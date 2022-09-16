AirDoctor Reviewed

AirDoctor is an air purifier company offering four flagship products exclusively online. AirDoctor’s air purifiers include the AirDoctor 1000, 2000, 3000, and 5000, which are designed to effectively purify all sizes of spaces – from small bedrooms to large kitchens and living rooms.

Do AirDoctor air purifiers live up to the hype? How do AirDoctor air purifiers work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about AirDoctor air purifiers today in our review.

What is AirDoctor?

AirDoctor is an air purifier brand by Ideal Living. Found online at AirDoctorPro.com, the company offers a range of air purifiers to remove contaminants from the air.

AirDoctor offers four flagship air purifiers designed for small, medium, large, and extra large spaces, including the:

AirDoctor 1000

AirDoctor 2000

AirDoctor 3000

AirDoctor 5000

You can use AirDoctor’s air purifiers to remove smoke, bacteria, viruses, pet dander, pollen, and mold from the air. The air purifiers claim to remove everything from tiny viruses and bacteria (0.06 to 0.2 microns in size) to larger mold and pollen particles (10 to 20 microns).

All AirDoctor purchases are backed by a 30-day Breathe Easy Guarantee. The California-based company also partners with a third-party lab to test its air purifiers in real-world settings to verify they work as advertised. In lab tests, AirDoctor’s air purifiers removed 99.99% of tested bacteria and viruses from the air – including one test where the air purifier removed 99.99% of the airborne COVID-19 virus.

How Do AirDoctor Air Purifiers Work?

AirDoctor offers four air purifiers for different sizes of rooms. However, the air purifiers all work in a similar way to filter the air.

For example, all AirDoctor air purifiers use an UltraHEPA filter to capture ultra-fine contaminants. The air purifiers also have carbon, gas trap, and VOC filters, a state-of-the-art air quality monitor, and other features to maximize the quality of the air you breathe in your home.

Here is some of the technology within each AirDoctor air purifier:

UltraHEPA Filter: The most powerful purification technology within AirDoctor air purifiers is the UltraHEPA filter. That filter is tested and proven to capture particles 100 times smaller than the HEPA standard. Proven by science, this special type of filter is backed by third-party testing, proven to remove 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, and other contaminants from the air. It even removed airborne particles as small as 0.003 microns in size in a lab test environment.

Carbon, Gas Trap, and VOC Filter: AirDoctor has a proprietary, dual-action filter involving a carbon, gas trap, and VOC filter in one convenient layer. This filter removes dangerous ozone, gasses, odors, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like formaldehyde from the air, purifying the air and making it easier for you to breathe.

Air Quality Monitor: AirDoctor’s air purifiers have automatic air quality (AQI) monitoring tools. When air reaches a certain level of purification, the air purifiers automatically shut off. Instead of manually turning your AirDoctor air purifier on and off, you can let the sensor automatically judge the air quality in the room, then adjust it to the correct level for maximum peace of mind. The air quality monitor has three settings, including Red / Poor Air Quality (maximum speed), Yellow / Medium Air Quality (medium speed), and Blue / Good Air Quality (low speed).

Change Filter Alert: Air Doctor recommends changing the carbon / VOC filter once every 6 months and the UltraHEPA filter once every 12 months for maximum purification power. Each air purifier has an automatic change filter alert, signaling when it’s time to change the filter.

AirDoctor Air Purifiers

AirDoctor offers four air purifiers for rooms of different sizes. Whether you’re purifying a small, medium, large, or extra large room, you can find the ideal AirDoctor air purifier for you.

AirDoctor’s air purifiers are designed for spaces as small as 285 square feet (ideal for guest rooms, kids’ bedrooms, and home offices) and rooms as large as 1,000 square feet (like open concept kitchens and living rooms with high ceilings).

Each AirDoctor has a different Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR). The CADR measures air filter performance based on its ability to remove particulate matter. The higher the CADR, the more effective the air filter will be.

AirDoctor 1000

Described as “the small and mighty tower,” the AirDoctor 1000 offers powerful purification in a pint-sized frame, making it ideal for small bedrooms, nurseries, guest bedrooms, home offices, laundry rooms, and other small spaces.

