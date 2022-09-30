Biotox Gold Reviews – Is It Worth the Money?

Biotox Gold is a liquid weight loss formula designed to burn belly fat and detoxify your body.

By taking drops of Biotox Gold daily, you can purportedly lose weight rapidly by taking advantage of a “30-second morning ritual.”

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Biotox Gold and how it works today in our review.

What is Biotox Gold?

Biotox Gold is a weight loss supplement available exclusively online through BiotoxGold.com.

Made with a blend of concentrated natural ingredients, the liquid formula is designed to boost energy and metabolism, making it easier to lose weight.

According to reviews shared on the official Biotox Gold website, some customers have lost over 50 pounds after taking Biotox Gold for just two months – or nearly 1lb per day. One customer nearly lost 2lbs per day with Biotox Gold, dropping 18lbs in just 10 days.

Each bottle of Biotox Gold is priced at $79, and all purchases are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Biotox Gold Work?

Biotox Gold is marketed specifically to people who have tried diets before – but didn’t achieve the results they wanted.

According to the makers of Biotox Gold, people struggle to lose weight with dieting because they’re not targeting the root cause of weight loss: a fat-resistant hormone.

When your body has high levels of a specific fat-resistant hormone, it’s virtually impossible to lose weight – even when you’re dieting, exercising, and doing everything right.

Biotox Gold aims to help by balancing levels of this fat-resistant hormone and restoring them to normal, helping you enjoy powerful weight loss effects.

Just take 10 drops of Biotox Gold per day (30 drops per day) to rapidly lose weight. According to customer reviews shared on the official website, people have lost around 0.5lbs to 1lb of fat per day while taking Biotox Gold, leading to significant weight loss in a few weeks.

Who Created Biotox Gold?

Biotox Gold was created by a woman named Tonya. One day, Tonya walked into her house and caught her husband cheating with a woman half her age. Tonya was devastated, and the incident led to divorce.

Instead of getting mad, Tonya decided to get even. She started researching the best and easiest ways to lose weight.

To make a long story short, Tonya stumbled upon the ingredients in Biotox Gold, tested different formulas on herself, and now sells the formula online to anyone who wants to enjoy powerful weight loss effects.

Tonya lost a considerable amount of weight in a short period of time while taking Biotox Gold. She hooked up with a more handsome man than her ex-husband, and now her ex-husband is miserable and single while Tonya is happier than ever.

Biotox Gold Ingredients

Biotox Gold contains a concentrated blend of multiple liquid ingredients. Some of these ingredients boost your metabolism, while others target the weight loss-resistant hormone to restore normal levels.

Overall, the makers of Biotox Gold claim to have added 20 natural plants to the formula. Although they do not disclose the full list of ingredients, dosages, and concentrations upfront, we know many of the ingredients in Biotox Gold and how they work.

Here are some of the ingredients in Biotox Gold and how they work:

Ginseng: One of the most science-backed ingredients in Biotox Gold is ginseng. Popular in traditional Korean and Chinese medicine for centuries, ginseng can boost your immunity and metabolism, helping to prepare your body for further weight loss.

Guarana: Naturally found in the jungles of South America, guarana has been used for centuries for energy and metabolism. Today, many popular energy drinks use a combination of caffeine and guarana to boost energy. In Biotox Gold, the guarana can boost energy to provide anti-aging benefits, according to the manufacturer, while also making it easy to maintain a caloric deficit.

Grape Seed Extract: Grape seed extract is rich with natural antioxidants like resveratrol. Also found in wine, resveratrol is prized for its anti-aging and weight loss effects. The only problem with resveratrol is that you need to consume a significant number of grapes (or a significant amount of wine) to get a good dose of it. With the concentrated grape seed extract in Biotox Gold, you can get a substantial dose of resveratrol to accelerate weight loss and anti-aging effects.

