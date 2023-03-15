Reflux Rescue Reviews – Does It Work As Acid Reflux Fix for Heartburn Support?

Reflux Rescue is a 5-second dinner time ritual to eliminate acid reflux in heartburn in just seven days.

Designed specifically for people with acid reflux and heartburn, Reflux Rescue uses a blend of natural ingredients to target the root cause of the conditions, giving you rapid relief without the side effects of over-the-counter medication.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Reflux Rescue, how it works, and what the supplement does today in our review.

What is Reflux Rescue?

Reflux Rescue is a nutritional supplement available exclusively through RefluxRescueSolutionNow.com, where it’s priced at $69 per bottle.

As part of a 2023 promotion, the makers of Reflux Rescue are selling the supplement at a discount price and bundling additional bonus eBooks and supplements with all purchases. The supplement is normally priced at $149 per bottle.

According to the official website, Reflux Rescue has 54,740+ reviews from happy customers, making it one of the world’s most popular acid reflux and heartburn supplements. Plus, all purchases come with a 180 day moneyback guarantee.

Reflux Rescue Benefits

Reflux Rescue is marketed to people dealing with all types of acid reflux, heartburn, and GERD. Whether you’re an 18-year old who recently started to experience acid reflux or you’ve dealt with heartburn for decades, Reflux Rescue claims to be effective for all types of conditions.

Here are some of the benefits of taking Reflux Rescue daily, according to the official website:

Eliminate heartburn, GERD, acid reflux, and other digestive conditions immediately

Relieve acid reflux without prescription medication or over-the-counter solutions

Avoid using antacids, proton pump inhibitors, herbal remedies, and odd eating techniques

5-second dinner time ritual you can perform from the comfort of home

Permanently relieve acid reflux and heartburn in as little as seven days

Support healthy digestion and prevent dangerous and painful stomach ulcers

The supplement also works with zero side effects. Because it contains natural ingredients, Reflux Rescue is not associated with significant side effects; instead, it delivers powerful results without relying on drugs, medications, or other ingredients associated with harmful effects.

In fact, the maker of Reflux Rescue describes the supplement as a “permanent solution that addresses the underlying cause of the problem once and for all.” Instead of just masking the symptoms of acid reflux, Reflux Rescue is marketed as a permanent solution.

Who Created Reflux Rescue?

Reflux Rescue was developed by a man Named Jim Andrews who struggled with severe acid reflux. After eating certain foods, Jim frequently felt like he was going to puke.

One night while making love to his wife, Jim told his wife he was about to puke. His wife took offense. It made her feel unattractive. She thought Jim was talking about her – not his acid reflux. The incident left Jim’s marriage dangling by a thread on top of his other acid reflux concerns.

Jim decided to make a change. He started to research natural cures for acid reflux. To make a long story short, Jim discovered a secret, 5-second dinner time ritual that relieved his acid reflux immediately and saved his 23-year marriage.

How Does Reflux Rescue Work?

Jim Andrews discovered the solution to heartburn, acid reflux, and GERD in a small, Greek village on the Aegean Sea.

Members of that Greek village, located on the island of Chios, have very low rates of heartburn and acid reflux. Jim wanted to find out why. He started to research their diet and lifestyle habits. Eventually, Jim discovered a specific series of ingredients they take daily to avoid digestive concerns, heartburn, acid reflux, and GED.

Jim packaged these ingredients into a convenient supplement. Today, anyone can take that supplement daily to enjoy similar benefits, solving GERD, heartburn, indigestion, and other digestive concerns within days.

Reflux Rescue Targets the Root Cause of Acid Reflux: H. Pylori Bacteria

Jim Andrews’ research led him to discover acid reflux is unrelated to stomach acid levels.

In fact, he claims this is a lie spread by big pharmaceutical companies and doctors to convince you to buy more over-the-counter drugs. As long as you continue to believe acid reflux is caused by stomach acid levels, you’ll continue to take antacids and other medication to treat the condition.

Instead, Jim found the true cause of acid reflux “has nothing to do with your levels of stomach acid.” Instead, it’s caused by a “dynamite bacteria” within your body called H. pylori.

Here’s how H. pylori works and how it causes acid reflux:

H. pylori is the most common bacterial pathogen found in humans.

When your body has normal levels of H. pylori, it’s completely harmless.

As you get older, however, levels of H. pylori increase. And, as your digestive system slows with age, it can increase H. pylori even further.

Eating certain types of food can also raise H. pylori levels. When undigested food sits in your stomach for longer than normal, it feeds the H. pylori bacteria.

As H. pylori bacteria feed on undigested food in your stomach, it kicks off a process producing hydrogen gas in your stomach. This shoots stomach acid into your esophagus, causing heartburn so bad you can’t lay down.