It circulates the air in a 285-square-foot space 4 times per hour. Or, in a 570-square foot space, it circulates the air twice per hour.

CADR (Smoke) / CFM: 152

Air Quality Particle Sensor: Yes

Air Quality Indicator Light: Yes

Auto Mode: Yes

Fan Speeds: 4

Filters: 1 pre-filter (attached to UltraHEPA filter), 1 carbon/VOC filter, 1 H13 UltraHEPA filter

Voltage: 120V/60Hz

Sound Levels: 34dB (lowest speed) to 54dB (highest speed)

Dimensions: 9” (W) x 9” (D) x 23” (H)

Weight: 10lbs

Price: $399 + Free Shipping (or as low as $34 per month)

AirDoctor 2000

Described as “the small and mighty classic,” the AirDoctor 2000 is popular for medium-sized bedrooms, larger offices, and other spaces around the home. It’s also popular for those who want added purification power in smaller spaces.

Each AirDoctor 2000 circulates the air 4 times per hour in a 305 square foot room or twice per hour in a 610 square foot space.

CADR (Smoke) / CFM: 162

Air Quality Particle Sensor: Yes

Air Quality Indicator Light: Yes

Auto Mode: Yes

Fan Speeds: 4

Filters: 1 pre-filter (attached to carbon/VOC filter), 1 carbon/VOC filter, 1 H13 UltraHEPA filter

Voltage: 120V/60Hz

Sound Levels: 40dB (lowest speed) to 55dB (highest speed)

Dimensions: 13.85” (W) x 6.6” (D) x 18.72” (H)

Weight: 10lbs

Price: $389 + Free Shipping (or as low as $34 per month)

AirDoctor 3000

The AirDoctor 3000 is the same unit used in independent lab tests listed below. The unit has been proven to work as advertised to filter the air you breathe. In one test, the filter removed particles as small as 0.003 micrometers (microns) from the air, which is smaller than even small bacteria and viruses.

Described as “the classic defender,” the AirDoctor offers proven protection for living rooms, kitchens, large bedrooms, and other spaces.

Each AirDoctor 3000 circulates the air 4 times per hour in a 638 square foot space or twice per hour in a 1,274 square foot space.

CADR (Smoke) / CFM: 340

Air Quality Particle Sensor: Yes

Air Quality Indicator Light: Yes

Auto Mode: Yes

Fan Speeds: 4

Filters: 1 pre-filter (attached to carbon/VOC filter), 1 carbon/VOC filter, 1 H13 UltraHEPA filter

Voltage: 120V/60Hz

Sound Levels: 39dB (lowest speed) to 59dB (highest speed)

Dimensions: 15.75” (W) x 8.35” (D) x 23” (H)

Weight: 18lbs

Price: $629 + Free Shipping (or as low as $53 per month)

AirDoctor 5000

The AirDoctor 5000 is AirDoctor’s most powerful purifier. It’s also, surprisingly, the company’s quietest air purifier. The filter is ideal for rooms with high ceilings, extra purification power in medium-sized rooms, or general high-powered purification in apartments, condos, and other spaces.

Each AirDoctor 5000 circulates the air 4 times per hour in a 1,001 square foot space or twice per hour in a 2,001 square foot space.

CADR (Smoke) / CFM: 534

Air Quality Particle Sensor: Yes

Air Quality Indicator Light: Yes

Auto Mode: Yes

Fan Speeds: 6

Filters: 2 permanent pre-filters, 2 carbon/VOC filters, 2 H13 UltraHEPA filters

Voltage: 120V/60Hz

Sound Levels: 30dB (lowest speed) to 50dB (highest speed)

Dimensions: 16” (D) x 16” (W) x 28.75” (H)

Weight: 33lbs

Price: $999 + Free Shipping (or as low as $84 per month)

AirDoctor Features & Benefits

All AirDoctor purifiers come with the following features and benefits:

UltraHEPA filter

Dual action carbon, gas trap, and VOC filter

Sealed system with change filter alert

Quiet performance

Automatic purification mode and air quality sensor

Four sizes for small, medium, large, and extra large rooms

AirDoctor Captures Contaminants You Cannot See

The goal of AirDoctor’s air purifiers is to capture contaminants you cannot see, including:

