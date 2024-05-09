CITY OF TACOMA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2024 and 2025-2030. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, May 20, 2024. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41418, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for May 7, 2024, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell, Project Manager, at 253-591-5511 or at jkammerzell@cityoftacoma.org.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the draft Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program Amended 2024 and 2025-2030. Section 35.77.010 of the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) provides that the legislative body of each city and town prepare and adopt a comprehensive transportation program for the ensuing six calendar years and annually thereafter pursuant to one or more public hearings, prepare and adopt a revised and extended comprehensive transportation program, and each one-year extension and revision thereof will be filed with the Secretary of Transportation of the State of Washington. Section 35.77.010 of the RCW further provides that each city will include in their comprehensive transportation program how they intend to expend the revenues for non-motorized transportation purposes. The comprehensive transportation program can be amended at any time with City Council adoption after a public hearing. The draft Program includes roadways, bridges, non-motorized facilities, sidewalks and other capital related transportation projects. The draft Program is based upon anticipated revenues versus desirable projects. There are always more projects than available revenues.The City adopted the Transportation Master Plan (TMP) in December 2015, which includes a prioritized list of transportation projects. The adoption of the TMP included citywide community outreach and two public hearings. The proposed list of projects to be added to the draft Program support the goals and policies as well as network priorities outlined in the TMP. To date in 2024, staff provided presentations to the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee on the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amendment process and timeline on February 14, 2024, and the full draft Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program Amended 2024 and 2025-2030 on March 27, 2024. Staff also provided presentations to the Transportation Commission on the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amendment process and timeline on February 21, 2024, and on the proposed list of projects to be added to, removed from, or consolidated with other projects in the draft program on March 20, 2024. The proposed draft is available on the City’s website at:

cityoftacoma.org/government/city_departments/public_works/engineering/six-year_comprehensive_transportation_program For more information, please contact Jennifer Kammerzell, Project Manager at (253) 591-5511 or jkammerzell@cityoftacoma.org.

May 9, 2024