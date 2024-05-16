City of Tacoma-Ordinance No. 28967

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 14, 2024, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28967 An ordinace amending Chapter 12.10 of the Municpal Code, related to Water-Regulations and Rates, by amending Section 12.10.400, entitled “Rates – Inside and outside City limit”, effective July 1, 2024. The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX- 996308

May 16, 2024