TestClear Reviewed

Are you looking for something to help you pass a drug test? Or perhaps a drug test kit to check whether you can clear an upcoming drug test? How about a detox kit for a blood test? Resources and other drug testing information?

Well, if you are looking for any of the above, then you are in luck as today, our research and editorial team has brought you a product that has been helping people with their various drug tests related needs for over 26 years – TestClear.

TestClear sells a wide range of suitable products for passing or conducting drug tests yourself. They have deeply studied the various technologies drug testing companies use to bring you the most effective ways of passing drug tests.

In this detailed review, we will closely examine what TestClear is and what some of its best drug test kits and other offerings are.

What is TestClear – An Overview Of The Brand

The TestClear brand has been a trusted name in the drug testing field for over two decades. They have a wide range of only proven solutions for drug test-related needs. This includes but is not limited to products such as drug test kits, urine test kits, powdered urine kits, synthetic urine kits, blood test kits, detox pills and programs, and other fantastic, well-curated drug test-related resources.

Their powdered urine and synthetic urine kits are considered some of the best in the market for products that can help you pass drug tests. These kits often come with a heating pad or temperature strip to help you beat any urine test and emulate real human urine, which, with the help of the heating pads, can be kept at body temperature to pass even a supervised test.

Their other products, such as detox kits that help with blood-based drug tests, are a great tool, especially for people with unaddressed drug issues. Another category of products that TestClear sells is the drug testing kits that can help you detect the presence of drugs in your system effectively and accurately in the privacy of your home.

What Products Does TestClear Feature?

As discussed above, TestClear offers a wide range of products. These can be fundamentally categorized into four unique categories that are as follows:

Kits & Products to help pass a drug test.

Kits to conduct drug tests at home.

Detox kits

Drug testing-related resources.

These four primary categories each have their expansive offerings. They are most famous for their kits that can help you pass drug tests. These kits are often well-engineered such as their Urinator or TestClear powdered urine kit, each of which comes with a heating pad or heating element and other well-made parts. Similarly, their detox products are made to help you with blood-related drug tests that help you rid your body of toxins.

The test kits they offer help you drug test yourself in the privacy of your own home and get instant and accurate results. And their drug test-related resources include a comprehensive and vast database of all drug testing companies, court cases that involve drug tests, and more to help you with research.

Pass a Urine Drug Test Products

The pass urine drug test-related products that TestClear offers help you pass one of the most common forms of drug test – The urine test. Some of these products are made to be added to your urine sample to react with uric acid. At the same time, some use heat pads or a temperature strip to turn Testclear’s powdered urine into fake urine that smells, looks and is warm like human urine. Additionally, they also have a synthetic urine kit that makes use of synthetic urine.

All these kits are made to help you beat almost any drug test or urine test.

Urinator

The Urinator is one of the best products that TestClear has in its catalog. Urinator is a complete solution for people looking to pass urine drug tests. Though this may appear on the pricey side, it comes with many moving and well-engineered components such as a temperature strip and a heating pad. With every purchase of the Urinator, you also get a packet of TestClear powdered urine worth around $100. This urine powder works like magic.

The Urinator may be complex, but it is straightforward to use. You start by mixing the powdered urine with room temperature water in the provided bag. This bag of synthetic urine is then placed on a heating pad. The heating pad heats the urine to body temperature. This is indicated by the synthetic urine’s temperature strip attached to the bag. Once the temperature strip shows 98F, your fake urine sample is ready to be used at any unsupervised urine drug test. Thus the complete synthetic urine kit of Urinator provides you with guaranteed clean urine as long as you can use it at the testing facility without getting caught by the person administering the drug test.

Urine Simulation With Powdered Urine Kit

Another powdered urine kit you can find on the TestClear website is ‘The Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit. This kit uses clear powdered urine to make fake urine that can help you pass a drug test. Unlike the Urinator, this powdered urine kit does not come with heating pads or temperature strips. Instead, it uses a unique and clever air-based heating mechanism wherein your urine is warmed up after coming in contact with air.

This TestClear powdered urine kit is made to help you pass unsupervised drug tests with ease by helping you make synthetic urine or fake urine that is just like real human urine with the proper temperature.

Klear Urine Additive

The Klear Urine Additive is not similar to any TestClear powdered urine kit we have seen up until now. The Klear additive is not a powdered urine kit at all. It does not use any synthetic urine or imitation urine at all. Hence it also does not come with any complicated mechanism that a powdered urine kit has to help maintain the correct temperature of the urine sample.

Using this additive, you add the Klear crystals to your urine sample. It works with uric acid to help you pass a drug test. Please note that TestClear does not recommend using the Klear Additive for any unsupervised urine drug test conducted in the USA. This is because many urine drug test labs in the USA nowadays test for fake urine and the presence of Klear additives. You will likely fail a urine drug screen test using the Klear additive in the USA. We recommend using a TestClear powdered urine kit or a synthetic urine product to help you pass a urine drug test. The TestClear urine kit mentioned in this review is excellent for passing urine drug tests.

Pass a Hair Drug Test Products

The TestClear products made to help you pass a drug test also include solutions for hair-related drug tests where your hair is tested for the presence of toxins. These kits can help you pass a drug test by ridding your hair of toxins and cleaning them deeply, unlike cleansing products that you would find in popular online retail stores.

Ultra Clean Shampoo

The Ultra Clean Shampoo is a deep clean solution that helps you clean your hair before any hair-based drug test. The Ultra Clean comes with not just a shampoo but also a purifier and a conditioner.

