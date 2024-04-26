Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/22/2024

New Criminal Cases

24-1-01021-3, 04/22/2024; Burglary In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Jiles, Melvin Bernard; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-01022-1, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm In The First Degr; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Davis, Lance Valentino; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-01023-0, 04/22/2024; Retail Theft With Special Circumstances In The Thi; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Haavik, Dakota William; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-01024-8, 04/22/2024; Felony Harassment; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Dolcide, Ezekiel Shiloni; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-01025-6, 04/22/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Kesterson, Zachary Allen; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

24-1-01026-4, 04/22/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Hanley, Aidan Paul; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-01027-2, 04/22/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Smith, Isaac Scott; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-01028-1, 04/22/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Perez, Samantha Maribel; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-01029-9, 04/22/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Quiroz Loera, Victor Hugo; Prosecutor: Keenan, Derek

24-1-01030-2, 04/22/2024; Drive-By Shooting; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Atsemet, Daniel Fasil

24-1-01031-1, 04/22/2024; Being A Fugitive From Justice; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Clifford, Nicholas Eugene; Prosecutor: Sholin, Sue L.

24-1-01032-9, 04/22/2024; Being A Fugitive From Justice; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Peterson, Robert William; Prosecutor: Sholin, Sue L.

24-1-01033-7, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Powers, Lucas John; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-01034-5, 04/22/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Arneson, Richard Raven; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-01035-3, 04/22/2024; Felony Violation Of A Court Order; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Espinosa, Jeremy Christopher; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-01036-1, 04/22/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Robbins, James Robert

New Civil Cases

24-2-01388-7, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Percich, Katie Marie; Respondent: Cattran, Kolin Domenic

24-2-01389-5, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Weiler, Jimmie; Respondent: Weiler, Robin

24-2-01390-9, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Goodrum, Jesse; Respondent: Thomson, Rachel

24-2-01391-7, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Medina , Juanito Gaona; Respondent: Rodriguez, Javier

24-2-01392-5, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sandoval, Rosita; Respondent: Hernandez Valencia, Ruvisela

24-2-01393-3, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sawalla, Jazmyn Marie; Respondent: Molio’o, Kaino Seutaatia

24-2-01394-1, 04/22/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Vasquez, Jessica Maggie Marie; Respondent: Moses, Janayla Marie; Minor: Vasquez, Mari’ Ana Imagine Renae

24-2-01395-0, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Cooke, Emily; Respondent: Deaton, Tommy

24-2-01396-8, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Cline, Lisa Ann; Respondent: Lerum, Tyler

24-2-01397-6, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Berys, Krissa M; Respondent: Berys , Jeffrey R

24-2-01398-4, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Davis, Rose; Respondent: Davis, Hannah

24-2-01399-2, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Bayard, Jason Allan; Respondent: Bayard, Miryah Lynne

24-2-01400-0, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Carrillo, Tina Lynn; Respondent: Lesser, Jamey Byron

24-2-01401-8, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Brewer, Brian Louis; Respondent: Bedker, Mathew James

24-2-01402-6, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Soto, Andres; Respondent: Soto, Tiffany

24-2-01403-4, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Romero, Matthew K; Respondent: Meske, Lacey A

24-2-01404-2, 04/22/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Graham, Felicia; Respondent: Borden, Zarley

24-2-07394-4, 04/18/2024; Restoration Of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Mayfield, Kimberly Denean; Respondent: State Of Washington

24-2-07433-9, 04/22/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Lopez, Ricardo; Defendant: Zuccaro, Lillian; Attorney: Brumley, Josh

24-2-07434-7, 04/22/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Courtney, Shanese; Defendant: Gfs Monterra, Llc; Defendant: Gre Management, Llc; Attorney: Cochran, A Loren

24-2-07435-5, 04/22/2024; Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Martin & Oneill General Partnership; Defendant: 7447 Pacific Ave Unit 7 Tacoma Wa 98408; Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-07436-3, 04/22/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Jason Weza; Defendant: Fedex; Defendant: Zachery Willoughby; Attorney: Pearson, Jon Cameron

