Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/08/2024

New Criminal Cases

24-1-00920-7, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Seiaute, Josephine Nora; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00921-5, 04/08/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Brown, Evan Christopher; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00922-3, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Bradley, Jr, Dieauka Yamuel; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00923-1, 04/08/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Letuligasenoa, Avasa; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00924-0, 04/08/2024; Taking A Motor Vehicle Without Permission In The S; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Taele, Jonathan Sonoma; CoDefendant: Marquez-Delgado, Ramiro 24-1-00927-4; CoDefendant: Ene, Samuelu Ene 24-1-00925-8; CoDefendant: Barrios, Vanessa 24-1-00926-6; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00925-8, 04/08/2024; Taking A Motor Vehicle Without Permission In The S; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Ene, Samuelu Ene; CoDefendant: Taele, Jonathan Sonoma 24-1-00924-0; CoDefendant: Marquez-Delgado, Ramiro 24-1-00927-4; CoDefendant: Barrios, Vanessa 24-1-00926-6; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00926-6, 04/08/2024; Taking A Motor Vehicle Without Permission In The S; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Barrios, Vanessa; CoDefendant: Taele, Jonathan Sonoma

24-1-00924-0; CoDefendant: Marquez-Delgado, Ramiro

24-1-00927-4; CoDefendant: Ene, Samuelu Ene

24-1-00925-8; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00927-4, 04/08/2024; Taking A Motor Vehicle Without Permission In The S; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Marquez-Delgado, Ramiro; CoDefendant: Taele, Jonathan Sonoma 24-1-00924-0; CoDefendant: Ene, Samuelu Ene 24-1-00925-8; CoDefendant: Barrios, Vanessa 24-1-00926-6; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00928-2, 04/08/2024; Identity Theft In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Voorhees, Lyndsi Lavonne

24-1-00929-1, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Tryon, John Steven; CoDefendant: Johnson, Jateeva Fayereka 24-1-00930-4; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00930-4, 04/08/2024; Taking A Motor Vehicle Without Permission In The S; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Johnson, Jateeva Fayereka; CoDefendant: Tryon, John Steven 24-1-00929-1; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00931-2, 04/08/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Milner, Rashay S L; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

24-1-00932-1, 04/08/2024; Assault In The Third Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Pope, Michael Alan Shea; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00933-9, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Alc; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Moore, Jesse Aurelia; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00934-7, 04/08/2024; Assault In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Nieves, Jordan

24-1-00935-5, 04/08/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Brown, Evan Christopher

24-1-00936-3, 04/08/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Johnson, Leslie David; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00937-1, 04/08/2024; Theft In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Mickey, David Wilson

24-1-00938-0, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm In The First Degr; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: O’neal, Dean Michael

New Civil Cases

24-2-01211-2, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Morgan, Briana Ashlie; Respondent: Brun, Tara Ann

24-2-01212-1, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Gaffney, Jessica Renae; Respondent: Gaffney, Jon Paul

24-2-01213-9, 04/08/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Birchard, James Leslie; Respondent: Matthews, Tia Nicole

24-2-01214-7, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Gorham, Miriah Lynn; Respondent: Gorham, Joshua James

24-2-01215-5, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Evangelista-Morales, Jordy Haten; Respondent: Bhagchandani, Jeetu Aschensor Somorang

24-2-01216-3, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Vien, Danielle R; Respondent: Vargas, Juan C

24-2-01217-1, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wiese, Brittney Mariah; Respondent: Wiese, Harold

24-2-01218-0, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Parks, Robert Ray; Respondent: Rader, Brianna M

24-2-01219-8, 04/08/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Beals, Shaun Marie; Respondent: Perva, Joe

24-2-01220-1, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Young, Taylor; Respondent: Miller, Kameron

24-2-01221-0, 04/08/2024; Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Spring, Michael; Respondent: Stonecastle, Michelle

24-2-01222-8, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Iverson, Kelli L; Respondent: Rawls, Derrick Lakan

24-2-01223-6, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Anderson , Kiana F; Respondent: Anderson, Joseph Joel

24-2-01224-4, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Reed, Cooper; Respondent: Reed, Jacob Andrew

24-2-01225-2, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Babinchuk, Renata; Respondent: Babinchuk, Ruvym

24-2-01226-1, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Combs, Hallie May; Respondent: Chan, Sunpheron

24-2-01227-9, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Brant, Elisa; Respondent: Brant, Aaron

24-2-01228-7, 04/08/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Knight, Lorraine Ellen; Respondent: Landes, Richard Elliott; Minor: Conner, Abriana Leeanne Rosemarie

24-2-01229-5, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Bailey, Kimberly Ann; Respondent: Bailey, Cameron Michael

24-2-01230-9, 04/08/2024; Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Spring, Michael; Respondent: Sommer, Gini

