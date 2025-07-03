City of Tacoma-Ordinance No. 29045 & 29046

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 1, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows:

Ordinance No. 29045 An ordinance amending Subtitle 6B of the Municipal Code, relating to the License Code, by amending Chapter 6B.20, entitled “Annual Business License”, to increase the minimum threshold for out-of-city business license requirements; to rename Chapter 6B.130 from “Home Occupation” to “Residential Business”; to increase multiple regulatory license fees; and to clarify language; effective August 1, 2025.

Ordinance No. 29046 An ordinance amending Subtitle 6B of the Municipal Code, relating to the License Code, by adding a new Chapter 6B.240, entitled “After-Hours Clubs”; and amending Chapters 6B.70 and 6B.80, related to “Entertainment/Dancing” establishments, to update license fees, clarify language, and add new Sections 6B.70.042, entitled “Hours”, and 6B.80.037, entitled “Bona fide private club evidence”; effective August 1, 2025.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1016144

July 3, 2025