Jim Andrews, creator of Reflux Rescue, specifically developed the formula to stop this process in its tracks. By taking Reflux Rescue before dinner, you can prevent stomach acid from shooting into your esophagus.

Reflux Rescue Ingredients

Reflux Rescue contains a blend of five active ingredients to kill H. pylori bacteria in your body. According to Jim Andrews, overabundant H. pylori bacteria cause heartburn and acid reflux. By killing this bacteria, you can permanently relieve acid reflux, heartburn, GERD, and related conditions.

Here are some of the active ingredients in Reflux Rescue and how they work:

Chios Mastic Gum: Also known as mastic gum, Chios mastic gum is the natural resin of the chia tree, which grows only on the Greek island of Chios in the Aegean Sea. Also known as the tears of Chios, mastic gum has been harvested at least 2,500 years, and there’s a record of its use in ancient Greece. Hippocrates used mastic gum for digestive problems, colds, and bad breath. The Romans also prized mastic gum, adding it to spiced wine. When the Ottomans ruled the island of Chios, mastic was as valuable as gold, and the Sultans protected the island like a fortress. During the Chios Massacre of 1822, the sultan spared mastic gum producers to ensure stable production. Today, mastic gum continues to be used in food, certain varnishes, and types of body lotion. It’s also found in supplements like Reflux Rescue.

4 Other Ingredients: Reflux Rescue contains four other ingredients linked to digestive health. Although Chios mastic is the most important ingredient in the formula, the other ingredients “have been shown to help keep H. pylori under control,” fighting the root cause of heartburn, GERD, and acid reflux from the inside out – without side effects. It’s possible the supplement contains probiotics, fiber sources, and other natural ingredients to fight H. pylori, support digestive health, and help prevent GERD, heartburn, and acid reflux both short-term and long-term.

Scientific Evidence for Reflux Rescue

Jim Andrews is not a doctor or dietitian, but he developed Reflux Rescue based on hundreds of hours of personal research and testing. Jim used Reflux Rescue to solve his own heartburn and acid reflux issues. Jim cites several studies to validate his use of individual ingredients in the formula. We’ll review some of the science supporting Reflux Rescue below.

It’s true there appears to be a connection between Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infections and GERD. One 2018 study published in Acta Biomedica found gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) was caused by the chronic exposure of the esophagus to stomach acid. However, H. pylori infection was a risk factor for GERD, and many people are able to relieve esophagitis (esophagus inflammation) after treating their H. pylori infection.

Other studies have found similar results, describing H. pylori as an important risk factor for the development of digestive issues. One study found H. pylori was an important risk factor for the development of ulcers and other stomach issues, for example, and that it had a more complex role with GERD. H. pylori is linked to GERD in some people but not others, and researchers haven’t fully explored this connection.

Overall, Jim claims to have spent more than six months researching the ingredients in Reflux Rescue to save his marriage with his wife, Sara. Today, he claims his formula has helped over 54,000+ people worldwide permanently eliminate acid reflux, heartburn, and similar conditions.

Reflux Rescue contains Chios mastic gum (Pisacia lentiscus) to permanently relieve GERD, acid reflux, and other digestive conditions. According to the official website, the supplement can permanently relieve these digestive health conditions in as little as seven days. One 2022 study reviewed the effects of Chios mastic gum, concluding it had multiple therapeutic properties that could make it valuable for use in human disease. Another study found Chois mastic gum had cytotoxic, antimicrobial activity, which could make it effective for managing H. pylori infection.

Although Reflux Rescue does not disclose the other four active ingredients in the formula, it’s possible they work in similar ways to defend your body against H. pylori infection and ensure normal digestion. However, Jim Andrews provides little evidence proving his supplement will permanently relieve GERD, acid reflux, or heartburn in as little as seven days as advertised on the official website.

Reflux Rescue Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Reflux Rescue is specifically marketed to people with acid reflux, GERD, heartburn, and similar issues. Whether you have a mild or severe case, Reflux Rescue claims to permanently relieve the condition within as little as seven days.

Here are some of the reviews from verified Reflux Rescue purchasers who have experienced success with the formula:

One customer experienced rapid relief with Reflux Rescue, and she likes taking the supplement for long-term relief of her acid reflux. To test the supplement was working, she stopped taking it after a few months of use. Then, she started to notice her acid reflux return. Now, she continues to spend around a dollar a day to take Reflux Rescue, claiming she is “completely free of acid reflux” and other digestive problems.

Other customers like Reflux Rescue for helping them sleep. If your acid reflux makes it tough to sleep at night, or if your issue flares up when lying down, then Reflux Rescue may be able to help.

Multiple customers used to feel a painful, burning sensation in their chest after eating until they started to take Reflux Rescue.

One customer even took an endoscopy and UBT test to confirm the issue was linked to H. pylori. His doctor prescribed triple antibiotics, but he ignored his doctor’s advice and took Reflux Rescue instead. He found Reflux Rescue “helped relieve the discomfort” and made it easier to sleep.