24-2-01231-7, 04/08/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Brant, Elisa; Respondent: Brant, Kathleen

24-2-01232-5, 04/08/2024; Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Spring, Michael; Respondent: Rairigh, Fiona

24-2-01233-3, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Austin, Sandra Krystal; Respondent: Smithin, John Kendal

24-2-01234-1, 04/09/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Maldonado, Heather; Respondent: Maldonado, Michael

24-2-07115-1, 04/05/2024; Relief From Duty To Register; Petitioner: Straling, Thomas William; Respondent: State Of Washington

24-2-07118-6, 04/08/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Cabana, Jermaine; Defendant: Riestra-Agredano, David; Defendant: Riestra-Agredano, Jane Doe; Attorney: Ye, Hae Chong

24-2-07119-4, 04/08/2024; Foreign Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: France And Company; Defendant: Stephens, David; Defendant: Stephens, Tammie; Attorney: Rochford, B. Brendan

24-2-07120-8, 04/08/2024; Petition Civil Commitment (Sp); Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Morgan, Daniel; Attorney: Kopp, Marie Rebecca; Attorney: Mcgillis, Kelly Rose

24-2-07121-6, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Alpine Iv Llc; Defendant: Salgado, Miguel; Defendant: Aguilera, Martha; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-07122-4, 04/08/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Hendricks, Steven; Plaintiff: Hendricks, Laura; Defendant: Worley, Mark Charles; Defendant: Coy, Chrysta; Attorney: Burns, Martin

24-2-07123-2, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pioneer Human Services Inc.; Defendant: Mcmullin, Tabetha Lynn; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07124-1, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Moyer, Michael; Defendant: Lemay, Ashley Leighann; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07125-9, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Belara Communities Llc; Defendant: Wardell, Gavin James; Defendant: Hahn, Jerome Phillip; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07126-7, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Puyallup Capital Investors Llc; Defendant: Leroy, Kerri L; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07127-5, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Wyosea Summit Associates Llc; Defendant: Bruce, Steven Joseph; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07128-3, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Palermo At Lakeland L.l.c.; Defendant: Marchiana, Jan; Defendant: Amram, Contantine; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07129-1, 04/08/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association; Defendant: Murphy, John Michael; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-07130-5, 04/08/2024; Miscellaneous; Involved Party: Cotton, Jason L; Involved Party: Parker, Steven P; Attorney: Parker, M Renee

24-2-07131-3, 04/08/2024; Transcript Of Judgment; Plaintiff: Fairway Collections Llc; Plaintiff: Financial Assistance Inc; Defendant: Livingston, Jolene M; Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy

24-2-07132-1, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gfs Chateau Llc; Defendant: Leber, Danielle; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-07133-0, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Dynastar Diversified Llc; Defendant: Brinkema, Jack; Defendant: Juneau, Beverly; Defendant: Carlson, Diana; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-07134-8, 04/08/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Avid Acceptance Llc; Defendant: Atwater Iii, Aaron; Attorney: Meyler, Michael Samuel

24-2-07135-6, 04/08/2024; Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Rocket Mortgage Llc F/K/A Quicken Loans Llc; Defendant: Hambrecht, Katherine L.; Defendant: Jones, Jeffrey E.; Attorney: Hood, M. Kimberly

24-2-07136-4, 04/08/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Pioneer Roofing Supply Llc Dba Pioneer Builders Supply Company Dba Pac; Defendant: Rocky Mountain Exteriors Llc; Defendant: Campbell, Hunter C.; Attorney: Jurisch, Arthur Alexander

24-2-07137-2, 04/08/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Thein, Peter; Defendant: Ledbetter, Michael; Defendant: Morton, Melissa; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-07138-1, 04/08/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Thibodeau, Madison; Defendant: Moore, Mataya; Attorney: Freeman, Douglas Spencer

24-2-07139-9, 04/08/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Bell, Quran; Defendant: Intelifund Llc; Attorney: Okner, Paul

24-2-07140-2, 04/08/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Jennings, Wytoni A.; Defendant: Nelson, Gina L.; Defendant: Nelson, John Doe; Attorney: Lindenmuth, Alexander Paul

24-2-07141-1, 04/08/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Maynard, Robert; Plaintiff: Maynard, Geraldine; Defendant: Guthrie, Ronald; Defendant: Guthrie, Lisa; Attorney: Conway, Kathleen Dianne

24-2-07142-9, 04/08/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Young, Sean; Plaintiff: Young, Nafisa; Defendant: Carver, Kraig E; Defendant: Carver, Kristin J; Attorney: Wilmot, Garrett Daniel

24-2-07144-5, 04/09/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Murillo-Tejeda, Victor; Defendant: Ngotho, Sandra; Defendant: Ngotho,; Attorney: Briggs, B. Shawn

