Press Operator for Goss U70 [Join Our Team!]

Web Press Operator professionals in Washington State to run our computer-controlled Goss/Manroland Universal 70 press at our Lakewood, WA Facility. Our press has eleven towers that can produce over 13 million pieces per month. (Upwards of 264 million pages.) It can run as several individual presses or as one, maximizing efficiency. Equipped with automated ink, water, and registration controls, the U70 produces a quality product.

Press Operator Job responsibilities include:

Handling production of the printed materials, including the printing and palleting process, to ensure it meets the specifications and is ready on schedule

Reviewing job orders to make the calibrations to the job specifications

Job brief

We are looking for a Press Operator to operate Goss/Manroland Universal 70 press at our new Lakewood, WA facility. As our Press Operator, you will be able to read and comprehend press work orders and be well versed in setting and adjusting press rollers and folders. Ultimately, you will work in a team of general workers and roll tenders to flawlessly execute each job from setup to properly labeling the product for distribution.

Responsibilities

Setup and calibrate machinery for all types of printed product.

Operate machinery to adjust ink and water balance, set color to proof and gray bar, set register of four-color printing and adjust web tensions

Handle production of the printed materials, including the printing and racking process, to ensure it meets the specifications and is ready on schedule

Review job orders to make the right adjustments to the printing machine

Install parts and supplies such as ink rollers and printing plates according to the job specifications

Check printed material for proper color and other aesthetics

During run, fine tune and always check last copy when press goes down.

Pull the three best copies of every pressrun

Keep quality at a maximum and waste at the minimum

Completely fill out all forms pertinent to shift.

Contact Press Manager if problems arise that you are unable to fix

Ensure all pallets are neat + bundling and counts are accurate

Make sure all pallets and boxes are labeled correctly and quantities match run-list

Ability to work safely and understand safety procedures involved in the operation of printing presses

Calibrate and conduct repairs and modifications on machinery

Follow all safety protocol

Ensure proper maintenance, safety, and functioning of all equipment

Requirements and skills

Proven work experience as a Press Operator or similar role

Proficiency in operating heavy machinery

Ability to interpret and understand complex documents

Keen attention to detail

Relevant training and/or certifications as a Press Operator

Frequently asked questions

What does a Press Operator do?

A Press Operator sets up each job, adjusts calibration as needed, does quality checks, has full-knowledge of the roll tender and general worker roles, and ensures that the pallets going out are neatly stacked and labeled correctly.

What are the duties and responsibilities of a Press Operator?

A Press Operator has many responsibilities, such as preparing, operating, and calibrating machinery and presses for printing and other tasks.

What makes a good Press Operator?

A good Press Operator must have good attention to detail, as they need to be able to test the quality of presses and the product each job produces to meet the needs of their customers.

What are the specs of this immaculate machinery?

Goss/Manroland Universal 70

Press speed 70,000 / 35,000

Cut off: 21.0”

Width: 39.3” (max web width 39” – min web width 18”)

Towers

11 towers 4/4 and 1 tower 5/5

11 Unit level shaftless drives

Open fountain under shot ink fountains with Goss remote inking

Spray bar dampening – Technotrans

Tri-Services fountain solution chillers

Infeeds entrance of each tower

Web severer protection entrance of each tower

Anti-wrap roller at exit each tower

Support products ink levelers each fountain

Splicers

18 Enkel autoweb flying pasters (stacked) with dedicated web guide for each web

Folders

Four folders with 5-fold couples

Folder 1 – 2:3:3 single former / ½ fold and ¼ fold / Enkel ribbon deck (1 in 3 out) with double plow attachment

Folder 2 – 2:3:3 single former / ½ fold and ¼ fold / Enkel ribbon deck (1 in 3 out) with double plow attachment

Folder 3 and 4 – 2:3:3 double couple folder / double wide with 3-high formers – half-fold only with over under delivery

Folder 5 – 2:3:3 folder / ½ and ¼ fold / upper former / skip slitters on lower former

What benefits are offered?

Sound Publishing offers benefits, including medical/vision/dental/life/long-term disability insurance, wellness and employee assistance programs, 401k with an employer match, and paid leave (vacation/sick).

Sound Publishing is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) and strongly supports diversity in the workplace.

Do what you love

Citing volume declines in a challenging retail environment exacerbated by the pandemic printing plants in Sarasota, Milwaukee, Port St. Lucie, Bowling Green, Highland (Illinois), Wausau, Appleton, Louisville, Sioux Falls, Asbury Park, Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Baltimore have left many jobless. We invite press operators from around the country to tour our Lakewood facility and meet our team. We have lots of work for you with our diverse mix of local, national, and international accounts.

Where you work is an important decision that affects all aspects of your life. Sound believes that success comes in creating an environment for our employees to personally and professionally thrive. If you want to work as a Press Operator on the largest cold-set web printer in the five-state region of Washington, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon apply today. We invite you join our team!