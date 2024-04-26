Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 1, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

00 Buick Century

04 Cadi CTS

90 Chevy Southwind MH

14 Dodge Avenger

98 Dodge Ram

00 Ford Expedition

08 Ford F250

08 Ford Fusion

99 Ford Ranger

94 Ford Motorhome

19 Hyund Sonata

89 Inva Boat Trailer

89 Linc Town Car

70 Rehart Boat

00 Subaru Impreza

00 VW Jetta

06 VW Jetta

April 26, 2024