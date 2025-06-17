PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

MISCELLANEOUS ELECTRICAL SERVICES UNIT PRICED CONTRACT

SPECIFICATION NO. E2253

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment and materials to complete miscellaneous electrical services.

Scope of Work:

The work generally required for this project includes on-call miscellaneous electrical work, which may include but not be limited to:

• Electrical services for installation of electric vehicle chargers

• Installation of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

• Troubleshooting and repairing electronic signs

• Repairing and/or installing lighting at bus stops, transit centers, or park and ride lots

• Electrical services associated with staff office reconfiguration

• Assessment of power supply at various facilities

• LED lighting installation

• Electrical metering installation or repair

The Contract will be issued for an amount not to exceed $200,000, including applicable taxes. The Contract shall expire within one calendar year following Notice to Proceed, or when the sum of $200,000 including applicable taxes has been expended under the Contract, whichever occurs first. If, at the end of the Contract term, available contract funds remain, the Contract term may be extended for one additional year upon mutual agreement. The unit prices as bid shall remain for the duration of the Contract term.

Sealed bids will be received at Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 1:00 p.m. on July 1, 2025 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

There will not be a pre-bid conference. All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Amber Liebel, Procurement Assistant Manager via email aliebel@piercetransit.org

Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond for five (5) percent of the total maximum contract amount of $200,000. This Project will be funded in part by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration. In accordance with Federal requirements, Pierce Transit has determined that this Contract has subcontracting possibilities and encourages the use of firms owned and controlled by Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE). Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Amber Liebel

Procurement Assistant Manager

IDX-1015324

June 17, 2025