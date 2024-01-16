NOTICE- TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et.seq Grantor: AVT Services LLC, a Washington limited liability company Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: DJKR Investments LLC, a Washington limited liability company Current trustee of the deed of trust: Bean, Gentry, Wheeler & Peternell, PLLC, Successor Trustee Current loan mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: N/A Abbreviated Legal Description: LOTS 2 AND 3 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 80-298 Parcel Numbers: 041813-6004 and 041813-6005 Reference number of the Deed of Trust: 202209020490

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 16th day of February 2024, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M., at the main entrance of the Pierce County Courthouse, located at 930 Tacoma Ave S Suite 334, City of Tacoma, state of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, state of Washington, to-wit: LOTS 2 AND 3 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 80-298, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JUNE 13, 1980 IN VOLUME 42 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 61, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON Situate in Pierce County, State of Washington. Pierce County Tax Parcel Nos.: 041813-6004 and 041813-6005 the postal address of which is known as 22507 Orting Kapowsin Hwy E and XXX Orting Kapowsin Hwy E Graham, WA 98338 and, which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated September 2, 2022, and recorded September 2, 2022, under Auditor’s File No. 202209020490 records of Pierce County, Washington, from AVT Services LLC, as Grantor, to Stewart Title as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of DJKR Investments LLC, as Beneficiary. And Bean, Gentry, Wheeler & Peternell, PLLC, having been appointed as Successor Trustee of said Deed of Trust pursuant to that certain Appointment of Successor Trustee dated August 31, 2023, and recorded on September 1, 2023, under Auditor’s File No. 202309010001, records of Pierce County, Washington. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrowers’ or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows: A. MONETARY DEFAULTS Grantor’s failure to pay the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust when it matured on November 1, 2023. B. NON-MONETARY DEFAULTS (Defaults other than failure to pay Principal balance, accrued interest and costs): Failure to Pay Property Taxes: The following general property tax obligations remain unpaid: Delinquent general property taxes for 2023: Tax Account 041813-6004, $1,352.60, plus interest and penalty. Tax Account 041813-6005, $1,354.70, plus interest and penalty. Property Taxes Total: $2,707.30 plus interest and penalty The following amounts are due under the Note as of November 3, 2023: Principal Balance $500,000.00 Accrued Interest $68,488.45 Late Fees $308.33_ Total as of November 3, 2023: $568,796.78 IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: the Principal in the amount of $500,000.00, together with interest as provided in the promissory note, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on the 16th day of February 2024. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 5th day of February 2024, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 5th day of February 2024, (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5th day of February 2024, (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Successor Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses: TO: AVT Services LLC, as borrower/grantor a Washington limited liability company as borrower/grantor 1633 S Geiger St Tacoma, WA 98465-1509 TO: AVT Services LLC, as borrower/grantor a Washington limited liability company as borrower/grantor 115 167th St E Spanaway WA 98387 TO: Vladimir Tkach, as registered agent AVT Services LLC 1633 S Geiger St Tacoma, WA 98465-1509 TO: Vladimir Tkach, as guarantor 1633 S Geiger St Tacoma, WA 98465-1509 TO: Vladimir Tkach, as guarantor 115 167th St E Spanaway WA 98387 by both first-class and certified mail return receipt requested on September 8, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Successor Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on September 11, 2023, with said written notice of default posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above on September 11, 2023, and the Successor Trustee has possession of proof of such service and posting. A copy of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale was sent to the parties listed above via First Class U.S. Mail and First Class U.S. Certified Mail/Registered Return Receipt Requested and the Successor Trustee has possession of proof of such service.

VII. The Successor Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor(s) and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor(s) of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. Notice to Occupants or Tenants

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. XI. Notice to Guarantors If this Notice is being mailed or directed to any Guarantor, said Guarantor should be advised that: (1) the Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust; (2) the Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) the Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs. XII. NOTICE Pursuant to RCW 38.42.050 the following notice is provided to you: NOTICE: State and federal law provide protections to defendants who are in the military service, and to their dependents. Dependents of a service member are the service member’s spouse, the service member’s minor child, or an individual for whom the service member provided more than one-half of the individual’s support for one hundred eighty days immediately preceding an application for relief. One protection provided is the protection against the entry of a default judgment in certain circumstances. This notice only pertains to a defendant who is a dependent of a member of the National Guard or a military reserve component under a call to active service, or a national guard member under a call to service authorized by the governor of the state of Washington, for a period of more than thirty consecutive days. Other defendants in military service also have protections against default judgments not covered by this notice. If you are the dependent of a member of the National Guard or a military reserve component under a call to active service, or a national guard member under a call to service authorized by the governor of the state of Washington, for a period of more than thirty consecutive days, you should notify the plaintiff or the plaintiff’s attorneys in writing of your status as such within twenty days of the receipt of this notice. If you fail to do so, then a court or an administrative tribunal may presume that you are not a dependent of an active duty member of the National Guard or reserves, and proceed with the entry of an order of default and/or a default judgment without further proof of your status. Your response to the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorneys about your status does not constitute an appearance for jurisdictional purposes in any pending litigation nor a waiver of your rights. DATED this 9th day of November, 2023. BEAN, GENTRY, WHEELER & PETERNELL, PLLC Successor Trustee /s/ By: James Randall 910 Lakeridge Way SW Olympia, Washington 98502 Phone: (360) 357-2852 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) )ss. COUNTY OF THURSTON ) This record was acknowledged before me on November 9, 2023, by JAMES RANDALL co-manager of BEAN, GENTRY, WHEELER & PETERNELL, PLLC, Successor Trustee. Shelby R. W. Weeks

Notary Public in and for the state of Washington. Residing at: Tumwater My Commission Expires: August 1, 2024 IDX989512

January 16, February 6, 2024