24-2-07437-1, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing L.l.c.; Defendant: Halbert-Kimbel, Cheryll; Defendant: Kimbel, Jacob; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07438-0, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Rentals, Rainier; Defendant: Smith, Chris; Defendant: Wulwee, Samantha; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-07439-8, 04/22/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: John Prosser; Defendant: Geico Insurnace Agency Llc; Attorney: Whalley, Scott Jeffery

24-2-07440-1, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Village Apartments I Llc; Defendant: Shell, Rhonda; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07441-0, 04/22/2024; Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Howe, John; Defendant: Dollar Tree Stores, Inc; Attorney: Weinmaster, T Douglas

24-2-07442-8, 04/22/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Parlari, Jason; Defendant: Joswick, Judy; Defendant: Joswick, John Doe; Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon

24-2-07443-6, 04/22/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Keybank National Association; Defendant: Becker Homes Llc; Defendant: Becker, Roger A.; Attorney: Yumo, S Noel

24-2-07444-4, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities Llc; Defendant: Choquette, Linnea; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-07445-2, 04/22/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Keybank National Association; Defendant: R&B Property Development Llc; Defendant: Becker, Roger A.; Attorney: Yumo, S Noel

24-2-07446-1, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Pierce, Brenda; Defendant: Lindley, Eric; Defendant: Brown, Natasha; Defendant: Moreland, Ashiya

24-2-07447-9, 04/22/2024; Foreclosure; Plaintiff: Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Defendant: Wesley H. Jones Aka Wesley Hildred Jones; Defendant: Theresa L. Jones; Defendant: Capital One Bank (Usa), N.a.; Defendant: State Of Washington; Defendant: All Other Persons, Parties Or Occupants Unknown; Attorney: Smith, Frederick Jones Nathan

24-2-07448-7, 04/22/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Neiman, Gregg; Plaintiff: Boyce Neiman, Jody; Defendant: Haas Development & Construction Co D/B/A Haas Design & Construction; Defendant: Western Surety Co; Defendant: American Contractors Indemnity Co; Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian

24-2-07449-5, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: 2018-2 Ih Borrower Lp; Defendant: Mance, Daija; Defendant: Kuiee-Wallace, Lino; Defendant: Kaaihue, Sheena; Defendant: Mathis, Tyson; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-07450-9, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Stoneridge Llc; Defendant: Latham, Deborah; Defendant: Latham, Darius; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-07451-7, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Silver Ridge Village; Defendant: Barnes, Tiana; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-07453-3, 04/22/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Arenas, Fatima; Plaintiff: Arenas, Estrella; Defendant: Montalvo, Stephanie; Defendant: Montalvo,; Attorney: Montes, Ismael

24-2-07454-1, 04/22/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Hunt Jr., William; Defendant: Valley Supported Living Inc.; Attorney: Freeman, Douglas Spencer

24-2-07455-0, 04/22/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Edwards, Ernetta; Defendant: Cushing, Adam C.; Defendant: Cushing, Jane Doe; Attorney: Hemingway, James Edward

24-2-07456-8, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Accend Wellstone Llc; Defendant: Thompson, Brittany; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-07457-6, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ih3 Property Washington Lp; Defendant: Lee, Tia; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-07458-4, 04/22/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Unionaire – Tacoma Llc; Defendant: Andrea Moore, Donsha Ellis, And All Other Occupants; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-07459-2, 04/23/2024; Foreclosure; Plaintiff: Southpoint Condominiums Homeowners Association; Defendant: Ewetuga, Michael; Defendant: All Other Occupant(S) Of The Subject Property Described In The Complai; Attorney: Huhs, David John

New Domestic Cases

24-3-01265-5, 04/19/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Jennette, Cheryl Jody Marie; Respondent: Jennette, Jacob Charles

24-3-01270-1, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Linebarger, Taryn Colleen; Respondent: Linebarger , Wesley Ii; Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-01272-8, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Rabot, Bernard John; Respondent: Molina, Jorge Alberto; Attorney: Hay, Robert Andrew

