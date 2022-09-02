Kailo Reviews – Does Kailo Patch for Pain Relief Really Work?

Kailo is a skin patch advertised as “the future of pain relief.”

Available online, Kailo naturally relieves pain anywhere on your body with no side effects. The patch is supported by over 1 million happy customers and a 95% positive user rating. Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the Kailo pain relief system and how it works.

What is Kailo?

Kailo is a natural pain relief patch that provides simple, effective, and affordable pain relief.

Instead of relying on medication or invasive treatments to relieve pain, you can enjoy powerful relief just by applying Kailo to the targeted area of your skin.

Kailo is reusable and comes with adhesive skin patches. You attach Kailo to the adhesive skin patches, then attach the adhesive skin patches to your skin or clothing. Most people experience pain relief within 5 to 10 minutes of applying Kailo. Some people wear Kailo all day long, while others wear Kailo for a few minutes.

Kailo is made in the United States and is backed by genuine scientific evidence. In a recent clinical trial, Kailo was proven to provide significant pain relief in participants compared to a placebo.

Kailo Labs, LLC is based in Sandy, Utah.

Kailo Features

The makers of Kailo advertise all of the following features:

Relieve pain in 60 seconds or less

Apply directly to the source of pain

100% drug-free with zero side effects

Non-habit forming and can be safely worn every day

Works on your head, neck, shoulder, back, knee, hand, foot, and other sources of pain

Waterproof, durable, and can be worn long-term for maximum pain relief

Some people use Kailo to target the pain caused by pinched nerves. Others use Kailo to relieve pulled muscles or other chronic conditions. Whatever your issue, Kailo can help you find relief.

How Does Kailo Work?

Kailo works by targeting the root cause of pain.

You experience pain because of electrical signals that travel from the location of the pain to your brain. The worse the pain, the stronger the electrical signal.

Kailo works by interfering with these electrical signals at the source. Each Kailo patch has nanocapacitors that communicate directly with the brain’s electrical system. These nanocapacitors – and there are thousands on each patch – tell your body to decrease the volume of the pain signal. Your brain sends help to the targeted area, and you experience immediate pain relief.

“Nanocapacitors” is a fancy word for a straightforward technology: Kailo’s patch has thousands of tiny metal points that touch your skin’s surface. These pieces of metal are conductive, which means they interact with your body’s bioelectrical system (your natural electricity). Instead of running a current through your body like a TENS device, Kailo simply uses your body’s existing natural electricity to interfere with pain signals.

Many users experience pain relief immediately after placing the Kailo skin patch on their bodies. Kailo disrupts the electrical pain signals directly, leading to rapid pain relief.

Unlike some pain relief patches, Kailo doesn’t infuse anything into your skin or use medicine or drugs; instead, it simply uses your body’s natural electrical signals to create rapid pain relief.

Kailo Uses Nanocapacitors for Maximum Pain Relief

The secret to Kailo’s technology is the use of nanocapacitors. Also known as micro capacitors, these small metal nodes can carry an electrical charge.

When you place a Kailo patch on your body, the nanocapacitors interfere with your body’s electrical system, stopping the pain at your source.

Without Kailo on your body, your body experiences pain, then sends those pain signals to your brain along with your nervous system. Your body’s natural electricity sends the pain to your brain, and you experience the physical sensation of pain.

Thanks to Kailo’s nanocapacitors, you can interfere with your body’s pain signals at the source. As each nanocapacitor contact point touches your body, it changes the pain signals you experience, interfering with them to relieve pain.

Because your body has a complex electrical system, you may need to move Kailo to find the optimal location. Some people find relief by placing Kailo directly over the pain, for example, while others place Kailo in slightly different spots, adjusting it for optimal pain relief.

How to Wear Kailo

You can wear Kailo anywhere on the body you experience pain.

Unlike a TENS device or similar systems, Kailo does not emit electricity, and there’s no battery or charge within the device. Instead, the device simply uses your body’s natural electricity to interfere with pain signals.

Step 1) Place Kailo at the source of your pain.

Step 2) Move it around slowly until you find the perfect place for optimal pain relief.

Step 3) Stick on the patch and enjoy the relief.

Some people wear Kailo for 5 to 10 minutes daily to relieve pain temporarily.

Others wear Kailo for hours. You can wear Kailo when exercising or even when swimming. The device is waterproof and sticks to your skin via an adhesive patch, helping you enjoy all-day pain relief.