Bacteria & Viruses: 0.06 to 0.2 microns

0.06 to 0.2 microns Smoke: 0.1 to 1 microns

0.1 to 1 microns Pet Dander: 2.5 to 10 microns

2.5 to 10 microns Pollen: 10 to 20 microns

10 to 20 microns Mold: 10 microns

Scientific Evidence for AirDoctor Air Purifiers

AirDoctor’s air purifiers are backed by genuine scientific evidence proving they work to remove viruses, bacteria, contaminants, pollen, smoke, dander, and other particles from the air. The company shares three tests performed by independent, third-party labs on the official website. We’ll review the results of those tests below to verify the AirDoctor air purifiers work as advertised.

A lab called MRIGlobal tested the AirDoctor 3000 in October 2021. The Kansas City-based lab verified that the AirDoctor 3000 removed 99.97% of live SARS-CoV-2 virus from the air in a test chamber. SARS-CoV-2 is better known as COVID-19. Based on the test results, researchers concluded the AirDoctor 3000 was “effective at removing aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 virus from the air.”

In fact, researchers found the AirDoctor 3000 nearly completely removed virtually all particles from the air within just 80 to 90 seconds. Within 90 seconds, the aerosol particle count was reduced by 99.99%, and particle mass concentration was reduced by 99.998%, effectively removing SARS-CoV-2 from the air completely.

In a second test performed by researchers at the Guangzhou Institute of Microbiology, researchers tested the same AirDoctor 3000 and found it removed 99.99% of tested bacteria and viruses, including H1N1, in third-party laboratory testing. Researchers tested the AirDoctor 3000 against multiple concentrations for a test time of 60 minutes, finding the AirDoctor 3000 was 99.99% effective at removing all three concentrations of bacteria and viruses from the air.

In a third test performed by LMS Technologies, Inc. for AirDoctor, the lab found the AirDoctor 3000 captured airborne particles as small as 0.003 microns in size. That’s even smaller than the smallest bacteria and viruses listed on the AirDoctor website (the smallest bacteria and viruses tend to be 0.06 microns in size). Researchers found the AirDoctor 3000 had a fractional efficiency of 100% at capturing particles 0.003 micrometers (microns) in size in a laboratory test setting.

Overall, AirDoctor has invested in professional lab trials from three separate, independent labs. In each of these trials, the AirDoctor air filtration system demonstrated powerful results at cleansing viruses, bacteria, and very small particles from the air. Based on these results, it seems the AirDoctor air purifiers work as advertised to cleanse the air of multiple types of contaminants in a highly effective way.

AirDoctor Replacement Filters

AirDoctor recommends replacing the pre-filter and carbon filter once every 6 months while replacing the UltraHEPA filter once every 12 months. You can also buy combo packs to get all of the filters you need for the year.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering from the AirDoctorPro.com online store:

AirDoctor 1000 Replacement Filters

AirDoctor sells a single AirDoctor 1000 filter set, including:

AirDoctor 1000 Filter Set (Includes 1 x UltraHEPA Filter and 1 x Carbon Gas Trap / VOC Filter): $79.99 + $9.95 Shipping

AirDoctor 2000 Replacement Filters

The AirDoctor 2000’s replacement filters and bundles include:

AirDoctor 2000 UltraHEPA Replacement Filter: $44.95 + $9.95 Shipping

$44.95 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 2000 Carbon/Gas Trap/VOC Replacement Filter: $44.95 + $9.95 Shipping

$44.95 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 2000 Replacement Pre-Filter: $14.99 + $9.95 Shipping

$14.99 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 2000 Filters One Year Combo Pack (Includes 1 x UltraHEPA Filter and 2 x Carbon Gas Trap/VOC Filters): $114.99 + $9.95 Shipping

$114.99 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 2000 Replacement Filters Two Year Combo Pack (Includes 2 x UltraHEPA Filters and 2 x Carbon Gas Trap/VOC Filters): $201.99

AirDoctor 3000 Replacement Filters

The AirDoctor 3000 replacement filters and bundles include:

