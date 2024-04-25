City of Tacoma-Amended Ordinance 28962

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 23, 2024, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Amended Ordinance 28962 An ordinance enacting a temporary moratorium on the nomination and designation of new Historic Special Review and Conservation Districts, for a period of one year.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX- 995245

April 25, 2024