CITY OF FIRCREST

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SOUTH ORCHARD STREET GRIND & OVERLAY PROJECT

Notice is hereby given that the City of Fircrest, Pierce County, Washington does hereby invite sealed proposals for the SOUTH ORCHARD STREET GRIND & OVERLAY PROJECT as described and in accordance with the Bid Documents.

Bid Documents will be available beginning May 13, 2024. Free-of-charge access to project Bid Documents (plans, specifications, addenda, and Bidders List) is provided to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, and “City of Fircrest”. This online plan room provides Bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take-off tool. It is recommended that Bidders “Register” in order to receive automatic e-mail notification of future addenda and to place themselves on the “Self-Registered Bidders List”. Bidders that do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration.

This Contract provides for the improvement of approximately 2,880 LF of the southbound lane of S Orchard St to include: pavement grind and overlay, utility grade adjustments, loop detector removal, channelization, sidewalks, ramps, ADA improvements, and all related work as shown on the Plans and as described in the Project Manual.

Estimated Bid Range: $700,000 – $800,000

Proposals for this work must be sealed, marked “CITY OF FIRCREST – SOUTH ORCHARD STREET GRIND & OVERLAY PROJECT”, and returned to the City of Fircrest City Hall at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466-6999 by 10:00 AM May 28, 2024 where and at which time the proposals will be opened and read aloud.

Direct questions regarding the project to Randall DeJarlais, at KPG Psomas Inc.. Email randall.dejarlais@psomas.com . All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Fircrest is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond, in the amount not less than 5% of the bid amount, with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington, and no bid will be considered unless accompanied by such a bond. At time and place named, such bids will be opened and read, and the City of Fircrest staff will proceed to canvas the bids, and may award the project Contract to the lowest responsible bidder. The City of Fircrest reserves the unqualified right in their sole and absolute discretion to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid which, in their sole and absolute judgment will, under all circumstances, best serve the interest of the City of Fircrest.

IDX-996088

May 13, 20, 2024