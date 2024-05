Cause No. 23-2-07201-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ARCHER CONSTRUCTION, INC., A WASHINGTON CORPORATION; ANDERSEN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF WASHINGTON, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. TACOMA LIFE PROPERTIES, LLC A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY,

Defendant(s).

TO: TACOMA LIFE PROPERTIES, LLC, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property address is 3902 S 19TH ST, TACOMA, WA 98405.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $2,866,695.99 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 30, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By:Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ALL THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, W.M., IN CITY OF TACOMA PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, MORE SPECIFICALLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 88°02’07” WEST, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER, 1,071.00 FEET TO INTERSECT THE NORTHERLY EXTENSION OF THE WEST MARGIN OF DURANGO STREET; THENCE SOUTH 01°32’15” WEST, ALONG SAID NORTHERLY EXTENSION, 35.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SOUTH 19TH STREET AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, CONTINUING SOUTH 01°32’15” WEST, ALONG THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID DURANGO STREET, 270.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LIMITS OF SAID DURANGO STREET; THENCE SOUTH 88°02’07” EAST, ALONG SAID SOUTH LIMITS, 15.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01°32’15” WEST, 272.50 FEET TO A LINE LYING 577.50 FEET SOUTH OF AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 88°02’07” WEST, ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE, 264.00 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF NEW PARCEL B, CITY OF TACOMA BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT MPD2007-40000095202, FILED UNDER AUDITOR FEE NUMBER 200712195005; THENCE ALONG THE LIMITS OF SAID NEW PARCEL B THE FOLLOWING SEVEN COURSES;

THENCE NORTH 01°32’15” EAST 82.50 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°02’07” WEST 20.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01°32’15” EAST 56.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°02’07” WEST 41.22 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A 74.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHEASTERLY; THENCE CLOCKWISE, ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC DISTANCE OF 43.77 FEET THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 33°53’15”; THENCE NORTH 54°08’52” WEST 56.37 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 88°02’07” WEST 115.05 FEET TO THE EAST MARGIN OF MADISON STREET;

THENCE NORTH 01°32’15” EAST, ALONG SAID EAST MARGIN, 360.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID SOUTH 19TH STREET; THENCE SOUTH 88°02’07” EAST, ALONG SAID SOUTH MARGIN, 513.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

TOGETHER WITH VACATED SOUTH PROCTOR STREET AS VACATED PER CITY OF TACOMA ORDINANCE NUMBER 28314 AND FILED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR FEE NUMBER 201512110602.

PARCEL NO.: 0220121169

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

AHLERS CRESSMAN &

SLEIGHT, PLLC

KEITH D. SPARKS, ATTORNEY

1325 4TH AVE STE 1850 SEATTLE, WA. 98101

(206)287-9900

IDX-995799

May 8, 15, 22, 29, 2024