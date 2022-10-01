Arctic Blast Reviews – Effective Ingredients or Waste of Money?

Arctic Blast is a pain relieving topical solution available exclusively online through GetArcticBlast.com.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, Arctic Blast can purportedly provide you with freedom and release you from pain in 54 seconds – without pills or surgery.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Arctic Blast and its effect on chronic pain today in our review.

What is Arctic Blast?

Arctic Blast is a topical pain relief formula marketed to anyone with chronic pain. After applying the liquid formula, Arctic Blast works in under a minute to relieve pain at the site.

Arctic Blast was developed by a man named Kevin Richardson. The formula is all-natural, clinically-proven, and 100% legal without a prescription.

If you’re sick of taking conventional pain relief medication, then Arctic Blast could help. The formula claims to work within seconds without the side effects of Tylenol, Advil, and Aleve. Instead of damaging your liver and worrying about unknown risks, you can quickly relieve pain without side effects.

Arctic Blast is made in the United States by a company named Nutriomo Labs.

Benefits of Arctic Blast

Arctic Blast is designed as the ultimate pain relief solution. Instead of struggling with pain and mobility issues, and instead of avoiding the things you love because of your chronic pain, you can resume living a normal, active life with the help of Arctic Blast and its active ingredients.

Here are some of the benefits of Arctic Blast, according to the official website:

Move around pain-free like you did in your 30s

Get out of bed in the morning without stiff, aching joints

Enjoy doing your favorite activities without stiffness

Play on the floor with your children and grandchildren

Exercise without pain and boost mobility

Have twice the energy you do today because pain is no longer draining your energy

Overall, Arctic Blast claims to solve virtually every problem faced by chronic pain sufferers. You can “play gold like you used to” and “enjoy fun hobbies again like woodworking, gardening, sports and others” according to the creators of Arctic Blast. Whether you’re trying to play with your grandkids again or wanting to enjoy your favorite activities, you can use Arctic Blast to enjoy powerful benefits.

How Does Arctic Blast Work?

Arctic Blast works using the power of DMSO. Researched for decades, DMSO is a natural pain relief solution popular among certain athletes and celebrities.

Today, thanks to Arctic Blast, ordinary people can access the pain relieving power of DMSO, enjoying proven benefits.

The makers of Arctic Blast describe DMSO as a “pain-vanishing secret” that has “no side effects or long-term unknown risks.”

Big pharma hates DMSO. DMSO cuts into their bottom lines. Big pharmaceutical companies don’t want to promote a natural pain relief medication alternative. Instead, they want you to continue using pain relief medication that targets the symptoms – not the root cause of pain.

In addition to DMSO, Arctic Blast contains a blend of popular and proven pain relief ingredients, including camphor oil, menthol oil, aloe vera gel, arnica montana flower extract, emu oil, and wintergreen oil. Some of these substances physically cool the source of your pain, helping you enjoy relief. Others penetrate the skin to target pain at a deep level.

How to Use Arctic Blast

The makers of Arctic Blast recommend applying just one or two drops of the highly-concentrated liquid formula to your skin to relieve pain immediately.

Here’s how to use Arctic Blast:

Apply 1-2 drops of Arctic Blast directly onto your skin at the source of the pain

Rub in the formula gently

Wait 54 seconds

That’s it! A single application will leave you “pain-free for up to days,” according to the official website. Some people apply Arctic Blast daily, while others only apply the formula once every few days.

The Dangers of Pain Relief Medication and NSAIDs

The makers of Arctic Blast market their formula as a safe alternative to NSAIDs and other pain relief medications. In fact, the Arctic Blast website is filled with warnings about the dangers of pain relief medication.

Many people use NSAIDs and other pain relief medication daily. However, using this medication can lead to significant health risks, including:

Increased risk of heart failure

Gastrointestinal damage

Ulcers

Higher risk of kidney failure

According to the makers of Arctic Blast, pain relief medications like Advil, Aleve, and other OTC pain relievers cause 103,000 hospitalizations and 16,500 deaths per year.

Certain pain relief medication has also been linked to death. Vioxx, a prescription painkiller approved by the FDA, killed 60,000 people before it was banned from the market, according to the makers of Arctic Blast – and “your prescription pill could be the next one to be banned.”

For all of these reasons, the formulators of Arctic Blast recommend using the formula as a safe, natural, side effect-free alternative to conventional pain relief options.

Arctic Blast Ingredients

Many pain relief formulas claim to deliver powerful benefits – but they don’t work as advertised to relieve pain in a significant way. What makes Arctic Blast different? Why take Arctic Blast? What’s inside the formula that makes it unique from other pain relief formulas? We’ll break down the ingredients in Arctic Blast below.

