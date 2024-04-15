City of Tacoma-Street Initiative Package #32A

PUBLIC NOTICE

Street Initiative Package #32A

NOI Application

City of Tacoma, Veronicah Munyao, 747 Market St Rm 544 Tacoma, WA 98402-3701, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project is on Street Initiative Package #32A, is located at S. Ferry St. from S. 12th St. to S. 14th St.; S. State St. from S. 12th St. to S. 15th St.; S. 14th St. from S. and State St. to Sprague Ave., in Tacoma, in Pierce County. This project involves 2.28 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Puyallup River/Puget Sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-994645

April 15, 22, 2024