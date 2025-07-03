City of Gig Harbor-(TIP) 2026 – 2031

GIG HARBOR CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SIX-YEAR TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM (TIP)

2026 – 2031

Notice is hereby given that the Gig Harbor City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding the adoption of the City’s Six-Year TIP 2025-2030 on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. in the Gig Harbor City Council Chambers located in the Civic Center at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor WA 98335.

The draft Six-Year TIP 2026-2031 is available for review on the City of Gig Harbor’s website at www.gigharborwa.gov.

All persons will have an opportunity to provide oral comments at the public hearing in-person or by joining the virtual meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93216056382. The Public Hearing may also be accessed by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering Meeting ID 932 1605 6382. Those wishing to submit written comments in lieu of providing oral comments may do so by submitting them to the City Clerk at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by e-mail to cityclerk@gigharborwa.gov. All written comments must be received by noon on Monday, July 14, 2025. IDX-1016139

July 3, 2025