Malabar Tamarind: According to the makers of Biotox Gold, Malabar tamarind is an exotic ingredient known only to people in a small village in Indonesia. In fact, Malabar tamarind is another name for Garcinia cambogia, one of the trendiest diet pill ingredients of the last decade. Each drop of Biotox Gold contains Garcinia cambogia to supress appetite, accelerate weight loss, boost metabolism and energy, and help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Cayenne Pepper: Biotox Gold contains cayenne pepper and its active ingredient capsaicin. Capsaicin has been shown to “heat up” your body to encourage fat burning, making it easier to lose significant weight. When you take the cayenne pepper in Biotox Gold daily, you’re helping your body burn away fat and making it easier to maintain a caloric deficit.

African Mango Extract: Along with Garcinia cambogia, African mango extract has been one of the trendiest weight loss supplement ingredients of the last decade. Each serving of Biotox Gold contains a strong dose of African mango extract, which is typically used to suppress appetite, boost metabolism, and encourage fat burning.

Green Tea Extract: Biotox Gold contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) from green tea extract. Studies show green tea extract and its antioxidants like EGCG can lead to significant weight loss results. When taking Biotox Gold daily, you’re flooding your body with antioxidants that can encourage fat burning, force your body into weight loss mode, and support healthy inflammation throughout your body to prepare you for further weight loss.

Amino Acids: Biotox Gold contains two amino acids, including L-tryptophan and L-carnitine. The two popular amino acids work in different ways to support weight loss. L-carnitine is found in many preworkout and post-workout formulas for its effects on blood flow, energy, and muscle development. L-tryptophan, meanwhile, is found in many sleep aid supplements for its connection to relaxation. Although the two amino acids work in different ways, they both form the building blocks of protein within the body, and they could have powerful effects on energy and weight loss overall.

Chromium: Biotox Gold contains a single mineral, chromium, linked to weight loss and blood sugar. Many diabetics take chromium daily for its effects on blood sugar. Studies show diabetics tend to have lower chromium levels than non-diabetics, which is why a chromium supplement could be important.

Other Herbal & Plant Extracts: Biotox Gold also contains a blend of other herbal and plant extracts from around the world, including maca, licorice (and the glycyrrhizin inside licorice), raspberry ketones, eleuthero root, and more.

Scientific Evidence for Biotox Gold

The makers of Biotox Gold provide limited information about the supplement, how it works, and the science behind the formula. However, according to the official website, customers have lost anywhere from 0.5 to 2lbs of fat per day with Biotox Gold. Below, we’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting Biotox Gold.

The official Biotox Gold website cites a small number of sources to validate its claims. However, most of those sources are blogs – not placebo-controlled trials published in peer-reviewed journals. And, without knowing the dosage or concentration of any ingredients within Biotox Gold, it’s difficult to compare the supplement to competing supplements or modern studies.

As proof Garcinia cambogia (labeled as Malabar tamarind) works as advertised, the makers of Biotox Gold cite this 2013 study on the natural ingredient. In that study, researchers found Garcinia cambogia had natural chemicals like hydroxycitric acid (HCA) that could help with serotonin levels and glucose update, leading to anti-obesity effects.

Biotox Gold also contains ginseng, which has been used for thousands of years as a natural remedy. Today, some studies have connected ginseng to significant weight loss effects. In this 2014 study, for example, researchers found ginseng had a significant weight on weight loss and improved gut microbiota in participants.

One of the most science-backed ingredients for weight loss in Biotox Gold is green tea extract, labeled as EGCG on the official Biotox Gold website. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is a natural antioxidant found in green tea linked to powerful weight loss effects. In this 2009 study, researchers found the catechins in green tea – including EGCG – significantly decreased body weight. In a separate study from 2014, researchers analyzed 14 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on green tea and found consistent, steady weight loss across most of these trials, with participants losing 4 to 6lbs more weight, on average, than a placebo.

Although some of the ingredients in Biotox Gold are linked to weight loss, there’s limited evidence they can help you lose 0.5 to 2lbs per day – especially without diet or exercise.

