Western State Hospital

New Forensic Hospital –

Request for Qualifications for Structural Concrete Bid Package

– Predetermination of Bidder Eligibility

Clark Construction Group has been selected by The Department of Enterprise Services and The Department of Social Health Services as the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), for the Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project.

The Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project consists of demolishing twelve existing buildings and infrastructure and replacing with approximately 590,000 SF of new development, consisting of a 4-story post tensioned concrete and structural steel hospital, a 3-story mass timber administration building, and associated site work. The new Forensic Hospital is required to achieve LEED silver performance under v.4 for Healthcare. In addition, the facility is to be in compliance with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements, and per the Washington Governor’s Executive Order 20-01, the facility shall be designed to be net-zero energy. Clark Construction is predetermining bidder eligibility for Structural Concrete in accordance with all provisions of RCW 39.10.380 and RCW 39.10.400. At this time, Clark is accepting responses to establish eligibility as a qualified bidder for the Structural Concrete bid package. Only interested parties that are deemed qualified during this period will be eligible to bid during the future Structural Concrete bid period. All interested parties will need to respond to the Eligibility Criteria via Building Connected. Please contact Courtney Lehrman or Scott Anthes at WesternStateHospital@clarkconstruction.com to be given access to review the criteria and submit a response. Please include “WSH – Structural Concrete Prebid” in the subject line of the email. Responses are due by 12:00pm PST on May 21, 2024. All interested parties will be contacted with determination of eligibility by 12:00pm PST on May 29, 2024.

The Structural Concrete scope consists of mass concrete foundations and associated thermal controls, mat, spread, and continuous footings, basement construction, slab-on-grade, all vertical structural concrete, and post-tension elevated deck. This package will also include slab on cross-laminated timber at the mass timber Administration Building. Adherence to Global Warming Potential targets will be a key component of this scope.

It is in the best interest of the public to perform an eligibility analysis before bid opening because the project will require immediate notice to proceed with submittals and delegated design of post-tension tendons to maintain critical project dates, which would not allow a full bidder eligibility analysis to be performed following bid opening. Additionally, this scope will require knowledge of mass concrete procedures and design and implementation of thermal controls to maintain the project schedule, extensive experience with delegated design, furnishing, and installing of post-tension tendons in elevated deck, and technical coordination and phasing of these elements with the project stakeholders (State of Washington, Hospital and Administrative Employees, the Architect of Record and the Engineer of Record, and the GC/CM). BIM modeling and coordination will be required, as well as compliance with Global Warming Potential targets. Construction will be within an active hospital campus, which will continue to operate during construction.

Clark Construction Group is an equal opportunity employer and encourages bids from all subcontractors including minority, small, veteran, disadvantaged and women owned businesses.

IDX-995847

May 8, 2024