NOTICE-monopole communications tower

NOTICE

Public Notice: Skyway Towers, LLC proposes the construction of a 140-ft AGL (144-ft AGL with appurtenances) monopole communications tower to be located north of a portion of 284th St., east of a portion of 19th Ave. E., in the census-designated place of South Creek, east of the City of Roy, within Pierce County, Washington (APN: 0318348036). Please submit any written comments within 30 days of this notice’s first publication regarding the potential effects that the proposed tower may have on Historic Properties that are listed or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places to: Tower Engineering Professionals, Inc. (Attn: George Swearingen) 326 Tryon Road, Raleigh, NC 27603 Telephone: (919) 661-6351 Fax: (919) 661-6350

IDX-960492

August 9, 2022