Biotox Gold Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

According to customer reviews shared on the official Biotox Gold website, customers have lost anywhere from 0.5 to 1lb per day while taking Biotox Gold.

Some customers have lost as much as 50lbs in 2 months, for example, with no reported changes in their diet or exercise habits.

Typically, a good diet and exercise program can lead to weight loss of around 0.5lbs to 1lb per week. To lose 1lb per week, you need to maintain a daily calorie deficit of around 500. Biotox Gold customers, meanwhile, report losing as much as 1lb per day, which is an impressive weight loss result.

Here are some of the Biotox Gold reviews and weight loss claims shared by customers online:

One reviewer describes Biotox Gold as “one of the best investments [she has] ever made,” claiming she has enjoyed powerful weight loss results with the formula; overall, she describes Biotox Gold as a “game changer”

One customer claims his energy levels “have soared” since he started to take Biotox Gold; he describes the formula as “an awesome product for weight loss” while also helping in other areas of his life

One customer has “lost over 50 pounds” in just “2 short months” of taking Biotox Gold; she took Biotox Gold every morning, once a day, and dropped from 273lbs to 218lbs (55lbs total) while feeling better and having more energy than ever before; that customer also claims she did not try any “useless diets or crazy exercises” to achieve these dramatic weight loss results

One customer was skeptical about Biotox Gold and how it worked, but she decided to give it a try; that customer lost nearly 2lbs a day, dropping 18lbs in jus 10 days with the formula

According to the official website, “thousands” of men and women have “lost 20, 40 and even 100lbs” by taking Biotox Gold

Biotox Gold Pricing

Biotox Gold is priced at $79 per bottle, although the price drops significantly when ordering multiple bottles. All 3 and 6 bottle packages come with 1 or 2 bonus bottles.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Biotox Gold online today:

1 Bottle (1 Month Supply): $79 + $9.95 Shipping

$79 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles (3 Month Supply): $165 + $9.95 Shipping + 1 Free Bonus

$165 + $9.95 Shipping + 1 Free Bonus 6 Bottles (6 Month Supply): $252 + $9.95 Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Each bottle contains a one month supply of liquid Biotox Gold formula. The manufacturer recommends taking 10 drops or Biotox Gold three times per day, which means each bottle of Biotox Gold should contain around 900 drops (30 drops per day x 30 days).

Bonuses Included with Biotox Gold

If you buy the 3 or 6 bottle package of Biotox Gold, you get a bonus supplement called Complete Multi Vitamin. Also made by Biotox Nutrition, this multivitamin provides a significant daily dose of certain vitamins and minerals and is specifically meant to complement the effects of Biotox Gold.

Biotox Gold Refund Policy

Biotox Gold has a 60 day satisfaction guarantee included with all purchases.

You have 60 days to try the formula, see if it works for you, and determine if it’s the right choice for you. If you didn’t lose weight with Biotox Gold, or if you’re unhappy for any reason, then you can request a complete refund.

About Biotox Gold

Biotox Gold is made by a company named Biotox Nutrition. That company appears to make a single supplement: Biotox Gold.

Biotox Nutrition makes the supplement in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. That facility is inspected by the FDA and Biotox Gold is made under sterile, strict, and precise standards.

A woman named Tonya contributed to the Biotox Gold formula. Tonya was searching for natural ways to lose weight easily. Her research led her to discover the ingredients in Biotox Gold. Today, Tonya wants to share her formula with the world to help anyone enjoy similar weight loss results.

You can contact the makers of Biotox Gold via the following:

Email: support@biotoxnutrition.com

Final Word

Biotox Gold is a liquid nutritional supplement designed to maximize fat burning by boosting metabolism and energy.

By taking 10 to 30 drops of Biotox Gold daily, you can purportedly lose anywhere from 0.5 to 2lbs of fat per day, according to customer testimonials shared at the official website.

To learn more about Biotox Gold or to buy the liquid formula online today, visit the official website at BiotoxNutrition.com.