One customer suffered from acid reflux for two years before he started to take Reflux Rescue. Today, he no longer experiences “any troubles” even when eating hot, spicy food. He recommends the formula to anyone else who needs heartburn relief.

Customers also have good things to say about the customer service experience with Reflux Rescue, claiming the company delivered orders quickly, responded to requests, and was easy to deal with overall.

Overall, people with all types of heartburn, GERD, and acid reflux claim to have experienced significant relief using the supplement, and most agree Reflux Rescue works as advertised to provide powerful effects. In fact, Jim Andrews claims over 54,000 people have used his formula, making it one of the bestselling acid reflux supplements ever released.

Reflux Rescue Pricing

Reflux Rescue is normally priced at $149 per bottle, or $149 for a one month supply. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, the manufacturer has reduced the price to $69 per bottle. You could save even more money by buying 3 or 6 bottles, dropping the price as low as $49. Plus, qualifying purchases come with extra bonus bottles and eBooks.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Reflux Rescue online today:

1 Bottle: $69

$69 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + 1 Free Bottle of Flux Biotics + 1 Bonus eBook + Free Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + 1 Free Bottle of Flux Biotics + 1 Bonus eBook + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + 2 Free Bottles of Flux Biotics + 1 Bonus eBook + Free Shipping

Each bottle of Reflux Rescue contains a 30 day supply of the supplement. You take one serving daily to permanently relieve acid reflux within as few as seven days. Because the supplement claims to work in as few as seven days for permanent relief, you may only need one bottle to enjoy long-term relief.

Bonuses Included with Reflux Rescue

To promote Reflux Rescue in 2023, the makers are bundling a package of bonuses with all 3 and 6 bottle purchases. If you buy 3 or 6 bottles of Reflux Rescue online today, you immediately get bonus supplements and eBooks.

Bonuses include:

Free Bonus #1: Flux Biotics: You get 1 free bottle of Flux Biotics with all 3 bottle purchases and 2 free bottles of Flux Biotics with all 6 bottle purchases. Flux Biotics is a probiotic supplement featuring 13 probiotic strains of bacteria. These bacteria can destroy acid reflux and reset digestion, according to Jim Andrews, who also formulated this supplement. In fact, Jim initially wanted to add these probiotic strains to Reflux Rescue. However, he couldn’t fit them in the pill with the ingredients he already had. Each serving of Flux Biotics contains 13 nourishing probiotic strains to turbocharge results and eliminate acid reflux. You get 20 billion colony forming units (CFUs) per serving to help with acid reflux, heartburn, indigestion, GERD, and other symptoms while supporting overall digestive health.

Free Bonus #2: The Big Book of Reflux Soothing Recipes: Certain foods trigger acid reflux. In this 83-page recipe book, you can discover some of the best recipes, foods, and ingredients for acid reflux. Eating right can help soothe acid reflux. In fact, you don’t even need to give up your favorite foods to relieve acid reflux. In this recipe book, you can discover pizza, burgers, fried chicken, pancakes, chocolate, ice cream, desserts, and other popular foods. Jim claims he created these recipes based on “hundreds of hours of research and trial and error in the kitchen.” You get immediate access to all of these dozens of recipes after buying 3 or 6 bottles of Reflux Rescue today.

Reflux Rescue Refund Policy

Reflux Rescue has a 6-month, 180 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days if you didn’t experience any benefits or if you’re unhappy for any reason.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process.

About Reflux Rescue

Reflux Rescue was created by a man named Jim Andrews. Jim claims he spent more than six months researching and developing the formula. He struggled with his own acid reflux for years before finding a natural solution. After solving his own acid reflux with Reflux Rescue, he wanted to share it with the world.

You can contact the makers of Reflux Rescue and the company’s customer service team via the following:

According to Jim Andrews, big pharmaceutical companies are already attempting to take down his website. They see his supplement as a breakthrough impacting the multi-billion dollar acid reflux drug industry. He claims they’re already “spending thousands” in legal fees to silence him – so he’s not sure how long the website remains up.

Jim Andrews and his team manufacture Reflux Rescue in the United States using ingredients sourced from the Greek island of Chios and around the world.

Final Word

Reflux Rescue is an acid reflux, GERD, heartburn, and indigestion supplement made by Jim Andrews. The supplement contains a blend of natural ingredients to permanently relieve these conditions within as little as seven days, according to the official website.

Active ingredients in Reflux Rescue include tears of Chios, or Chios mastic gum. Sourced from the Greek island of Chios, Chios mastic gum can purportedly provide rapid relief from acid reflux as part of a 5-second dinnertime ritual.

To learn more about Reflux Rescue or to buy the popular supplement online today, visit the official website.

