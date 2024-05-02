City of Tacoma-Ordinance No. 28963

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 30, 2024, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28963 An ordinace amending Chapter 8.12 of the Municpal Code, relating to Disorderly Conduct, by amending Section 8.12.150, entitled “Littering prohibited – Penalties”, to align more closey with state law; and providing for enforcement, and establishing civil and criminal penatilies for violations. The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX- 995595

May 2, 2024