CITY OF TACOMA

NOTICE 2024 CHARTER REVIEW

COMMITTEE SCHEDULE OF REGULAR

MEETINGS

Please be advised that beginning Thursday, January 18, 2024, the regular meetings of the 2024 Charter Review Committee will be on Mondays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., in the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meetings will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option to attend (details are provided on the agenda for each meeting). Agendas and minutes can be found online at www.cityoftacoma.org/charterreview. Notices can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/notices.

To be added to the contact list to receive Charter Review Committee meeting information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office by phone at 253-591-5159, or by email at charter@cityoftacoma.org. IDX-990172

January 17, 2024