Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household Review (Dr. Maybell Nieves)

What is Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household?

Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household is a 304-page book available in print or digital format.

Whether looking for natural remedies for ear infections, herbs to support good digestion, or other proven health and wellness solutions, Home Doctor aims to be the ultimate book for anyone who wants to use the power of the natural world to target various illnesses and ailments.

Much of the medical information in Home Doctor comes from Dr. Maybell Nieves, a surgeon from Venezuela. Dr. Nieves teamed up with fellow Venezuelan Dr. Rodrigo Alterio and prepper Claude Davis to develop a practical guide.

Today, Home Doctor is marketed to those who want to protect themselves in situations where there is no doctor, pharmacy, or hospital available.

Maybe you live in a remote area. Maybe you’re preparing for unexpected events. Maybe you live in a region with poor medical care.

Whatever the situation may be, Home Doctor features practical tips for solving various health problems outside of formal medical settings.

Benefits of Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household

Home Doctor is marketed to anyone who wants to prepare for unexpected events – including medical emergencies, natural disasters, and other scenarios.

Some of the benefits of Home Doctor include:

Treatments laypeople with zero medical experience can use to treat conditions in difficult conditions

Written and approved by a head surgeon

Protocols and procedures that can be applied yourself with zero medical experience

How to treat yourself with inexpensive supplies you can buy from ordinary stores near you

Practical medical knowledge that could save your life

Parts of Home Doctor cover symptoms of certain medical conditions, for example, and how to react to those symptoms. Other chapters cover practical treatments, real-world tips, and other strategies you can use today to potentially save your life in an unexpected situation.

Who is Dr. Maybell Nieves?

You can find plenty of natural health guides on the internet written by digital marketers, inexperienced gurus, and health experts with zero formal certifications. Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household, however, was written by a genuine medical doctor.

Dr. Maybell Nieves is Head Surgeon of the Unit of Breast Pathology in Venezuela. She’s also the General Surgeon at Caracas University. Dr. Nieves studied at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy.

As Venezuela’s economy collapsed, Dr. Nieves continued to treat patients. Hospitals and pharmacies ran out of medicine, supplies, electricity, and running water – yet Dr. Nieves was able to continue treating patients using natural methods.

Dr. Nieves pioneered many of these methods herself. Today, many of the methods she developed are studied around the world. Some are applied in conflict zones, for example, while others are applied in places with limited health infrastructure.

Today, Dr. Nieves aims to share her expertise with the world through Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household. You’ll find Dr. Nieves’ wisdom throughout the 304-pagee book, including strategies Dr. Nieves has developed and tested herself on real patients in Venezuela.

Who is Dr. Rodrigo Alterio?

Dr. Rodrigo Alterio, like co-author Dr. Maybell Nieves, is from Caracas, Venezuela. He practiced medicine at three main hospitals in the capital, including Hospital Miguel Perez Carreño, Hospital Universitario de Caracas, and Hospital Domingo Luciani.

In 2017, Dr. Alterio went to the Amazon jungle to live and practice medicine. He practiced in an area only accessible by planes, treating patients hundreds of miles from the nearest pharmacy or hospital. He served as the primary care physician for 2,000 “Pemons,” or members of the Kamarata community.

While living away from modern civilization, Dr. Alterio needed to create innovative solutions to serious medical problems. He didn’t have access to modern medical technology – like CT scans, blood tests, electro-microscopes, X-Rays, or dialysis machines.

As an example, Dr. Alterio ran out of bandages and needed to learn which types of leaves were best for replacing bandages.

Dr. Alterio also discovered certain conditions that could become serious when encountered away from modern medicine. Asthma, for example, is manageable at home with the right medication but can kill you in the depths of the Amazon.

After returning to Caracas, Dr. Alterio expanded his experience while serving as part of the Green Cross, a group of front-line paramedics who helped injured protesters and law enforcement. He performed surgery on patients in difficult conditions.

Today, Dr. Alterio is a Postdoctoral Research Associate for the Department of Surgical Oncology at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. He specializes in training residents in robotics.

Dr. Alterio condensed his knowledge into Home Doctor, and you can discover some of Dr. Alterio’s experience by reading Home Doctor today.

About Claude Davis

Claude Davis is the third co-author of Home Doctor. He does not describe himself as a Doomsday Prepper, but he does believe in preparing for unexpected events. He describes himself as a survival and natural remedies expert.

Claude, unlike his co-authors, is not a doctor. Instead, he’s a preparedness expert who shares his tips with the world. Many of his tips are sourced from western pioneer wisdom. Here’s how Claude explains his approach to alternative medicine:

“The crisis we are all prepping for is what folks 150 years ago called daily life: no electricity, no modern medicines, no refrigerators, no phones, no Internet, no pharmacies, no Walmart, and no effective law enforcement.”

150 years ago, folks survived these situations, treated serious medical conditions, and were self-reliant. Claude teamed up with Dr. Nieves and Dr. Alterio to share some of these strategies – and other tips – with the world.

In The Home Doctor, Claude aims to connect the old ways of healing with modern techniques, allowing you to discover some of the best alternative treatments and healing strategies available today.

Topics Covered in Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household Pricing

Home Doctor features dozens of tips, health and wellness strategies, and more from across the natural world. Whether looking for natural solutions for specific issues or looking for general wellness tips, you can discover the information you need in Home Doctor.

