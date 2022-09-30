Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading Reviews (Psychic Sonia)

Psychic Sonia has launched a new online service called a Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading.

Priced at $19, Sonia will deliver a sketch and reading online to help you understand your past life.

You get a digital sketch of what you looked like in your past life along with a detailed explanation of who you were – all delivered to your email inbox within 12 to 48 hours of ordering online.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading today in our review.

What is Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading?

A psychic named Sonia is offering a Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading online through PastLifeSketch.com

After answering a few basic questions about yourself, you can receive a reading from Psychic Sonia. Described as a “Master of Past Life,” Psychic Sonia has a proven track record of using her abilities to make sense of your past.

Do you feel like you lived a previous life? Do you want to discover everything you’ve always wanted to know about your previous life? Do you want to learn your past name, profession, history, and story?

Psychic Sonia can make sense of your past with a detailed past life reading and sketch, using her special gift to help you understand your past, make sense of your present and future, and discover everything you need to know about your past life.

How Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading Works

Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading is available online with a simple, four step process:

Step 1) Order your portrait and reading today through PastLifeSketch.com

Step 2) Provide 3 key details to help Sonia connect with the energy of your past reincarnation, including your given name, birthplace, and date of birth.

Step 3) Sonia draws your portrait and conducts a reading. Within 12 to 48 hours of ordering your sketch and reading online, Sonia will delve deep into your past, complete a thorough reading, and craft a portrait of your past life.

Step 4) You receive a scanned, digital sketch in your email inbox along with a detailed psychic reading explaining past details about your relationships, health, wealth, career, personality, and more.

By the end of the process, you can uncover who you were and move on with your life, equipped with the insight into your past life you need to reach your full potential.

Some people use readings to restore karmic balance and reset karmic relationships, helping them break free from past relationships. Others use readings to gain insight before making a big decision. Some use reading to discover who they are (or who they were). Others simply get a reading for curiosity’s sake.

Benefits of Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading

Ordering a Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading can lead to benefits like:

Acknowledge your past life

Clear out low vibration energy and stuck energy

Clear karmic blocks and restore karmic relationship balance

Help you realize your full potential in this lifetime

Empower you to avoid repeating the same mistakes over and over again

Make peace with your past and unveil key life lessons for your present and future

With just a few simple steps, you can discover crucial insight into your past, then use that insight to make informed decisions about your future.

Why Order a Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading?

People use Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading to answer questions about their past, heal mental and emotional wounds, discover their strengths and weaknesses, and start living fully in the moment, among other benefits.

Here are some of the perks of ordering Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading today:

Make Sense of Your Past: Discover your past life and get a sketch of who you were in a previous life. Psychic Sonia delivers a drawing of how you looked in a previous life, along with a reading explaining all pertinent details about your past life. Who were you? Where did you live? What was your profession? Were you married? How did you die? What did you look like? Psychic Sonia can answer all of these questions and more through her Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading.

Discover Multiple Past Lives: Each of us has multiple past lives. Your Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading may include multiple past lives, including details about each past life and how they influence us today.

Heal Mental & Emotional Wounds: Your past life may be weighing on you. You may experience blurry dreams or premonitions, for example. Others experience memories, unusual feelings, and other thoughts because of their connection with their past life. With Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading, you can reconnect with your past life and experience clarity and peace of mind, helping you move forward and move on.

Break the Vicious Cycle: Each of your past lives has made you the person you are today. With Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading, you can make meaning of lessons and knowledge to help you stop making the same mistake over and over again.

Know Your Strengths & Weaknesses: You have unique strengths – and unique weaknesses – because of your past lives. With Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading, you can make sense of your strengths and weaknesses to start winning effortlessly in life.

Discover Challenges on Your Life Path: Your past lives experienced challenges throughout their life path. Psychic Sonia can identify those challenges and explain how your past lives handled them, helping you get equipped for future challenges in your own life. You can discover how to prepare for challenges, solve those challenges, or avoid those challenges, for example.

Start Living Fully in the Moment: When you know about your past and your different reincarnation, you can better live fully in the moment. Psychic Sonia believes her sketch and reading help you overcome a fear of death, get rid of uncertainty, and embrace life while living in the moment, among other benefits.