24-2-07145-3, 04/09/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Operation Red Dot; Plaintiff: Lanson Banharo; Plaintiff: Chitoo Banhara; Defendant: Rina Mayorga; Defendant: Yolanda Mayorga; Defendant: All Other Residents, And Occupants; Attorney: Mazzeo, Peterson Andrew

New Domestic cases

24-3-01068-7, 04/03/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Reed, Joshua Lynn; Respondent: Bryan, Madisen Leigh Amanda; Minor: Reed, Aiden Ardell; Minor: Reed, Nova Dianne Marie

24-3-01098-9, 04/05/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Crooks, Desse Elen; Respondent: Ford, Taylor Patrick

24-3-01100-4, 04/05/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Benoit, Catherine V; Respondent: Hagadone, William E

24-3-01102-1, 04/05/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: Crawford, Zenna Lynn; Respondent: Magill, Kirk Tyler; Minor: Crawford Magill, Tegan Jolee Star

24-3-01106-3, 04/05/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Hoskins, Corina Rachelle; Respondent: Tracy, Kyle Austin; Minor: Tracy-Hoskins, Atreyu Alexander

24-3-01108-0, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Provost, Chad Nathan; Respondent: Provost, Jessica Rene; Attorney: Maughan, B Eric

24-3-01109-8, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Francia Lemus, Luis Carlos Humberto; Respondent: Garcia, Rachel Alexandra

24-3-01110-1, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Mccormick, Daniel Michael; Respondent: Mccormick, Tara Lynn; Minor: Mccormick, Fiona; Attorney: Spencer, Ann Madeleine

24-3-01111-0, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Thornton, Michelle Elaine; Respondent: Thornton, Eric Allen

24-3-01112-8, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Lindgren, Adam Taylor; Respondent: Aguon, Gabrielle Rose

24-3-01113-6, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Oakley, Charles Thompson Jr; Respondent: Oakley, Breanna Lynn; Attorney: Arend, Randall Mark

24-3-01114-4, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Adespya, Andrey Sereyevich; Respondent: Adespya, Rachel Ann

24-3-01116-1, 04/08/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Fox, Jim; Respondent: Scott Fox, Sherry; Attorney: Gearheard, Eugene Bradley

24-4-00868-6, 04/05/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Engum, Donna Marie; Parent: Engum, Sydni Michele; Parent: Connelly, Kevin; Minor: Engum, Koben Joel

New Probate Cases

24-4-00870-8, 04/05/2024; Will Only; Testator: Diller, Linda Patricia

24-4-00872-4, 04/05/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Evans, Ronald S; Deceased: Evans, Gudrun

24-4-00873-2, 04/05/2024; Will Only; Testator: Fletcher, Carole A

24-4-00875-9, 04/08/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Galvan, Melanie; Deceased: Cook, Margaret A

24-4-00876-7, 04/08/2024; Estate; Petitioner: White, Maya; Deceased: White, Patrice Alain; Attorney: Chapman, R. Floyd

24-4-00877-5, 04/08/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Lindenmuth, Paul; Deceased: Grinnell, Carol; Attorney: Kram, Peter

24-4-00879-1, 04/08/2024; Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution; Petitioner: Reiman, Edda; Involved Party: Estate Of Roy H. Jourdan Jr.; Attorney: Durkin, B. Katrina

24-4-00880-5, 04/08/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Ehlers, Cindy; Deceased: Ehlers, Gerald Patrick; Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay

24-4-00881-3, 04/08/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Brown, Patricia J.; Deceased: Brown, Lisa Terese; Attorney: Pizarro, Eduardo Daniel

24-4-00882-1, 04/08/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Kauhaihao-Wong, Esther; Deceased: Seeger, Louis Michael; Attorney: Luce, Eldridge Kenyon

24-4-00884-8, 04/08/2024; Estate; Personal Representative: Hawksley, Mary; Deceased: Hawksley, Benjamin

24-4-00885-6, 04/08/2024; Non-Probate Notice To Creditor; Deceased: Wallace, Edith Owen; Deceased: Dearth, Mary

24-4-00886-4, 04/08/2024; Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution; Petitioner: Campbell, Christina; Involved Party: Campbell, Joy; Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert

24-4-00887-2, 04/08/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Larson, Craig E.; Deceased: Larson, Janis M.; Attorney: Letexier, Marie Bishop Kiaya

24-4-00888-1, 04/08/2024; Estate; Personal Representative: Romero, Angel; Deceased: Romero, Hye Ran

24-4-00889-9, 04/08/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Agility Health And Rehabilitation; Respondent: Julian, David A.; Attorney: Anderson, Camille Lulu

24-4-00890-2,04/08/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Herstad, Douglas; Deceased: Herstad-Tolen, Joyfaye; Attorney: Hancock, C.b. Nicole