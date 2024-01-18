NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE-Canterwood 12, LLC

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington Chapter 61.24, et seq.

TO:

DEBTOR/GRANTOR:

Canterwood 12, LLC

c/o Roger Becker, Registered Agent/Managing Member

13407 117th CT E

Puyallup, WA 98374-3173

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 16th day of February, 2024, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza Outside the County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder payable at the time of sale, the following described real property (Property”), situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington:

LOTS 2 AND 3, CANTERWOOD DIVISION ELEVEN, PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED APRIL 23, 2009 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200904235002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel Nos. 3001200020 & 3001200030

The Property is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated October 8, 2021, recorded October 8, 2021, under Auditor’s/Recorder’s No. 202110080906 records of Pierce County, Washington, from CANTERWOOD 12, LLC, as Grantor, to MORTON McGOLDRICK, PLLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation (“Obligation”) in favor of CANTERWOOD COMMERCIAL, LLC, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which is presently held by CANTERWOOD COMMERCIAL, LLC.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the Obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults:

Amount due to pay as of 11/1/2023

Principal $1,619,325.00 Interest due but unpaid 11/30/2023 $2,225.35 Interest from May 22, 2022 – October 31, 2023 $420,846.96

Interest paid 4/8/23 $(40,483.26)

Interest Paid 5/30/23 $(8,096.62)

Returned Check Fee $20.00 Legal Fees due to historical defaults $17,392.45

Total Arrearage $1,986,474.21

Costs of Sale:

Attorneys’ Fees (est.) $5,500.00

Trustee’s Fee (est.) $500.00

Title Report (est.) $5,200.00

Postings/Service/Mailing Fees (est.) $320.00

Recording Fee (est.) $240.00 Total Costs $11,760.00

TOTAL AMOUNT DUE $2,022,989.88

Other known defaults as follows:

Delinquent real property tax for 2023/2024, plus interest and penalties. The exact amount required to cure this default can be obtained from the offices of the Pierce County Assessor – parcel #3001200030.

Ongoing interest at $798.57 per day from November 1, 2023 until paid.

IV.

The sum owing on the Obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is:

Principal balance of $1,619,325.00, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument evidencing the Obligation from secured from October 8, 2021, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Obligation, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the Obligation as provided by statute. The sale will be made without representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, encumbrances or condition of the Property on February 16, 2024. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, must be cured by February 5, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before the close of the Trustee’s business on February 5, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in Paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs and fees thereafter due, are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after February 5, 2024 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, if any, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance, if any, paying the entire balance of principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the Obligation and/or Deed of Trust.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Debtor/Grantor at the following address:

Canterwood 12, LLC c/o Roger Becker, Registered

Agent / Managing Member 13407 117th CT E Puyallup, WA 98374-3173 by both first class and certified mail on August 31, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on September 5, 2023, the written Notice of Default was served personally upon the Debtor/Grantor, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the same pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

EFFECTIVE: November 1, 2023

TRUSTEE:

Morton McGoldrick, PLLC

/s/ Mark E. Holcomb

Mark E. Holcomb, Agent for Trustee

820 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98401

(253) 627-8131

Janaury 18, February 8, 2024