Restore Karmic Balance: Are you holding on to people because your souls were connected in a previous life? Does your soul have unfinished business with another soul? Psychic Sonia claims her sketch and reading can give you a “karmic detox,” helping you balance your karma with the world and clear any lingering karmic relationships, helping you move forward with a clean slate.

Make Sense of Fears, Likes, & Dislikes: Do you have weird aversions to certain people, foods, things, or places? Do you have unusual fears? Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading can use your past lives to identify those fears and the root cause behind them. Your past lives were attracted to certain things, scared of other things, and drawn to certain places. By getting a past life reading from Psychic Sonia, you can get clarity, awareness, and understanding of strong feelings you’ve never previously been able to understand.

Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading Reviews

Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading is backed by 3,100+ 5-star verified reviews. Over the years of reading past lives online, Psychic Sonia has also amassed over 27,000 satisfied customers. Overall, most customers agree Psychic Sonia’s readings and sketches gave them the insight they were looking for.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified customers at the official website:

One customer claims she was stuck in a decade-long toxic relationship and she found herself always drawn back to her boyfriend. After a Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading, she discovered her psychic past life had a strong karmic connection with her boyfriend “going all the way back to the 13th century.” The reading gave her the clarity she needed to restore karmic balance and move on with her life.

One customer was skeptical about the reading but decided to give it a try. He’s now a “believer” after discovering her was “a master baker in medieval Europe.” He had always wondered why he loved baking. Now, he knows why. Thanks to the reading, in fact, he has now started his own bakery and business is booming.

Another customer described Psychic Sonia as “a beautiful soul” who is committed to her work. She found Sonia’s portrait was “so real” and spoke to the core of her soul.

Other customers report everything in Psychic Sonia’s reading resonated deeply with them, giving them the clarity and healing they were looking for.

Others praise the Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading for being deep, meaningful, soulful, and educational, with people learning intricate details about their past lives and how those lives affect the future.

Some give the Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading as a present, while others have received a reading as a present. It’s a great gift for a loved one, family member, or friend looking for greater insight into their life.

Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading Pricing

The Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading by Psychic Sonia is priced at a one-time fee of $19. Alternatively, you can add a Premium Upgrade to your order for an extra $29.99, giving you a more detailed reading.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading by Psychic Sonia: $19

$19 Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading by Psychic Sonia with Premium Upgrade: $48.99 ($29.99 extra)

You receive your Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading within 12 to 48 hours of ordering online. Your sketch and reading are delivered directly to your email inbox.

You can also login to the official website to see your past life reading and sketch at any time at app.pastlifesketch.com

Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading Refund Policy

All readings are backed by a 365-day moneyback guarantee, which is above and beyond the ordinary 60-day moneyback guarantee with Clickbank products.

You can request a complete refund on your Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading within 365 days of your purchase with no questions asked. If you don’t like the information you learned during the reading, or if none of the information helped you over the next year, then you can request a complete refund.

Overall, Psychic Sonia is confident her customers will be 100% satisfied with their past life reading and sketch.

About Psychic Sonia

There’s limited information online about Psychic Sonia and her background. Although there are other psychics named Sonia, none of them resemble the Sonia featured on the official Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading website.

Sonia describes herself as a “Master of Past Life.” In addition to offering a Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading, Psychic Sonia offers Past Life Regression Portraits, Past Life Soulmate Readings, Past Life Family Readings, and Messages from your Past Self, among other past life reading services.

You can contact Psychic Sonia and the Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading customer service team via the following:

Email: support@pastlifesketch.com

support@pastlifesketch.com Clickbank Order Support: https://www.clkbank.com/

Final Word

Over 27,000 people have used Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading to get clarity about their past, present, and future.

With a single sketch and reading, you can discover crucial details about your past lives and how they influence your current life – and your future.

Each Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading is priced at $19 and backed by a 365-day moneyback guarantee. To learn more or to order Psychic Sonia’s Past Life Regression Sketch & Reading online today, visit the official website.

