NO. 24-4-03051-1 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

MARGARET E. EMERSON and BOB W. EMERSON, JR.,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

May 8, 2024

/s/ DENNICE L. BRYAN

Personal Representative

ATTORNEY FOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: KAMERON C. CAYCE CAYCE & GROVE

cayce | grove LAW OFFICES

22443 SE 240th St., Suite 101

Maple Valley, WA 98038

IDX-995854

May 8, 15, 22, 2024