24-3-01273-6, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Rodriguez Nario, David Ricardo; Respondent: Perez-Morales, Ivette

24-3-01274-4, 04/22/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: Baird, Kelsey Ann; Respondent: Rhoads, Jacob Adam; Minor: Rhoads, Mayci Nichole

24-3-01275-2, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Brown, Maurice L Ii; Respondent: Geduldick, Lauryn A

24-3-01276-1, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Calvert, Mary Ann; Respondent: Calvert, Jonathan M

24-3-01277-9, 04/22/2024; Defacto Parentage; Petitioner: Smith, Clayton Tyler; Respondent: Smith, Alena; Minor: Chastain, Oakley; Attorney: Allen, Yuodelis Beverly; Attorney: Romero, Lauren

24-3-01278-7, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Hawkins, Rebecca Leeann; Respondent: Hawkins, Cory Michael

24-3-01279-5, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Rossmeier, Jesse William; Respondent: Rossmeier, Andrea Lee

24-3-01280-9, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Riley Wick, Rochelle Jennifer; Respondent: Wick, Stephen Michael

24-3-01281-7, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Miles, Shalonda Rochelle; Respondent: Simmons, Roy Cristifer

24-3-01282-5, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Tamayo, Clover; Respondent: Staub, Jonathan Karl

24-3-01283-3, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Riggs, Trey; Respondent: Golden, Kennedy; Attorney: Morfitt, Dyann Kelsey

24-3-01284-1, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Soden, Amanda Beth; Respondent: Soden, William Patrick

24-3-01285-0, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Brantner, Cynthia; Respondent: Brantner, Robert; Attorney: Bolan, Nicole

24-3-01287-6, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Henry, Mitchell Jae; Respondent: Yurova, Tatyana

24-3-01288-4, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Reginald Lampton; Respondent: Terri Lampton; Attorney: Nipper, Matthew Justin

24-3-01289-2, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Gichohi, Irene; Respondent: Kimani, Robert; Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-01290-6, 04/22/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Hudson, Daryl Kent; Respondent: Hudson, Myong Cha; Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin

24-3-01293-1, 04/22/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Achi, Kyle; Respondent: Thompson, Francesca; Minor: Thompson, Elijah; Attorney: Morgan, James Rodrick

24-4-00996-8, 04/19/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Duverne, Donna; Respondent: Duverne, Jean; Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Bjork, Travis

24-4-00998-4, 04/19/2024; Miscellaneous Type 4 Trustee Fedele, Joseph; Involved Party: Fedele, Oriana Marie

New Probate Cases

24-4-01012-5, 04/22/2024; Estate; Personal Representative: Schack, Michael C; Deceased: Schack, Stanton S; Attorney: Smith, Brian Michael

24-4-01013-3, 04/22/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Osborn, Lori; Deceased: Harris, William C; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-4-01014-1, 04/22/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Widger, Tonya Leigh; Deceased: Lamb, Thomas G; Attorney: Turnbull, T. Michael

24-4-01015-0, 04/22/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Finch, Indra A; Petitioner: Kane, Jillian T; Deceased: Finch, Liane Dagnija; Attorney: Arbenz, Noelle Annie

24-4-01016-8, 04/22/2024; Estate; Personal Representative: Krilich, Janel Lynn; Deceased: Krilich, Doris; Attorney: Pemberton, Marie Tanya

24-4-01019-2, 04/22/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Kaltinick, Paul R; Deceased: Kaltinick, Alice; Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-01020-6, 04/22/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Rutland, Sheree L; Minor: Henderson, Ayden Robert; Parent: Rutland, Carly Jenet; Parent: Henderson, Kyle Bryant; Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-4-01021-4, 04/23/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Wilson, Clinton; Deceased: Wilson, Clyde; Attorney: Crowe, Walston Daniel

24-4-01022-2, 04/23/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Williams, Shirley; Deceased: Flynn, Neola; Attorney: Flynn, E Josias