Some of the topics covered in Home Doctor include:

Why You Should Put Garlic in Your Ear Before Going to Sleep: Natural healers used garlic to treat ear infections. Today, research shows garlic has natural antibacterial benefits that could help with certain ear conditions. Home Doctor also recommends keeping a stick of gum close by if your ears start to hurt – although you’ll need to read the book to discover why.

How to Determine if Migraines Are a More Serious Problem: Sometimes, migraines are just migraines. In other cases, migraines are a sign of a more serious problem. In this guide, you can discover some of the differences between an ordinary migraine and a migraine that could be more serious.

How to Determine the Reason for Your Abdominal Pain: If you struggle with gas, bloating, indigestion, and other issues, then there could be a number of reasons. Home Doctor explains some of the practical ways to determine what’s wrong when you have abdominal pain.

How Doctors Develop Their Natural Immunity: Doctors may have stronger immune systems than average individuals. In Home Doctor, you can discover some of the tips, tricks, and strategies doctors use to develop their natural immunity and keep their immune systems functioning at the highest possible level.

How to Solve Tooth and Gum Decay Using Salt and Oil: You may not need to visit a dentist or doctor to defend against tooth disease and gum decay. In Home Doctor, you can discover how to use salt and oil to solve tooth and gum issues.

Home Remedies Our Grandparents Used: Long before modern medicine, our grandparents used natural healing strategies to target diseases and illnesses. In Home Doctor, you can discover some of the most interesting home remedies from our grandparents. The book features 40 specific remedies targeting various conditions. You can learn how potatoes can fight headaches, how putting an onion in your socks can improve sleep, and how to use black radish to create natural cough syrup, for example.

The Benefits of Using Listerine: Listerine can make your breath smell better, but it can also help with other conditions. In Home Doctor, you can discover how Listerine can function as a natural antiseptic and help with bacterial and fungal infections, wound healing, gangrene, and other issues. When Listerine was originally invented in 1879, it was used as a surgical antiseptic – not just a mouthwash.

How to Use Natural Ingredients Like Cabbage as Wraps for Inflammation: When you run out of bandages, you can turn to the natural world for support. In Home Doctor, you can discover how to use cabbage wraps for inflammation, for example, and how to use other natural plants and materials as a natural bandage.

The Best Bartering Items for Times of Crisis: Home Doctor was written by two doctors from Venezuela. These doctors had a first-person view of a collapsing society. As Venezuela’s currency plummeted in value, people used bartering to get the goods and services they needed. In Home Doctor, you can discover the top 10 most sought-after bartering items in Venezuela, including 10 non-medical items you should stockpile today – because they could be better than money in the next crisis.

How to Naturally Remove Ingrown Nails: You can remove ingrown nails without visiting a clinic. In Home Doctor, you can discover how to develop your own DIY treatment plan for removing an ingrown nail and avoiding a serious infection.

How to Check If Your Arrhythmia is Dangerous: A change in heart rhythm, or an arrhythmia, could indicate a serious problem. Or, it could be a minor issue. In Home Doctor, you can discover the difference between a dangerous or innocent arrhythmia, including the symptoms that could indicate you’re approaching a more serious heart attack or stroke.

How to Use Eggshells and Other Garbage as Natural Remedies: Every day, you throw away things that could be useful remedies. In Home Doctor, you can discover why eggshells can be calcium pills, for example, that could protect you in dangerous situations.

Why Leeches Could Have Medical Benefits: People used leeches for centuries to clean wounds and release toxins from the blood. In Home Doctor, you can discover some of the medicinal uses for leeches, including how to use leeches to prevent a wound from festering. Leeches can also purportedly lower blood pressure by decreasing the amount of blood in your body, lowering stress.

1-Minute Stretches for Relieving Back Pain and Neck Pain: Millions of people struggle with neck pain and back pain. In Home Doctor, you’ll discover simple, 1-minute stretches you can use to relieve neck and back pain.

How to Perform Medical Exams On Yourself at Home: In times of crisis, you can’t depend on modern medical clinics to diagnose your issues. In Home Doctor, you’ll discover how to perform medical exams on yourself at home, including how to perform a home breast exam. Dr. Nieves perfected this breast exam method after studying at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan.

How to Recognize and Stop a Stroke: Strokes have early warning signs. When you spot these early warning signs and take action, you could avoid the most serious consequences. In Home Doctor, you can discover some of the ways to recognize and stop a stroke.

The Best Medications to Stockpile Today Before an Emergency: If you rely on insulin and other medication to manage your blood sugar, then you can’t depend on this medication to be there during a time of crisis. In Home Doctor, you can discover the best medications to stockpile today before an emergency.

10 Best Medical Supplies to Keep In Your Home: Most of us don’t have medical supplies in our house beyond a first aid kit. That’s a problem – especially in an emergency situation. In Home Doctor, you can discover the best medical supplies to keep in your house, including supplies that are difficult to find in an emergency and other supplies that could save your life.

How to Survive a Blackout with Practical Tips: Venezuelans dealt with frequent blackouts for years. In Home Doctor, you can discover some of the biggest mistakes you can make in a blackout. Home Doctor’s co-authors both treated patients during blackouts, continuing to provide medical care during times of crisis. You can discover their practical advice for surviving blackouts, including how to manage insulin, Humira, and other sensitive medication during a blackout.

