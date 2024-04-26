Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 1, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
00 Buick Century
04 Cadi CTS
90 Chevy Southwind MH
14 Dodge Avenger
98 Dodge Ram
00 Ford Expedition
08 Ford F250
08 Ford Fusion
99 Ford Ranger
94 Ford Motorhome
19 Hyund Sonata
89 Inva Boat Trailer
89 Linc Town Car
70 Rehart Boat
00 Subaru Impreza
00 VW Jetta
06 VW Jetta
IDX-995298
April 26, 2024