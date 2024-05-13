Clark Construction-Predetermination of Bidder Eligibility

Western State Hospital New Forensic Hospital – Notice of Intent to Predetermine Bidder Eligibility – Enclosure, Exterior Glass and Glazing, and Interior Framing and Drywall Bid Packages

Clark Construction Group has been selected by The Department of Enterprise Services and The Department of Social Health Services as the General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM), for the Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project.

The Western State Hospital – New Forensic Hospital project consists of demolishing twelve existing buildings and infrastructure and replacing with approximately 590,000 SF of new development, consisting of a 4-story post tensioned concrete and structural steel hospital, a 3-story mass timber administration building, and associated site work. The new Forensic Hospital is required to achieve LEED silver performance under v.4 for Healthcare. In addition, the facility is to be in compliance with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services requirements, and per the Washington Governor’s Executive Order 20-01, the facility shall be designed to be net-zero energy. Clark Construction intends to predetermine bidder eligibility for Enclosure (Exterior Framing and Cladding), Exterior Glass and Glazing, and Interior Framing and Drywall in accordance with all provisions of RCW 39.10.380 and RCW 39.10.400. Due to the size, scope, and schedule importance of this critical package, Clark Construction, DES, and DSHS have determined that this project meets the criteria established in RCW 39.10.400 for the use of the prebid determination of subcontractor eligibility process.

The Enclosure (Exterior Framing and Cladding) scope consists of delegated design and installation of a complex exterior enclosure system. This includes, metal framing, exterior insulation, exterior weather barrier, cladding, and lattice. Installation will require a pre-fabricated panel system.

The Exterior Glass and Glazing scope consists of delegated design and installation for curtain wall and storefront.

The Interior Framing and Drywall scope consists of delegated design and installation of interior framing, framed ceilings, and drywall assemblies.

It is in the best interest of the public to perform an eligibility analysis before bid opening because the project will require immediate notice to proceed with submittals and delegated design to maintain critical project dates, which would not allow a full bidder eligibility analysis to be performed following bid opening. Additionally, this scope will require knowledge of AAMA, ASTM, and NFPA standards for designing and testing of custom assemblies. The project will require technical coordination and phasing of these elements with the project stakeholders (State of Washington, Hospital and Administrative Employees, the Architect of Record and the Engineer of Record, and the GC/CM). BIM modeling and coordination will be required, as well as compliance with Global Warming Potential targets. Construction will be within an active hospital campus, which will continue to operate during construction.

All interested parties are hereby notified that a public hearing in accordance with RCW 39.10.400 will be held at the date and times listed below. The location of the hearing will take place at the Western State Hospital Campus (9601 Steilacoom Blvd, Lakewood WA 98498) at Building 10 (Staff Development and New Employee Orientation). Enclosure (Exterior Framing and Cladding): 12:00pm PST, May 28th, 2024

Exterior Glass and Glazing: 12:30pm PST, May 28th, 2024

Interior Framing and Drywall: 1:00pm PST, May 28th, 2024

A map of the hearing site, the evaluation criteria, and the applicable weights for each criterion used in the evaluation will be available at the link below seven days before the hearing:

https://clarkconstruction.box.com/v/WesternStatePrebid

Written comments may be submitted to Courtney Lehrman or Scott Anthes at WesternStateHospital@clarkconstruction.com or submitted at the public hearing specified above. All comments must be received no later than the completion of the hearing (May 28th, 2024 at 1:30pm PST). Please include “WSH – Prebids” in the subject line of the email. This is only a notice of intent to predetermine bidder eligibility and an opportunity to provide any associated comments at or before the public hearing. A final written determination of the criteria will be published following the hearing. A separate notice will be published to indicate when the period for responses to the predetermination criteria is open and how to submit these responses.

Clark Construction Group is an equal opportunity employer and encourages bids from all subcontractors including minority, small, veteran, disadvantaged and women owned businesses.

May 13, 2024