Kailo works anywhere you experience pain, including on your head, neck, shoulders, back, knees, hands, feet, and other areas. Just attach Kailo to the adhesive patch, then place the adhesive patch on your body to relieve pain.

Kailo Benefits

Kailo offers the following pain relief benefits compared to competing systems:

Relieves Pain in Seconds: Many people experience significant pain relief immediately after applying Kailo to their bodies. Others need to wait 30 to 60 seconds – or as long as 5 or 10 minutes. However, many people experience significant and noticeable pain relief soon after applying Kailo to their bodies.

Targets Pain Anywhere on the Body: You can use Kailo to target pain on your neck, back, joints, face, hands, feet, and other body parts. The device is safe to use anywhere for maximum pain relief.

Free of Drugs, Chemicals, and Side Effects: Pain relief medication is associated with long-term side effects. Other pain relief skin patches infuse dangerous drugs or chemicals into your body. Kailo works differently, using nanocapacitors (small metal nodes) to interact with your body’s electrical system, helping you enjoy powerful pain relief.

Waterproof: Kailo is waterproof. You can wear Kailo while swimming underwater or leave it on in the shower without worrying about damaging the product. Kailo doesn’t have a battery or charging function; instead, it exclusively uses your body’s natural electricity to relieve pain.

Sweat Resistant: You can continue to wear Kailo when working out. It’s sweat-resistant, and the adhesive patches are specifically designed to stay on during athletic activity – from swimming to running to walking around town and running errands.

Double-Sided Adhesive Patches: Your Kailo purchase comes with double-sided adhesive patches designed to be easy to apply. One side of the adhesive patch sticks to your skin, while the other sticks to the reusable Kailo device. You can reuse the adhesive patch multiple times before it needs to be replaced, and all Kailo purchases come with multiple reusable patches.

Backed by 90-Day Satisfaction Guarantee: All Kailo purchases are backed by a 90-day satisfaction guarantee. Kailo may not work for everyone, and the manufacturer backs up its product with a 90-day refund policy. You can receive a full refund if Kailo doesn’t work for you.

Supported by Clinical Evidence: Kailo is backed by genuine clinical trials performed in recent years. In a 2021 study, 66 participants experienced significant pain relief with Kailo compared to a placebo. Patients also liked Kailo for its convenience and ease of use. While other pain relief systems claim to be clinically verified, Kailo is backed by genuine clinical evidence.

Durable and Designed to Last for Years: The Kailo device is designed to last for years without needing to be replaced. Kailo is durable and has no moving parts, which means it can last for a long time with proper care and maintenance. Although you need to replace the Kailo adhesive skin patches periodically, you may never need to replace the Kailo device itself. You buy it once, then use it for as long as you like.

Wear Anywhere: You can wear Kailo anywhere for on-the-go pain relief. Some people wear Kailo for a few minutes at night while watching TV, for example, while others wear Kailo all day long for daily pain relief. However you want to relieve pain, you can use Kailo to enjoy powerful pain relief effects.

How to Apply Kailo

Kailo is specifically designed to be easy to apply:

Step 1) Move Kailo over the part of your body where you are experiencing pain. Kailo works on any part of your body where you have pain. Some people find relief by applying Kailo directly to the source of the pain, while others experience pain relief by moving Kailo to a nearby body part. For example, you might have a headache but experience pain relief by applying Kailo to your neck. Move Kailo around until you experience noticeable pain relief.

Step 2) Unpeel the adhesive backing and attach it to Kailo. Each double-sided adhesive patch is designed to stick to your skin and Kailo. Press the adhesive firmly against Kailo, then smooth the adhesive to ensure you can reuse the patch multiple times. Ensure a smooth connection between the adhesive patch and Kailo before applying the other side to your skin in the next step.

Step 3) Unpeel the clear adhesive backing, then apply the patch to your skin or clothing. Remove the clear backing from the other side of the adhesive patch, then apply it to your skin or clothing.

Step 4) Wear Kailo for as long as possible and as often as you like. Most people experience pain relief within 5 to 10 minutes of applying Kailo. You might wear Kailo for a few minutes, hours, or all day.

Step 5) Remove Kailo by peeling the patch away from your skin. The adhesive patch is specifically designed for easy removal without pulling hairs or tugging skin. Wash the adhesive patch with water to ensure it stays sticky multiple times.

Scientific Evidence for Kailo

The makers of Kailo have recently completed a clinical trial verifying that Kailo can significantly reduce pain compared to a placebo.

