicate insert requirements and assist in mailing processes and transportation. Must demonstrate team attitude, work without prompting, and willingness to help co-workers. Must be computer proficient, an excellent verbal and written communicator, and be comfortable at either a desk or on the production floor.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform/monitor administrative functions for Production operations.

Input/Run/Create Reports as required on a daily/weekly basis. These reports include Press Work Orders, Pre-Prints ordered per specific publication, Postal Forms and Bills of Lading. Distribute all paperwork as appropriate and file all necessary documents.

Assist Department Managers in identifying report discrepancies and updating as necessary.

Help identify missing information and contact appropriate agency/person to obtain information to meet production deadlines.

Answer incoming phone calls and assist caller and/or direct to a Production Manager.

Assist with personnel functions within Production Facility.

With guidance from Human Resources ensure all bulletin boards and safety signage is posted and complies with company/state requirements.

Assist Department Managers with employee communication by reproducing multiple copies of updated supplied information for distribution to all staff.

Serve as main point of contact for Timeclock issues. Request time badge activation for replacement cards, or new employee cards through Human Resources.

Assist Department managers with return of company supplied forms required from all staff as directed by Human Resources.

Order office and janitorial supplies.

Assist Facility Operations Lead in ensuring janitorial supplies are replaced as needed.

Order all toner cartridges, copier paper and normal office supplies as needed.

Maintain petty cash box and balance monthly.

Perform other duties as assigned.

SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Must have the ability to utilize a computer to include MS Office applications, proprietary production software, email and internet. In addition, must have good interpersonal skills to interact within all levels of the company. Excellent math skills required.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

(Work Environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions)

Primarily office environment with work in warehouse conditions with a diverse workforce on an ongoing basis. While performing the duties of this job, the employee must be able to sit at a desk with a great part of the day spent in front of a computer keyboard and monitor. The noise level is moderate but can be noisy at times. The area is heated/air conditioned temperatures can fluctuate.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

(Work Environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.)

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand, sit, walk, lift up to 25 lbs., use hands to type, handle or feel objects, and reach with arms and hands. Must be able to talk clearly and hear in order to communicate with employees and customers by telephone and in-person and must be able to write legibly. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, the ability to adjust focus, the ability to read and the ability to follow written and verbal directions.

WORK SCHEDULE:

Typically 40 hours per week, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. It must be recognized that due to the nature of this position, hours will vary in order to accomplish the required tasks and may require coming in early, staying late, or working weekends on occasion. It is critical that the person in this position be reliable.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send your résumé and cover letter, including salary requirements to: careers@soundpublishing.com *Include ATTN: LWPRODADMIN in the subject line.

Sound Publishing offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package including: medical/vision, dental, 401(K) with employer match, Life & Disability, paid leave, Wellness and Employee Assistance programs. We have a great work environment with opportunity for advancement. Visit www.soundpublishing.com to learn more about us and the positions we have available!

Sound Publishing, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and supports diversity in the workplace.

Interested in a 15-minute commute from Tacoma?

Apply today!

Lakewood is home to one of the most robust International Districts in Pierce County, influenced by Korean, Vietnamese, Latino, and other cultures.

Named one of the nation’s “One Hundred Best Communities for Young People” by America’s Promise Alliance six years in a row with world-class school districts, transportation and healthcare.

Do you have an affinity for the outdoors? The area has five lakes totaling nearly two miles of water area fantastic for water sports like skiing, rowing, and fishing.

Love to golf? Lakewood has three golf courses: Oakbrook, Tacoma Country and Golf, and American Lake Veterans Golf Course. It is also minutes from Chambers Bay where the 2015 U.S. Open was hosted.

340-acre Fort Steilacoom Park is the crown jewel of Lakewood and draws over 1 million visitors each year from across the region.

Explore Lakewood, WA and the surrounding area at traveltacoma.com

Do what you love

Citing volume declines in a challenging retail environment exacerbated by the pandemic printing plants in Sarasota, Milwaukee, Port St. Lucie, Bowling Green, Highland (Illinois), Wausau, Appleton, Louisville, Sioux Falls, Asbury Park, Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Baltimore have left many jobless. We invite print professionals from around the country to tour our Lakewood facility and meet our team. We have lots of work for you with our diverse mix of local, national, and international accounts.

Where you work is an important decision that affects all aspects of your life. Sound believes that success comes in creating an environment for our employees to personally and professionally thrive. If you want to work as a Production Administrative Coordinator for the largest cold-set web printer in the five-state region of Washington, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon, apply today. Again, we invite you to review all of our current openings and join our team!