The Shampoo is for deep cleaning and clearing your hair. It removes any dirt, external particles, and other substances from your hair and opens up the lower layer or the part of your hair closer to the scalp and roots. This opened-up region is then cleansed and made toxin-free thanks to the purifier. The purifier cleanses the scalp and the root layers of your hair to remove drug traces and toxins. Finally, the conditioner does the therapeutic work, takes care of the damage, and gives your hair a breath of fresh air. We mentioned that this Ultra Clean Shampoo is unlike cleansing products that are commonly found, and that is because its effects can last for up to 24 hours straight.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

Another popular product for any hair-related drug test is the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo, made with Aloe extracts. This Toxin Rid shampoo now comes in TestClear packaging. Ideally, you should use this product for 3 to 10 days before your drug tests to ensure you get negative test results. Deep massage your scalp before showering with this shampoo, and make sure to leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes before giving it a good wash to clear any toxin and oil build-up from within the scalp.

Pass A Blood Drug Test Products/Detox Programs

Blood tests are a routine part of job hirings and other procedures. These tests often screen for drugs such as Marijuana, opioids, cocaine, etc. All these drugs are hard to flush out of the body. Even after days, traces of these drugs can be found in your blood samples, and any decent testing facility can identify them. Thus, to avoid doping test failures, TestClear offers a range of detox programs and products that, if used correctly, can help you pass a drug test even when it uses blood samples. These blood drug test detoxification programs come in packs that differ based on the number of days.

10-Day Detox Program

The best and most popular detox program that TestClear has is its 10-day drug detox kit. It has 150 pills that help you rid your body of toxins, detox drinks, and dietary fibers. You can also opt for getting more pills or drinks for more days of use.

7-Day Detox Pills

The 7-day detox is a week-long detoxification program that helps you pass a drug test by cleansing your body from within and removing any drug traces. You can include a drug test kit with your order to self-test for the presence of drugs in your body.

5-Day Detox Program

The 5-day detox plan delivers twice the goodness of the 10-day program in half the time for a quick deep cleanse. This also comes with the same pills, drinks, and diet supplements as the other programs. You can upgrade the drink with any other detoxifying drink that TestClear offers.

3-Day Detox Program

Although three days is not enough time to cleanse your body of all the drugs and toxins, some positive reviews for the 3-day detox claim to have done precisely that, it is a complete solution for passing a drug test that uses blood samples.

1-Day Detox Program

Probably the quickest and most challenging detoxifying program out there is the 1-Day detox by TestClear. With 15 detox pills, deep cleanse drinks and juices, and a healthy amount of dietary fiber, this product is for those who need to pass a drug test on very, very short notice.

Pass A Saliva Drug Test Products

TestClear also offers a few solutions for saliva-based tests. This not only includes products to help you clear a saliva test but also means to conduct one at your home.

SalivaConfirm 5-Panel Oral Fluid Screening Kit

SalivaConfirm is a saliva test and screening kit that tests for the presence of opiates, THC, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other amphetamines. It claims to provide 99% accurate results in only 10 minutes. This can be helpful for people looking to self-check without having to go to a laboratory.

Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash

Now, if your SalivaConfirm tests came out positive and you are worried that you might lose your job during official saliva-based tests, then worry not; TestClear also has a solution. This comes in the form of the Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash. Use this Toxin Rid Mouthwash just an hour before your saliva tests to help you pass that drug test.

Drug Testing Kits

TestClear has different drug testing kits that can test for various drugs. Most of these testing kits use urine samples to check for the presence of drugs. They are an effective way to self-check before a drug test or use for small-scale official work as they can offer quick and accurate results.

Marijuana TestClear Kit

Marijuana TestClear kit is one of the most sold testing kits that TestClear offers. This kit can detect the presence of THC in your urine in just 5 minutes. You can use this in a completely non-invasive manner for accurate results.

Cocaine TestClear Kit

The Cocaine TestClear kit is another popular 5-minute drug testing kit that gives 99% accurate results if there are 300 ng/ml or higher levels of cocaine concentration in your urine. Just dip the testing strip in the urine and wait for the negative/positive results indicated by the lines.

Ecstasy TestClear Kit

Parents or individuals can use the Ecstasy TestClear kits to test the presence of MDMA. This testing kit shows positive, with a 99% accuracy if 500 nanograms per ml of MDMA are present in the urine. These drug testing kits work similarly to pregnancy tests that use urine to show if you are pregnant or not.

Nicotine TestClear Kit

Nicotine testing kits that TestClear offers can read positive for as low as 200 ng/ml of nicotine in urine. It is for mild and occasional users or even unaware users who might find themselves in a nicotine-filled atmosphere often.

Hair TestClear Kit

The Hair drug testing kits are not similar to any other kits we have seen. Collect a sample of the hair from the person to be tested and then send it to one of the many TestClear trusted labs. These labs will then check the sample for the presence of drugs like MDMA or Marijuana and send back the results within 2 to 3 business days.

Drug-Testing Resources

In addition to the above-mentioned drug testing solutions and powdered urine kits, TestClear has various drug testing resources and information that can help you with drug testing research. It can tell you about how unsupervised drug testing works, different drug test companies, court cases involving a drug test, and the tests or drugs often showing up as false positives. All this can help you become more ready and knowledgeable.

Cleansing Drinks

Cleansing drinks are for cleaning your stomach and body off toxins. These drinks provide an alternative and affordable cleansing system to the more expensive detox kits. This cleansing system is designed to make your body drug-free.

What Do Reviews Say About TestClear?

You can read individual reviews for every TestClear product. Most of these are positive reviews of how these products have helped users in testing or becoming drug-free. There are also some adverse claims attributed to a lack of information.

What Is The TestClear Refund Policy?

Currently, there are no returns or refunds for unused products due to the nature of these products.

TestClear Final Verdict

So to wrap up this detailed TestClear review, we would say that if you are looking for drug testing solutions, a detox solution, or want to get negative results on a drug test, then you should use TestClear.