AirDoctor 3000 UltraHEPA Replacement Filter: $59.95 + $9.95 Shipping

$59.95 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 3000 Carbon/Gas Trap/VOC Replacement Filter: $59.95 + $9.95 Shipping

$59.95 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 3000 Replacement Pre-Filter: $19.95 + $9.95 Shipping

$19.95 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 3000 Filters One Year Combo Pack (Includes 1 x UltraHEPA Filter and 2 x Carbon Gas Trap/VOC Filters): $152.99 + $9.95 Shipping

$152.99 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 3000 Replacement Filters Two Year Combo Pack (Includes 2 x UltraHEPA Filters and 4 x Carbon Gas Trap/VOC Filters): $269.99 + $9.95 Shipping

AirDoctor 5000 Replacement Filters

The AirDoctor 5000’s replacement filters and bundles include:

AirDoctor 5000 UltraHEPA Replacement Filter: $125 + $9.95 Shipping

$125 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 5000 Carbon/Gas Trap/VOC Replacement Filter: $125 + $9.95 Shipping

$125 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 5000 Permanent Pre-Filters: $35 + $9.95 Shipping

$35 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 5000 Filters One Year Combo Pack (Includes 2 x UltraHEPA Filters and 4 x Carbon Gas Trap/VOC Filters): $318.99 + $9.95 Shipping

$318.99 + $9.95 Shipping AirDoctor 5000 Replacement Filters Two Year Combo Pack (Includes 4 x UltraHEPA Filters and 4 x Carbon Gas Trap/VOC Filters): $562.99 + $9.95 Shipping

AirDoctor Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

AirDoctor is backed by strong reviews online, with hundreds of customers leaving perfect 5-star reviews for their air purifiers.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers online through the official website and other online sources:

Many customers like how quiet the AirDoctor air purifiers are, claiming they filter the air effectively while being surprisingly quiet

Some customers buy multiple AirDoctor air purifiers to cover multiple rooms – like a kid’s room, bedroom, office, and living room

Other customers like the automatic filtration system of the AirDoctor air purifiers; if you cook and create smoke in your kitchen, for example, the air purifier will automatically turn on to cleanse smoke and odor from the air

Some customers use AirDoctor’s air purifiers specifically for fire season to keep their indoor air quality safe and breathable; even when sealing windows and doors, fire season can lead to indoor air quality issues

Whether getting rid of hairspray in the air, eliminating odors, or just giving customers peace of mind, customers generally agree the AirDoctor air purifiers provide effective indoor air cleansing support

Overall, customers agree the AirDoctor air purifiers work as advertised to cleanse the air, improve indoor air quality, control odors, and perform as intended.

AirDoctor Refund Policy

All AirDoctor air purifiers are backed by a 30-day Breathe Easy Guarantee.

You can try the AirDoctor air purifier in your home for 30 days. If you don’t love the product, then contact the manufacturer within 30 days of your purchase date to receive a full refund, minus shipping and processing, with no questions asked.

About AirDoctor

AirDoctor, LLC is a subsidiary brand of Ideal Living. Found online at IdealLiving.com, Ideal Living offers science-backed wellness solutions for the home. Popular Ideal Living products include air filters, water filters, and other wellness solutions. In addition to AirDoctor, the company has AquaTru water filters and Thera Botanics under its umbrella.

Ideal Living was founded by Peter Spiegel (founder and co-CEO). The company is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

You can contact the AirDoctor customer service team here:

Phone: 800-221-2515

800-221-2515 Email: info@airdoctorpro.com

Mailing Address / Company Headquarters: 14724 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 200, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

According to a lab report created for AirDoctor, LLC, Ideal Living also does business under the name Ideal Living Management, LLC.

Final Word

AirDoctor is a California-based company offering a lineup of science-backed air purifiers designed to remove viruses, bacteria, and other airborne contaminants from the room.

By using AirDoctor daily, you can clean the air in your home. AirDoctor offers four sizes of air purifiers for small to large-sized rooms, including everything from small guest rooms to open floorplan kitchens with high ceilings.

To learn more about AirDoctor’s lineup of air purifiers and how they work or to buy an air purifier online today, visit the official website at AirDoctorPro.com.

