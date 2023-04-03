Have you filed your 2022 tax return? It’s not too late to apply for the Working Families Tax Credit!

Even if you’ve already filed your 2022 tax return, you may still be eligible to apply for the new Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) program.

The program is managed by the Washington State Department of Revenue, with PIM Savvy Inc. and other organizations across the state providing outreach and help with applying. PIM Savvy also operates a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site that provides free tax preparation.

Modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit program, WFTC is a new tax refund that helps Washington workers and their families get more money back at tax time, by refunding a portion of sales tax paid.

“WFTC is part of a broader campaign to reduce poverty in Washington,” says PIM Savvy President April Matsui. “Up to 400,000 Washington workers and their families may receive money back this year.”

WFTC’s purpose is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate-income Washington residents and their families.

The program provides payments up to $1,200, based on income level and the number of qualifying children.

“If you’re eligible for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, you’ll probably be eligible for the WFTC, too,” Matsui says. “If you don’t have a Social Security Number (SNN) you can apply with a valid Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).”

Who is eligible?

Individuals and families must meet the following requirements:

Have a valid SNN or ITIN.

Have lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days in 2022 (more than half the year).

Are at least 25, and younger than 65 years of age, OR have a qualifying child in 2022.

Have filed a 2022 federal tax return.

Are eligible for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2022 tax return (or would meet the requirements for EITC but are filing with an ITIN)

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program

VITA is an IRS program that offers FREE basic tax return preparation for qualifying taxpayers, including elderly, disabled and those with low-to-moderate income and limited English proficiency.

PIM Savvy’s VITA site is a trusted source, with IRS-certified volunteers who’ve been certified and meet or exceed IRS standards. Visit the IRS website to see if you qualify, or email vita@pimsavvy.com.

“We help families with free tax preparation and WFTC application help because it saves them tax preparer fees,” Matsui says.

The PIM Savvy team specializes in promoting government initiatives so programs, knowledge and opportunities can more effectively reach those who need them most.

“We develop tailored community engagement based on the type of information required,” says Matsui. “We then inspire engagement and knowledge about government programs like WFTC and VITA, to name a few.”

Visit familytaxcreditwa.com, call 206-565-2961 option 3, or email info@pimsavvy.com for details, or en español, 206-565-2961 opción 2. To see if you qualify for WFTC or to apply online, visit WorkingFamiliesCredit.wa.gov.

