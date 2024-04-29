137TH ST E-Public Notice

South Hill Development, LLC, PO Box 7707, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The project, 137th Street East is located at 9203 137th Street E, Puyallup, Pierce County Washington 98373. This project involves 2.53 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. The stormwater from the site will sheet flow approximately ¼ mile NW to an unnamed wetland located south of the Heritage Recreation Center. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696 IDX-995415

4/29/24, 5/6/24