That clinical trial demonstrated the following benefits of Kailo:

A decrease in pain severity with no side effects

Significant improvements in mood, sleep, activity, and relationships

Patients liked Kailo for being convenient and easy to use

Patients used less concurrent oral medication to manage pain when using Kailo

Principal investigator Jeffrey Gudin, MD, led the IRB-approved study. Patients used Kailo over 30 days, then experienced lower levels of pain severity. Patients used less oral pain medication when wearing Kailo, and they liked Kailo for being convenient and easy to use.

Based on the study’s results, researchers concluded that Kailo seems to have a “very positive effect on patients experiencing mild, moderate, and chronic pain.” Whether experiencing mild aches and soreness, chronic long-term pain, or other pain issues, Kailo could help.

Kailo is also a patented device. You can view the patent here. The patent covers systems using bioelectricity (your body’s natural electricity) to relieve pain using particular layers and conductive particles.

The makers of Kailo have summarized all studies on the device here. Here are some of the results of studies on Kailo and similar technology over the years:

One study found that people constantly absorb energy from the environment, and your body uses these outside sources of energy to create its own cellular energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). This is the energy of life. Your cells, meanwhile, transfer ATP into a measurable level of electrical current, and this electrical current “allows all functions and basis of life,” including everything from pain to regenerative effects. This function is the basis for Kailo and similar electricity-based pain relief systems.

In one study, participants with low back pain underwent electrodermal or a placebo treatment. Some participants had clinical depression, while others did not. Researchers found participants with depression had a lower level of skin conductance than patients in the control group, suggesting patients with depression should be analyzed separately from patients without depression in future skin conductive studies – like studies on Kailo and other bioelectrical pain relief systems.

Mild electrical stimulation has been shown to help with different types of pain. In this study, for example, researchers found microcurrent treatment positively impacted fibromyalgia associated with cervical spine trauma. Researchers found microcurrent treatment led to cytokine changes, with cytokine being a biomarker for immunity and inflammation. In other words, 90 minutes of mild electrical stimulation led to significant and noticeable effects on pain relief.

In one study, researchers told participants to wear Kailo-style shoes. The shoes induced microcurrent in the soles and feet – similar to how Kailo works. Researchers found microcurrent therapy was effective for relieving foot pain and muscle fatigue in patients with plantar fasciitis.

It’s possible mild electrical stimulation can lead to regeneration and protection of the nervous system. In this study, for example, researchers found nanotechnology (like the nano capacitors used in Kailo) led to the regeneration and neuroprotection of the central nervous system, suggesting systems like Kailo can lead to long-term pain relief by targeting regeneration within the central nervous system.

Overall, Kailo is a science-backed device that uses microcurrents to stimulate pain relief and regeneration within the central nervous system. By interfering with pain signals at the source, Kailo can block those pain signals from reaching your brain.

Kailo Pricing

Kailo is available at different prices depending on where you purchase the pain relief patch.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when taking advantage of the 2022 discounts listed on the official website for Kailo products:

Buy one Kailo Bundle for $99 + Free US Shipping

One reusable Kailo

Three adhesive strips

One soft carrying case

Buy three Kailo Bundles: $198 + Free US Shipping ($66 each)

Three reusable Kailos

Nine adhesive strips

Three soft carrying cases

Buy five Kailo Bundles: $297 + Free US Shipping ($59.40 each)

Five reusable Kailos

Fifteen adhesive strips

Five soft carrying cases

What’s Included with Kailo?

Every Kailo bundle includes a minimum of the following:

1 x reusable Kailo

3 x adhesive patches

1 x soft carrying case

Each Kailo is reusable and waterproof. You can use it multiple times, and the manufacturer expects the Kailo to last ten years or more. You can reuse the adhesive patches numerous times. However, you will eventually need to order replacement patches.

Because Kailo is designed for on-the-go pain relief wherever you are, all purchases also come with a soft carrying case. You can carry Kailo around with you.

You can purchase a 5-pack of replacement adhesives for $9.99 from GetKailo.io.

Kailo Refund Policy

Every Kailo comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with Kailo, you can request a complete refund within 90 days. You can email customer service at kailo@giddyup-support.com if you have any questions.

Final Word

Kailo is a reusable pain relief skin patch designed to relieve pain in minutes by targeting your natural bioelectricity signals.

Designed to complement your body’s natural pain relief systems, Kailo relieves multiple types of pain throughout your body without side effects or invasive treatments.

To learn more about Kailo or buy the pain relief system online, visit the official website!

