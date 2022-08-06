Divine Locks Reviewed

Divine Locks by Inner Beauty & You is a supplement that claims to assist in rejuvenating and supporting the growth of thicker, healthier hair. According to its creators, you must take two pills daily to enjoy its many benefits.

Does Divine Locks Complex really work? What are the ingredients used to make it? Read on to learn everything there’s to know about this hair rejuvenation complex.

What Is Divine Locks Complex?

Divine Locks is a hair supplement intended for use by middle-aged and older women looking to enjoy a thicker and fuller head of hair. It claims to assist in restoring natural hair thickness, health, and youthfulness.

Information published on its official website indicates that it uses natural ingredients in its formulation. Inner Beauty & You is the company behind its formulation.

How Does Divine Locks Complex Work?

Our research indicates that Divine Locks uses natural ingredients to assist in targeting the central cause of hair quality issues, i.e., the cells inside your hair. As you age, the dermal papillae cells begin to pinch, making you appear older.

Divine Locks claims it can reverse these visible signs of aging, which will allow the cells present in your hair to increase. The formula ensures that more nutrients and oxygen are reaching the hair follicles, allowing you to notice a change in your hair appearance.

While we couldn’t prove it, the team behind its formulation claims that you can reduce hair shedding by up to 80% within the first thirty days of using Divine Locks. It further claims that you should notice an improvement within the first week of use.

Divine Locks Ingredients

Divine Locks formulation comprises a total of 29 handpicked ingredients. Each ingredient has been tested to prove that it can support hair rejuvenation. Below is a breakdown of the ingredients used in Divine Locks per single serving (two tablets).

OptiMSM

It refers to an organic sulfur-containing compound seen to boost immunity and support the development of healthy skin and joints. OptiMSM contains several age-defying benefits, including some such as connective and healthy hair development tissues.

Its proponents also believe that it can help users regain youthful agility.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Type 1 & 3 Bovine

It’s a type of protein commonly derived from cows. The two types used in Divine Locks are the primary forms, though they exist in other types, such as types 2 and 4. Type 1 collagen assists in strengthening nails while promoting the growth of stronger, thicker hair.

Astaxanthin

It occurs as a carotenoid that helps in housing various vitamins. Its presence in Divine Locks means you can expect to experience better mood levels, increased skin pigmentation, weight gain, and hair growth.

Astaxanthin can also help in unlocking hair follicles suppressed by inflammation.

L-Methionine

It’s a type of amino acid linked to increased keratin production. Some health experts believe it can play an active role in reducing the graying of hair. On the other hand, we haven’t encountered any human study that supports these claims.

Olive Water

Olive water shares some similarities with olive oil and comes packed with many benefits. It’s believed to possess potent hair growth capabilities due to its moisture-increasing abilities. Olive water is better than olive oil as it doesn’t seal in moisture.

Gotu Kola

Some people refer to it as “the herb of longevity,” and it is commonly featured in traditional medicines, e.g., Chinese, Indonesian, and Ayurveda. The ingredient helps in stimulating hair growth and increasing the length of your hair.

It works by increasing blood circulation to your scalp.

Wakame, Nori Yaki, and Bladderwrack

Bladderwrack has a nutrient-dense nature, which has helped it become an essential part of alternative medicine. It contains several amino acids, minerals, and vitamins which all work together to promote hair growth and condition your hair.

Nori Yaki and Wakame, which are commonly used in Japanese Cuisine, have similar benefits.

Citrus Bioflavonoid

It contains strong antioxidant effects, which are needed to boost healthy collagen levels and increase hair growth. The antioxidation effects also protect the cells found inside the blood vessels in the scalp.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid is the leading moisture-enhancing ingredient in Divine Locks Complex. It helps in maximizing hydration deep inside your hair shaft after application. Proper hydration of the hair shaft can lead to the development of healthier and thicker hair strands.

Hydrolyzed Keratin

It occurs as a large protein that undergoes intense processing to enable it to penetrate your hair cuticle. Its inclusion in Divine Locks has to do with the fact that it’s safe and more efficient than synthetic chemicals.

Hydrolyzed Keratin can help you fill the bald spots on your head and reduce the risk of hair breakage, frizz formation, and unwanted shedding. But for this to happen, you’ll need to take Divine Locks as recommended by its creators.

Silica Bamboo Stem

Silica Bamboo stems are known to provide strength and enhance the flexibility of various body parts, including the skin, connective tissues, blood vessels, and hair follicles. Silica may not promote hair growth, but it does assist in protecting against unwanted hair thinning.

Amla Fruit

Some people refer to it as the Indian Gooseberry. It’s a rich source of vitamin C, making it a superfood for your hair. It also contains various phytonutrients, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals, all of which are needed for a healthy scalp.

Goji Berry

They are native to China, where they grow on shrubs. The berries, also called wolfberries, contain anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and antibacterial properties, which are essential for hair rejuvenation, and the development of a healthy scalp.

Supporting Ingredients

The ingredients mentioned above are the leading ones in Divine Locks. However, the complex has other supporting components, which include:

Vitamin C, E, and B6

Biotin

Zinc

Pantothenic Acid

Calcium

Manganese

Copper

Selenium

Pricing and Availability

Every Divine Locks complex contains sixty capsules equivalent to thirty servings and is available for sale on the official website. The solution works by promoting hair growth from deep inside your cells, which means you need to give it time to work.

As such, its creators recommend purchasing it in bulk to ensure you never miss a day. Its prices are as follows:

1 Divine Locks bottle at $39 each

3 Divine Locks bottles at $37 each

6 Divine Locks bottles at $34 each

A 180-day 100% moneyback guarantee helps protect every purchase.

Sources

https://www.trydivinelocks.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hr5QxPGlBo4

https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=148243683864480