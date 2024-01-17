JKM Holdings LLC-General Permit

JKM Holdings, LLC,

P.O. Box 188, Puyallup, WA 98371 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Firdona Plat is located at 4002 Firdona Drive NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332. This project involves 4.98 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. Under both existing and post developed conditions stormwater will disperse via two basins: West and South. Westerly flows from the site to an unnamed wetland located on the west end of Firdona Drive NW. Southerly flows from the site in two pathways which converge at a Pierce County Storm facility located at 3908 122nd Street Court NW. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX990148

January 17, 24, 2024