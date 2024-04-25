CHAMBERS PLACE-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Creek Stone, LLC, 28606 132nd Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Chambers Place is located at 6XX Chambers Street – Steilacoom, Pierce County Washington 98388. This project involves 2.759 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. The majority of stormwater will sheet flow NW to Sequalish St, with a small portion flowing SE to Chambers St. Both flow paths enter the existing city closed conveyance systems, converging downstream with eventual discharge to Puget Sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-995202

April 25, May 2, 2024