DMSO: Arctic Blast contains dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), a popular natural pain relief ingredient. Many people apply DMSO topically to decrease pain and speed up the healing of wounds, burns, muscle, and skeletal injuries.

Menthol: Menthol is one of the two official active ingredients in Arctic Blast (along with camphor). Menthol activates a cooling sensation within your joints, according to the manufacturer, to relieve pain, inflammation, and irritation.

Camphor: Camphor oil is found in many topical pain relief formulas, including topical analgesics. It’s a natural, plant-based oil that works similar to menthol, cooling the body in targeted areas upon application.

Aloe Vera Leaf: Arctic Blast contains aloe vera, which has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Many people apply aloe vera leaf daily to their skin to soothe inflammation and redness. In Arctic Blast, that same aloe vera can relieve joint pain induced by inflammation, according to the manufacturer.

Arnica Montana Flower Extract: Arctic Blast contains a natural flower extract called Arnica montana flower extract. According to the manufacturer, this flower contains natural chemicals that can reduce swelling, decrease pain, and act as antibiotics.

Calendula Officinalis Extract: Arctic Blast contains calendula officinalis extract. This extract was used in traditional medicine for wound healing, rashes, infections, inflammation, and more.

St. John’s Wort: Arctic Blast contains St. John’s wort oil, which has been traditionally used for nerve pain, anxiety, and tension.

Wintergreen Oil: Wintergreen oil, also known as methyl salicylate, is a topical pain reliever linked to certain effects, and it’s particularly popular for lower back pain.

By applying drops of Arctic Blast once or twice per day, you can purportedly enjoy immediate relief from pain and inflammation.

Scientific Evidence for Arctic Blast

Arctic Blast contains a blend of science-backed ingredients to relieve pain at the source. Many of the ingredients in Arctic Blast are backed by genuine scientific evidence. Others have been used for centuries for pain relief. We’ll review some of the science behind Arctic Blast below.

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) has a long history of use as a topical anti-inflammatory agent. As Kaiser Permanente explains, one study found a 10% DMSO gel could help patients with tendinitis by significantly reducing pain and inflammation in the joints. In this 2016 study, meanwhile, researchers found DMSO repressed inflammatory cytokine production from human blood cells and reduced symptoms of autoimmune arthritis.

Camphor and menthol are the only two official active ingredients in Arctic Blast. Both have proven pain relieving effects. In this 2021 study, for example, researchers found camphor oil led to a significant reduction in inflammation and pain when applied topically. Meanwhile, this 2014 study showed similar results in people with carpal tunnel syndrome. Workers applied menthol topically to their wrists, then experienced powerful pain relief effects.

Overall, Arctic Blast contains a blend of multiple proven pain relieving ingredients linked to a range of benefits. By combining menthol and camphor with active ingredients like DMSO, Arctic Blast could contribute to pain relief effects.

Arctic Blast Ingredients Label

The makers of Arctic Blast disclose the full list of ingredients and concentrations in Arctic Blast upfront, making it easy to see how the formula works and what’s in the formula.

The label lists two active ingredients in Arctic Blast, including:

Menthol 10.00%

Camphor 3.00%

All other ingredients are listed as inactive ingredients. Inactive ingredients include aloe vera juice, deionized water, arnica montana flower extract, calendula officinalis extract, emu oil, dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), ethylhexylglycerin, St. John’s wort, isopropyl alcohol, wintergreen oil, olive oil, phenoxyethanol, polysorbate-20, and SD-alcohol 40B

Arctic Blast Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Arctic Blast website has plenty of reviews from customers who have enjoyed significant benefits by applying Arctic Blast daily. Some have suffered from chronic pain for years before finding relief with Arctic Blast. Others were trying to avoid pain relief medication, NSAIDs, and pain relief surgery, among other solutions.

Here are some of the reviews left by customers on the official website:

One customer claims his leg pain was so bad that he couldn’t walk without an aid. However, he ordered Arctic Blast, used it, and the pain disappeared immediately. When the pain returned a few days later, he applied Arctic Blast again and got immediate relief.

Another customer uses Arctic Blast to eliminate joint pain, backache, and other pains all over the body, claiming the formula improved her life tremendously.

Another customer claims Arctic Blast “has been great” for helping with her husband’s neuropathy in his hands and feet.

One customer uses Arctic Blast to help with carpal tunnel syndrome, claiming he takes a bottle of the solution with him wherever he goes.

One customer used Arctic Blast to help his fibromyalgia, sciatica, and low back pain. He had tried treating his issues for years but nothing worked. He describes Arctic Blast as a “medication” that “really worked for [him] much better than everything else.” He doesn’t want to stay, he’s cured, but he definitely feels better.

Some users use Arctic Blast to treat acute pain – like pain that suddenly occurs. One customer claims his right knee pain was killing him. It hurt so bad. He immediately applied Arctic Blast to his knee and enjoyed rapid relief.

Another couple use Arctic Blast daily for osteoarthritis, leg pain, and hip pain, claiming it only takes a little to enjoy powerful relief.

One customer claims he used to walk with a cane. After using Arctic Blast, he can walk without his cane and he now enjoys walking quickly around his block.

One customer describes Arctic Blast as “a miraculous product,” claiming she uses it daily to relieve her chronic pain.

Another customer claims her chronic pain was so bad that doctors continued to prescribe prescription-strength pain relief medication, yet nothing alleviate her pain. Out of desperation, she tried Arctic Blast and enjoyed immediate relief.

One customer describes the DMSO technology behind Arctic Blast as “more effective than opioids, and is not addictive.”

One customer claims Arctic Blast improved pain from her whiplash injury by “80%”

Overall, most customers agree Arctic Blast works as advertised to target and relieve chronic pain, helping you eliminate pain rapidly without the side effects of conventional pain relief drugs. In fact, according to the official website, Arctic Blast has 12,000+ 5-star reviews from satisfied buyers.

Arctic Blast Pricing

Arctic Blast is available at $69 per bottle as part of a pre-launch special. When Arctic Blast is fully launched, the manufacturer plans to raise the price to $109 per bottle.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Arctic Blast online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free Worldwide Shipping

$69 + Free Worldwide Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 + Free Worldwide Shipping

$147 + Free Worldwide Shipping 6 Bottles: $234 + Free Worldwide Shipping

Each bottle includes a one month supply of liquid Arctic Blast formula. All purchases also include free worldwide shipping.

Bonuses Included with Arctic Blast

As part of a 2022 promotion, all Arctic Blast purchases come with bonus eBooks and reports. You receive immediate access to these bonuses and reports when ordering Arctic Blast online today.

Bonuses include:

Bonus eBook #1: The Anti-Inflammation Diet: Making small dietary changes today can reduce inflammation. This eBook, written by Arctic Blast creator Kevin Richardson, teaches you some of the best foods for reducing inflammation. You can discover specific recipes and ingredients to reduce inflammation throughout your body, for example, including a Ginger Berry Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie and others.

Bonus eBook #2: Feed Your Joints Back to Life: This eBook teaches you how to use certain recipes, foods, and ingredients to restore joint health and mobility. One food is designed to specifically rebuild collagen, for example, while another targets cartilage. By implementing these foods and ingredients into your daily diet, you could enjoy powerful effects.

Bonus eBook #3: Longevity Secrets from the Healthiest 100-Year-Olds: Some people live to 100. Others don’t. Many people are surprised about the small differences between 100-year olds and the rest of the population. There are certain longevity tips, diet and lifestyle strategies, and other changes you can make to increase your lifespan. In this book, you can discover some of the most proven longevity secrets from the world’s healthiest 100-year-olds.

Arctic Blast Refund Policy

The makers of Arctic Blast are confident the formula will immediately relieve many types of pain. If the formula doesn’t work for you, or if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked within 365 days of your original purchase.

Contact the manufacturer within 365 days to initiate the refund process.

About Arctic Blast

Arctic Blast was created by a man named Kevin Richardson, who describes himself as a “pain specialist.” Kevin does not disclose his medical certifications, educational experience, or other information about his background upfront. However, he used his experience as a pain specialist to formula the ultimate pain relief formula in Arctic Blast.

Kevin Richardson teamed up with a pain relief company named Nutriomo Labs to develop his formula. That company makes Arctic Blast at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States.

Nutriomo Labs (also known as N-Labs) was founded with the goal of creating products to free people from pain. In addition to Arctic Blast, the company is known for SolarMax and Restria.

Much of Nutriomo Labs’ research is based on the work of Nobel Prize nominee and neurologist Alfred Goldscheider (1858 – 1935).

You can contact the Arctic Blast customer service team via the following:

Phone: 1-800-856-5587

Online Support Form: https://support.getarcticblast.com/

Final Word

Arctic Blast is a topical pain relief solution that claims to immediately relieve multiple types of pain. Just apply 1 or 2 drops of liquid formula to the source of your pain, wait 54 seconds, and enjoy rapid and powerful pain relief effects.

Some people use Arctic Blast to help with chronic joint and body pain. Others use it for specific conditions – like fibromyalgia or sciatica.

To learn more about Arctic Blast or to buy the pain relief formula online today, visit the official website at GetArcticBlast.com today, where all purchases are backed by a 365-day moneyback guarantee.

